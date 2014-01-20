Monkeys in a hot spring
A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, centmore
A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japmore
Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japanmore
Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A young Japanese Macaque touches the camera lens as a group of the animals gather to soak in a hot spring amore
A young Japanese Macaque touches the camera lens as a group of the animals gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japmore
Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese Macaques gather on a water supply pipe for a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi towmore
Japanese Macaques gather on a water supply pipe for a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japmore
Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Japanese Macaque is groomed as they gather in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, cmore
A Japanese Macaque is groomed as they gather in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japmore
Japanese Macaques groom each other in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Japanese Macaque soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, Januarmore
A Japanese Macaque soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japanmore
Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japanmore
Japanese Macaques gather to soak in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
精选图集
