2014年 1月 28日

Countdown to Sochi

<p>A woman poses with the mascots of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 1月 28日

A woman poses with the mascots of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>People stand in front of a board with mugshots of wanted people in the Adler district of Sochi, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

People stand in front of a board with mugshots of wanted people in the Adler district of Sochi, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A worker cuts grass outside the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

2014年 1月 28日

A worker cuts grass outside the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Caucasus Mountain in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Caucasus Mountain in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A woman has her picture taken under the Olympic rings outside the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

2014年 1月 28日

A woman has her picture taken under the Olympic rings outside the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>A vendor sells souvenirs of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

A vendor sells souvenirs of the Sochi 2014 Winter Games in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Workers take a break near the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Workers take a break near the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Volunteers stand next to the ice track at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Volunteers stand next to the ice track at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Sochi 2014 Winter Games' mascot merchandise are seen in a market in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Sochi 2014 Winter Games' mascot merchandise are seen in a market in the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Workers sit in front of a store at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Workers sit in front of a store at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Workers pull wires at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Workers pull wires at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Workers are silhouetted against the store inside the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Workers are silhouetted against the store inside the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A garbage container is seen in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

A garbage container is seen in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Crosses are seen in a cemetery at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Crosses are seen in a cemetery at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Volunteers walk in front of Russian Cossacks who patrol the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Volunteers walk in front of Russian Cossacks who patrol the Adler district of Sochi, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Flags are pictured in front of mountains at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Flags are pictured in front of mountains at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Member of the Russian military checks the sewers for explosives at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Member of the Russian military checks the sewers for explosives at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A man skis during heavy snow at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

A man skis during heavy snow at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Cable cars are seen at the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Cable cars are seen at the resort of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Russian Cossacks stand guard near the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Russian Cossacks stand guard near the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Russian police officer stands guard in front Sochi's airport in Adler, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 1月 28日

Russian police officer stands guard in front Sochi's airport in Adler, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

The wedding must go on despite natural disasters, protests and civil unrest.
2014年 1月 28日

2014年 1月 25日
