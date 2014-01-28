Singapore - Gateway to Asia
Container ships are anchored at sea as they wait to berth at port terminals in Singapore, October 28, 2013. Connected to more than 600 ports in some 120 countries, Singapore is one of the world's busiest shipping hubs, and is often called the gateway to Asia. It plans to increase its total capacity dramatically as it competes with other massive ports in the region such as Shanghai, Hong Kong and Shenzhen in China and Busan in South Korea. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A fisherman rows his dinghy past oil refineries near port terminals in Singapore, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Fishermen Ahmad and Sami (L), set up a fishing net near container port terminals in Singapore, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Fishermen Ahmad and Sami (L), travel to set up fish traps near container port terminals in Singapore, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A fisherman works on his boat during low tide along the coastline from port terminals in Singapore, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Gina (L-R), Zul and Ahmad, who work in fishing, eat lunch as they prepare to go to sea in Singapore, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Youths practice martial arts at a park near a PSA International port terminal in Singapore, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Youths take part in soccer training on a beach, as container ships wait to berth at port terminals, in Singapore, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A man fishes on a wharf overlooking container ships anchored at sea, as they wait to berth at port terminals, in Singapore, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The world's largest container ship, the MV Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, is led by pilot ships as it makes its maiden port of call at a PSA International port terminal in Singapore, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A crew member looks out from the world's largest container ship, the MV Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, as it berths during its maiden port of call at a PSA International port terminal in Singapore, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Dock workers tie mooring ropes as the world's largest container ship, the MV Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, berths during its maiden port of call at a PSA International port terminal in Singapore, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A worker disembarks a ship at a shipyard in Singapore, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A crane operator unloads containers from a ship at a PSA International port terminal in Singapore, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A container truck leaves a PSA International port terminal in Singapore, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Vehicles ply the work lanes at a PSA International port terminal in Singapore, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The skyline of Singapore's central business district is seen at dusk as operations continue at a PSA International port terminal in Singapore, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Ships anchor outside the harbour as they wait to berth at a port terminal, near the skydeck of the Marina Bay Sands hotel and casino, in Singapore, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
