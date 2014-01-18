版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 18日 星期六 12:40 BJT

Blessing of the animals

<p>Pet dogs, Kitty (L-R), Toby, Luna and Ariel, are placed on a bench by their owners before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2014. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

Pet dogs, Kitty (L-R), Toby, Luna and Ariel, are placed on a bench by their owners before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2014. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>A priest (R) blesses a dog outside of San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2014. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A priest (R) blesses a dog outside of San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2014. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>A man kisses his dog before his pet was blessed by a priest outside of San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2014. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A man kisses his dog before his pet was blessed by a priest outside of San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2014. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>A priest (R) blesses a puppy outside of San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2014. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A priest (R) blesses a puppy outside of San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2014. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>A traditional Sicilian chariot with a horse is seen in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 17, 2014. Animals, including pigs, chickens, horses, cats and dogs, were at St. Peter's Square to mark the feast of St. Anthony the Abbot, the third-century holy man who is the Catholic Church's patron of animals. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A traditional Sicilian chariot with a horse is seen in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 17, 2014. Animals, including pigs, chickens, horses, cats and dogs, were at St. Peter's Square to mark the feast of St. Anthony the Abbot, the third-century holy man who is the Catholic Church's patron of animals. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>A priest blesses parakeets outside Madrid's San Anton Church, January 17, 2014. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A priest blesses parakeets outside Madrid's San Anton Church, January 17, 2014. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>People pose for a photo with their dogs next to a statue of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals, after a priest blessed their pets inside San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

People pose for a photo with their dogs next to a statue of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals, after a priest blessed their pets inside San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Pet dogs, Kitty (L-R), Toby, Luna and Ariel, are placed on a bench by their owners for a photo before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

Pet dogs, Kitty (L-R), Toby, Luna and Ariel, are placed on a bench by their owners for a photo before they are blessed by a priest outside San Anton church in Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>A dog takes part in a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid, January 17, 2014. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A dog takes part in a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid, January 17, 2014. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>Dogs sit on their owners' laps as they take part in a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid, January 17, 2014. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

Dogs sit on their owners' laps as they take part in a mass at San Anton Church in Madrid, January 17, 2014. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>A priest blesses a mouse inside a cage outside Madrid's San Anton Church, January 17, 2014. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A priest blesses a mouse inside a cage outside Madrid's San Anton Church, January 17, 2014. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>A priest blesses a dog outside Madrid's San Anton Church, January 17, 2014. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A priest blesses a dog outside Madrid's San Anton Church, January 17, 2014. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>A priest blesses a dog outside Madrid's San Anton Church, January 17, 2014. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A priest blesses a dog outside Madrid's San Anton Church, January 17, 2014. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the day of Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, about 100 km northwest of Madrid, January 16, 2014. According to tradition that dates back 500 years ago, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

2014年 1月 18日 星期六

A man rides his horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the night before the day of Saint Anthony's, patron of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de los Pinares, about 100 km northwest of Madrid, January 16, 2014. According to tradition that dates back 500 years ago, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. REUTERS/Juan Medina

