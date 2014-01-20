版本:
Monkeys in a hot spring

<p>A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 1月 21日 星期二

A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 1月 21日 星期二

Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 1月 21日 星期二

Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A young Japanese Macaque touches the camera lens as a group of the animals gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 1月 21日 星期二

A young Japanese Macaque touches the camera lens as a group of the animals gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 1月 21日 星期二

Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques gather on a water supply pipe for a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 1月 21日 星期二

Japanese Macaques gather on a water supply pipe for a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 1月 21日 星期二

Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A Japanese Macaque is groomed as they gather in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 1月 21日 星期二

A Japanese Macaque is groomed as they gather in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 1月 21日 星期二

Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A Japanese Macaque soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 1月 21日 星期二

A Japanese Macaque soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 1月 21日 星期二

Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 1月 21日 星期二

Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

