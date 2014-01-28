版本:
Nicaragua boxing school

<p>Aspiring boxers exchange punches during their training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. The boxing school is an initiative of Marco Cano, a former national amateur champion boxer, and his father Jose Cano. The school aims to keep children off gangs and drugs. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Aspiring boxers exchange punches during their training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. The boxing school is an initiative of Marco Cano, a former national amateur champion boxer, and his father Jose Cano. The school aims to keep children off gangs and drugs. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Jessica Cano, an aspiring boxer, demonstrates some punches at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Jessica Cano, an aspiring boxer, demonstrates some punches at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>A boxer practices during a training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A boxer practices during a training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>A kid poses for pictures at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A kid poses for pictures at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Ana Cano, an aspiring boxer practices with a punching bag at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Ana Cano, an aspiring boxer practices with a punching bag at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita in Masaya January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Former national amateur champion boxer Marco Cano plays with his nephew at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Former national amateur champion boxer Marco Cano plays with his nephew at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Jose Cano and his wife sit as they watch their grandchildren practice boxing at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Jose Cano and his wife sit as they watch their grandchildren practice boxing at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Jessica Cano, an aspiring boxer, prepares for practice inside her house in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Jessica Cano, an aspiring boxer, prepares for practice inside her house in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Boxers practice during a training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8 ,2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Boxers practice during a training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8 ,2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Boxer Miguel Cano runs through a tunnel as part of his training in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Boxer Miguel Cano runs through a tunnel as part of his training in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>A boxer practices during a training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A boxer practices during a training session at a boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Boxer Leonardo Cano takes a break after his training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Boxer Leonardo Cano takes a break after his training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Boxers practice with punching bags during their training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Boxers practice with punching bags during their training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Boxers practice during training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Boxers practice during training session at the boxing school in the indigenous community of Pacayita at Masaya city January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Boxer Miguel Cano prepares to fight during local boxing championship in the Masaya city January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Boxer Miguel Cano prepares to fight during local boxing championship in the Masaya city January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Boxer Oscar Narvaez (R) celebrates his win over Miguel Cano after their local boxing championship in the Masaya city January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Boxer Oscar Narvaez (R) celebrates his win over Miguel Cano after their local boxing championship in the Masaya city January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

