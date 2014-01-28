Nicaragua boxing school
Aspiring boxers exchange punches during their training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. The boxing school is an initiative of Marco Cano, a former national amateur champion boxer, and his father Jose Cano. The school aims to keep children off gangs and drugs. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Jessica Cano, an aspiring boxer, demonstrates some punches at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A boxer practices during a training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A kid poses for pictures at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Ana Cano, an aspiring boxer practices with a punching bag at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Former national amateur champion boxer Marco Cano plays with his nephew at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Jose Cano and his wife sit as they watch their grandchildren practice boxing at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Jessica Cano, an aspiring boxer, prepares for practice inside her house in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxers practice during a training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8 ,2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxer Miguel Cano runs through a tunnel as part of his training in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A boxer practices during a training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxer Leonardo Cano takes a break after his training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxers practice with punching bags during their training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxers practice during training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxer Miguel Cano prepares to fight during local boxing championship in the Masaya city January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boxer Oscar Narvaez (R) celebrates his win over Miguel Cano after their local boxing championship in the Masaya city January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
