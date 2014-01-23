Haute couture in Paris
A model presents a creation by designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for their fashion house Ralph & Russo, as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for their fashion house Ralph & Russo, as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for their fashion house Ralph & Russo, as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models rehearsal before the Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection in Paris, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection in Paris, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model stumbles as catches her foot in her dress as she presents a creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection in Paris, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Serkan Cura as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Serkan Cura as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren for their fashion house Viktor & Rolf, as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren for their fashion house Viktor & Rolf, as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier (R) and burlesque star Dita Von Teese appear at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection in Paris, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation for French fashion house Maison Martin Margiela as part of its Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations for French fashion house Maison Martin Margiela as part of its Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation for French fashion house Maison Martin Margiela as part of its Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Bouchra Jarrar as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection in Paris, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for Atelier Versace in Paris, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for Atelier Versace in Paris, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model gets her makeup done backstage before the Italian designer Donatella Versace Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for Atelier Versace in Paris, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection in Paris, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection in Paris, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model displays a creation by designer Marco Zanini as part of the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
From L-R, actress and model Farida Khelfa, ambassador of fashion house Schiaparelli, model Elle Macpherson, French designer Jean Paul Gaultier and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, singer and former French First Lady, attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designers Yassen Samouilov and Livia Stoianova as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for On Aura Tout Vu in Paris, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by designers Yassen Samouilov and Livia Stoianova as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show for On Aura Tout Vu in Paris, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
