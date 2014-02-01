版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 1日 星期六 10:30 BJT

Lunar New Year celebrations

<p>Fireworks go off to mark the Lunar New Year, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 31, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Fireworks go off to mark the Lunar New Year, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Centralmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Fireworks go off to mark the Lunar New Year, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 31, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
1 / 35
<p>Children take part in activities to mark the Lunar New Year in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 31, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Children take part in activities to mark the Lunar New Year in this undated photo released by North Korea'smore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Children take part in activities to mark the Lunar New Year in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 31, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
2 / 35
<p>A boy gestures as dancers perform a Lion Dance in Chinatown during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chinatown in Panama City January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A boy gestures as dancers perform a Lion Dance in Chinatown during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Cmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A boy gestures as dancers perform a Lion Dance in Chinatown during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chinatown in Panama City January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
3 / 35
<p>Firecrackers explode as members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Kolkata January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Firecrackers explode as members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance during the Chinese New Year cmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Firecrackers explode as members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Kolkata January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
4 / 35
<p>Folk artistes on stilts dance during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Folk artistes on stilts dance during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Fesmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Folk artistes on stilts dance during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
5 / 35
<p>Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folkmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
6 / 35
<p>Worshipers burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, at Dafo temple in Chongqing municipality, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Worshipers burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Worshipers burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, at Dafo temple in Chongqing municipality, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 35
<p>People rush to plant the first incense stick of the Chinese New Year at the stroke of midnight at a temple in Singapore, early January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

People rush to plant the first incense stick of the Chinese New Year at the stroke of midnight at a temple more

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

People rush to plant the first incense stick of the Chinese New Year at the stroke of midnight at a temple in Singapore, early January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
8 / 35
<p>A man prays for good fortune while holding incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Petak Sembilan Temple, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A man prays for good fortune while holding incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Petak more

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A man prays for good fortune while holding incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Petak Sembilan Temple, in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
9 / 35
<p>Indonesian men release sparrows from a cage to mark the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Petak Sembilan Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Indonesian men release sparrows from a cage to mark the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Petak Semore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Indonesian men release sparrows from a cage to mark the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Petak Sembilan Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
10 / 35
<p>Folk artists wear their stilts before their folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Folk artists wear their stilts before their folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Sprinmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Folk artists wear their stilts before their folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
11 / 35
<p>Filipino-Chinese people perform a dragon and lion dance during the Chinese New Year celebration in Manila's Chinatown, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Filipino-Chinese people perform a dragon and lion dance during the Chinese New Year celebration in Manila'smore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Filipino-Chinese people perform a dragon and lion dance during the Chinese New Year celebration in Manila's Chinatown, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
12 / 35
<p>A performer blows fire during the Chinese New Year celebration in Manila's Chinatown, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A performer blows fire during the Chinese New Year celebration in Manila's Chinatown, January 31, 2014. REUmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A performer blows fire during the Chinese New Year celebration in Manila's Chinatown, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
13 / 35
<p>Folk dancers hold horse models as they prepare to take part in a traditional horse dance on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Longtan park in Beijing, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Folk dancers hold horse models as they prepare to take part in a traditional horse dance on the first day omore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Folk dancers hold horse models as they prepare to take part in a traditional horse dance on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at the Longtan park in Beijing, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
14 / 35
<p>People hold up incense sticks as they wait to plant the first incense stick of the new year during Chinese New Year Eve at a temple in Singapore, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

People hold up incense sticks as they wait to plant the first incense stick of the new year during Chinese more

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

People hold up incense sticks as they wait to plant the first incense stick of the new year during Chinese New Year Eve at a temple in Singapore, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
15 / 35
<p>A family holds up incense sticks as they pray during Chinese New Year Eve at a temple in Singapore, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A family holds up incense sticks as they pray during Chinese New Year Eve at a temple in Singapore, Januarymore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A family holds up incense sticks as they pray during Chinese New Year Eve at a temple in Singapore, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
16 / 35
<p>A man takes picture of fireworks celebrating the start of the Chinese New Year in Beijing, early January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man takes picture of fireworks celebrating the start of the Chinese New Year in Beijing, early January 31more

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A man takes picture of fireworks celebrating the start of the Chinese New Year in Beijing, early January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
17 / 35
<p>Revelers take photos of themselves during Chinese New Year celebrations ahead of the new year at Marina Bay in Singapore, January 29, 2014. The Lunar New Year which falls on January 31 marks the year of the horse. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Revelers take photos of themselves during Chinese New Year celebrations ahead of the new year at Marina Baymore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Revelers take photos of themselves during Chinese New Year celebrations ahead of the new year at Marina Bay in Singapore, January 29, 2014. The Lunar New Year which falls on January 31 marks the year of the horse. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
18 / 35
<p>A man sets off fireworks as residents celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year in Shanghai, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man sets off fireworks as residents celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year in Shanghai, January 31, more

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A man sets off fireworks as residents celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year in Shanghai, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
19 / 35
<p>A man holds burning dry grass in his mouth while spitting a flame as he performs a feat of his strength during the opening of the temple fair for the Chinese New Year celebrations at Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man holds burning dry grass in his mouth while spitting a flame as he performs a feat of his strength durmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A man holds burning dry grass in his mouth while spitting a flame as he performs a feat of his strength during the opening of the temple fair for the Chinese New Year celebrations at Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
20 / 35
<p>Traditional dancers perform during the opening of the temple fair for the Chinese New Year celebrations at Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Traditional dancers perform during the opening of the temple fair for the Chinese New Year celebrations at more

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Traditional dancers perform during the opening of the temple fair for the Chinese New Year celebrations at Ditan Park, also known as the Temple of Earth, in Beijing, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
21 / 35
<p>Divers perform a dragon dance as they "bless" the shipwreck habitat of the S.E.A. Aquarium as part of the festive Chinese New Year celebrations in Sentosa, Singapore, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Divers perform a dragon dance as they "bless" the shipwreck habitat of the S.E.A. Aquarium as part of the fmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Divers perform a dragon dance as they "bless" the shipwreck habitat of the S.E.A. Aquarium as part of the festive Chinese New Year celebrations in Sentosa, Singapore, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
22 / 35
<p>Revelers walk past a flower lantern display ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Marina Bay in Singapore, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Revelers walk past a flower lantern display ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Marina Bay inmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Revelers walk past a flower lantern display ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Marina Bay in Singapore, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
23 / 35
<p>A man prays as people hold incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man prays as people hold incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January more

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A man prays as people hold incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
24 / 35
<p>A 6.5 metres rocking horse stands amidst flowers ahead of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year in Yilan county, southern Taiwan, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Lin</p>

A 6.5 metres rocking horse stands amidst flowers ahead of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year in Yilan counmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A 6.5 metres rocking horse stands amidst flowers ahead of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year in Yilan county, southern Taiwan, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Close
25 / 35
<p>Li Sheng poses after tattoo artist Sun Lan tattooed the image of a horse with wings on his back, ahead of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year at her studio in Beijng, January 19, 2014. Li, a 28 year old office worker, said the year of horse gave him an idea of having the horse tattoo on his back and it took 6 days to finish the tattoo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Li Sheng poses after tattoo artist Sun Lan tattooed the image of a horse with wings on his back, ahead of tmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Li Sheng poses after tattoo artist Sun Lan tattooed the image of a horse with wings on his back, ahead of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year at her studio in Beijng, January 19, 2014. Li, a 28 year old office worker, said the year of horse gave him an idea of having the horse tattoo on his back and it took 6 days to finish the tattoo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
26 / 35
<p>Ponies run during their daily training at a horse club owned by Yu Qian, a famous Chinese crosstalk performer, ahead of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year in Beijing, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Ponies run during their daily training at a horse club owned by Yu Qian, a famous Chinese crosstalk performmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Ponies run during their daily training at a horse club owned by Yu Qian, a famous Chinese crosstalk performer, ahead of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year in Beijing, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
27 / 35
<p>Chinese New Year decoration is seen at Yuyuan Garden in downtown Shanghai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Chinese New Year decoration is seen at Yuyuan Garden in downtown Shanghai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlosmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Chinese New Year decoration is seen at Yuyuan Garden in downtown Shanghai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
28 / 35
<p>A man sits on his sack outside the Beijing Railway Station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man sits on his sack outside the Beijing Railway Station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, January 28more

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A man sits on his sack outside the Beijing Railway Station, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
29 / 35
<p>People wait for their trains at Hongqiao train station in Shanghai, ahead of Chinese New Year, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

People wait for their trains at Hongqiao train station in Shanghai, ahead of Chinese New Year, January 28, more

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

People wait for their trains at Hongqiao train station in Shanghai, ahead of Chinese New Year, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
30 / 35
<p>Residents raise their glasses as they pose for photographs at a table full of dishes during a "Ten thousand families dinner" organized by a local community to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, in Wuhan, Hubei province January 24, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Residents raise their glasses as they pose for photographs at a table full of dishes during a "Ten thousandmore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Residents raise their glasses as they pose for photographs at a table full of dishes during a "Ten thousand families dinner" organized by a local community to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, in Wuhan, Hubei province January 24, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
31 / 35
<p>Children play with bubble toy guns under Chinese lunar New Year decorations at a park in Beijing, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Children play with bubble toy guns under Chinese lunar New Year decorations at a park in Beijing, January 2more

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

Children play with bubble toy guns under Chinese lunar New Year decorations at a park in Beijing, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
32 / 35
<p>An orangutan named Maomao from the Yunnan Wildlife Park plays with a horse-shaped toy at a market selling Spring Festival goods during a promotional event in Kunming, Yunnan province January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An orangutan named Maomao from the Yunnan Wildlife Park plays with a horse-shaped toy at a market selling Smore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

An orangutan named Maomao from the Yunnan Wildlife Park plays with a horse-shaped toy at a market selling Spring Festival goods during a promotional event in Kunming, Yunnan province January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
33 / 35
<p>A passenger (R) throws a piece of garbage on the floor as a cleaner collects garbage on a carriage of a train travelling from Shenzhen to Zhengzhou during the travel peak season ahead of the Chinese lunar new year, in Xinyang, Henan Province January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A passenger (R) throws a piece of garbage on the floor as a cleaner collects garbage on a carriage of a tramore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A passenger (R) throws a piece of garbage on the floor as a cleaner collects garbage on a carriage of a train travelling from Shenzhen to Zhengzhou during the travel peak season ahead of the Chinese lunar new year, in Xinyang, Henan Province January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
34 / 35
<p>A shopkeeper selling festive couplets waits for customers ahead of the Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Singapore January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A shopkeeper selling festive couplets waits for customers ahead of the Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Singamore

2014年 2月 1日 星期六

A shopkeeper selling festive couplets waits for customers ahead of the Lunar New Year at Chinatown in Singapore January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

下一个

Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the month of January.

2014年 2月 1日
Holy waters in Nepal

Holy waters in Nepal

Devotees gather at the holy waters of the Bagmati River to celebrate a Hindu festival in Kathmandu.

2014年 1月 31日
Cossack patrols in Sochi

Cossack patrols in Sochi

Russia's famed soldiers join the massive security operation ahead of te Olympics.

2014年 1月 30日
Walls of water

Walls of water

Mother Nature puts on a show with these giant waves.

2014年 1月 29日

精选图集

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐