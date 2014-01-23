版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 24日 星期五 03:45 BJT

Family, soccer and God

<p>Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint carries mason's supplies as he walks through the Arena Amazonia soccer stadium, a future venue for the 2014 World Cup, in Manaus, northern Brazil October 3, 2013. Milice left Haiti for Brazil in 2011, hoping that his family would one day be able to join him. In 2012, Brazil approved a humanitarian visa policy for Haitians, two years after an earthquake on their island left many in dire poverty, and thousands have made the journey. Haitian immigrants are now crossing the border from Peru at a rate of around 70 per day, according to the Acre state government. Many hope to work in one of Brazil's public works projects as the country prepares to host the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint carries mason's supplies as he walks through the Arena Amazonmore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint carries mason's supplies as he walks through the Arena Amazonia soccer stadium, a future venue for the 2014 World Cup, in Manaus, northern Brazil October 3, 2013. Milice left Haiti for Brazil in 2011, hoping that his family would one day be able to join him. In 2012, Brazil approved a humanitarian visa policy for Haitians, two years after an earthquake on their island left many in dire poverty, and thousands have made the journey. Haitian immigrants are now crossing the border from Peru at a rate of around 70 per day, according to the Acre state government. Many hope to work in one of Brazil's public works projects as the country prepares to host the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
1 / 20
<p>Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint talks on his mobile phone to his wife Jolaine during a break from work as a mason on the construction site of the Arena Amazonia soccer stadium in Manaus, northern Brazil November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint talks on his mobile phone to his wife Jolaine during a break from work asmore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint talks on his mobile phone to his wife Jolaine during a break from work as a mason on the construction site of the Arena Amazonia soccer stadium in Manaus, northern Brazil November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
2 / 20
<p>Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint reads the Bible at home on a day off from work in Manaus northern Brazil December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint reads the Bible at home on a day off from work in Manaus northern Brazil more

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint reads the Bible at home on a day off from work in Manaus northern Brazil December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
3 / 20
<p>Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint holds a photo of his family while at home on a day off from work in Manaus, northern Brazil December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint holds a photo of his family while at home on a day off from wmore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint holds a photo of his family while at home on a day off from work in Manaus, northern Brazil December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
4 / 20
<p>Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint eats a meal from a takeout container on the doorstep of his rented home on a day off from his job in Manaus, northern Brazil December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint eats a meal from a takeout container on the doorstep of his rmore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint eats a meal from a takeout container on the doorstep of his rented home on a day off from his job in Manaus, northern Brazil December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
5 / 20
<p>Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint talks to a teller as he wires money to his wife in Haiti in Manaus northern Brazil November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint talks to a teller as he wires money to his wife in Haiti in Mmore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint talks to a teller as he wires money to his wife in Haiti in Manaus northern Brazil November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
6 / 20
<p>Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint helps lead a Sunday mass for Haitians in a space loaned to them by a local evangelical church in Manaus, northern Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint helps lead a Sunday mass for Haitians in a space loaned to thmore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint helps lead a Sunday mass for Haitians in a space loaned to them by a local evangelical church in Manaus, northern Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
7 / 20
<p>Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint (L) helps lead a Sunday mass for Haitians in a space loaned to them by a local evangelical church, on a day off from his job in Manaus northern Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint (L) helps lead a Sunday mass for Haitians in a space loaned to them by a more

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint (L) helps lead a Sunday mass for Haitians in a space loaned to them by a local evangelical church, on a day off from his job in Manaus northern Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
8 / 20
<p>Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint speaks to his wife on a mobile phone on his day off from work in Manaus, northern Brazil October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint speaks to his wife on a mobile phone on his day off from workmore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint speaks to his wife on a mobile phone on his day off from work in Manaus, northern Brazil October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
9 / 20
<p>Jolaine Norassaint speaks to her husband Milice, a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, while standing in a corn field near their church in St. Michel, Haiti November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago</p>

Jolaine Norassaint speaks to her husband Milice, a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, whmore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Jolaine Norassaint speaks to her husband Milice, a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, while standing in a corn field near their church in St. Michel, Haiti November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago

Close
10 / 20
<p>Jolaine Norassaint speaks to her husband Milice, a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, while standing in a corn field near their church in St. Michel, Haiti November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago</p>

Jolaine Norassaint speaks to her husband Milice, a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, whmore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Jolaine Norassaint speaks to her husband Milice, a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, while standing in a corn field near their church in St. Michel, Haiti November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago

Close
11 / 20
<p>Jolaine Norassaint holds a picture of her husband Milice, a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, while standing outside the church where they met in St. Michel, Haiti November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago</p>

Jolaine Norassaint holds a picture of her husband Milice, a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Bmore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Jolaine Norassaint holds a picture of her husband Milice, a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, while standing outside the church where they met in St. Michel, Haiti November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago

Close
12 / 20
<p>Jolaine Norassaint (far R, red shirt), whose husband is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, stands outside her family home as children approach in St. Michel, Haiti November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago</p>

Jolaine Norassaint (far R, red shirt), whose husband is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Bramore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Jolaine Norassaint (far R, red shirt), whose husband is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, stands outside her family home as children approach in St. Michel, Haiti November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago

Close
13 / 20
<p>Jolaine Norassaint (L), whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, brushes her daughter Ketire's hair at home in St. Michel, Haiti November 15, 2013. . REUTERS/Marie Arago</p>

Jolaine Norassaint (L), whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, brumore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Jolaine Norassaint (L), whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, brushes her daughter Ketire's hair at home in St. Michel, Haiti November 15, 2013. . REUTERS/Marie Arago

Close
14 / 20
<p>Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, prepares a family dinner at their home in St. Michel, Haiti November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago</p>

Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, prepares a fammore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, prepares a family dinner at their home in St. Michel, Haiti November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago

Close
15 / 20
<p>Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, receives money that he wired to her in St. Michel, Haiti November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago</p>

Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, receivemore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, receives money that he wired to her in St. Michel, Haiti November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago

Close
16 / 20
<p>Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, leads a prayer in the evangelist church where he was a preacher before he emigrated to Brazil, in St. Michel, Haiti December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago</p>

Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, leads amore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, leads a prayer in the evangelist church where he was a preacher before he emigrated to Brazil, in St. Michel, Haiti December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago

Close
17 / 20
<p>Jolaine Norassaint (standing), whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, leads a prayer in the evangelist church where he was a preacher before he emigrated to Brazil, in St. Michel, Haiti December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago</p>

Jolaine Norassaint (standing), whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazmore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Jolaine Norassaint (standing), whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, leads a prayer in the evangelist church where he was a preacher before he emigrated to Brazil, in St. Michel, Haiti December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago

Close
18 / 20
<p>Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, picks up their children from school in St. Michel, Haiti November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago</p>

Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, picks umore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, picks up their children from school in St. Michel, Haiti November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago

Close
19 / 20
<p>Haitians line up to apply for visas outside the Brazilian embassy in Port-au-Prince November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago</p>

Haitians line up to apply for visas outside the Brazilian embassy in Port-au-Prince November 22, 2013. REUmore

2014年 1月 24日 星期五

Haitians line up to apply for visas outside the Brazilian embassy in Port-au-Prince November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Migrant protests in Israel

Migrant protests in Israel

下一个

Migrant protests in Israel

Migrant protests in Israel

Migrants in Israel protest a new law allowing for indefinite detention without valid visas.

2014年 1月 23日
Restoring antique cars

Restoring antique cars

Inside the for antique automobile workshops of White Post Restoration in Virginia.

2014年 1月 22日
Chanel haute couture

Chanel haute couture

Karl Lagerfeld presents his haute couture collection for French fashion house Chanel.

2014年 1月 22日
Monkeys in a hot spring

Monkeys in a hot spring

Primates spend a day at the hot springs in a snow-covered town in Japan.

2014年 1月 21日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐