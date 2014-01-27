Nice day for a wedding

Ayse Diskaya (R), her son Mazlum (3rd R) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (C) visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 9, 2013. Diskaya, a 48-year-old housewife who lives in a poor neighborhood of Istanbul with her husband and two sons, has joined the anti-government protest in Istanbul's Gezi Park. She is both an active member of the left-wing cultural association Halkevleri and a women's rights activist, who has devoted herself to women's issues for many years. Now she is taking part in the anti-government protest movement because she says she thinks changes brought in under Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan threaten modern, secular society in a way that will have a negative impact on women. REUTERS/Murad Sezer