版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 29日 星期三 23:45 BJT

Walls of water

<p>Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
1 / 25
<p>Giant waves crash over onlookers washing them off the sea wall of Cape Town's Kalk Bay harbour, August 27, 2005. The two men were later rescued as storms created waves of an estimated nine meters. REUTERS/Philip Massie</p>

Giant waves crash over onlookers washing them off the sea wall of Cape Town's Kalk Bay harbour, August 27, more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Giant waves crash over onlookers washing them off the sea wall of Cape Town's Kalk Bay harbour, August 27, 2005. The two men were later rescued as storms created waves of an estimated nine meters. REUTERS/Philip Massie

Close
2 / 25
<p>Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 25
<p>Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Glemore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Children run from a wave on the promenade during a storm in Sevastopol, Ukraine, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 25
<p>A surfer rides a wave during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo, Spain, January 28, 2013. Sixteen surfers rode giant waves in the five hour competition. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

A surfer rides a wave during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo, Spain, Jamore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

A surfer rides a wave during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo, Spain, January 28, 2013. Sixteen surfers rode giant waves in the five hour competition. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
5 / 25
<p>A man stands with his bicycle as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola, splash on him on a flooded main street at Roxas Boulevard, in Metro Manila, Philippines, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A man stands with his bicycle as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola, splash on him on a fmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

A man stands with his bicycle as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola, splash on him on a flooded main street at Roxas Boulevard, in Metro Manila, Philippines, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
6 / 25
<p>A man runs away as waves whipped up by winds surge past a barrier onto a seaside road in Yantai, Shandong Province, China, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man runs away as waves whipped up by winds surge past a barrier onto a seaside road in Yantai, Shandong Pmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

A man runs away as waves whipped up by winds surge past a barrier onto a seaside road in Yantai, Shandong Province, China, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 25
<p>Waves crash against the sea front in Wimereux as strong winds battered northern France, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Waves crash against the sea front in Wimereux as strong winds battered northern France, November 4, 2013. Rmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Waves crash against the sea front in Wimereux as strong winds battered northern France, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
8 / 25
<p>Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugamore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
9 / 25
<p>A man watches stormy seas in strong winds as waves crash on the harbor wall at Brighton marina in southeast England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A man watches stormy seas in strong winds as waves crash on the harbor wall at Brighton marina in southeastmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

A man watches stormy seas in strong winds as waves crash on the harbor wall at Brighton marina in southeast England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
10 / 25
<p>Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in southeast England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Waves crash against a lighthouse during storms that battered Britain and where a 14-year-old boy was swept away to sea at Newhaven in southeast England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
11 / 25
<p>Waves crash against the seafront as a train travels along the coastal railway line at Dawlish in Devon, southwest England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Waves crash against the seafront as a train travels along the coastal railway line at Dawlish in Devon, soumore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Waves crash against the seafront as a train travels along the coastal railway line at Dawlish in Devon, southwest England, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 25
<p>People look at waves crashing against a pier during a storm named Christian that battered France at Boulogne sur Mer, northern France, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

People look at waves crashing against a pier during a storm named Christian that battered France at Boulognmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

People look at waves crashing against a pier during a storm named Christian that battered France at Boulogne sur Mer, northern France, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
13 / 25
<p>A passer-by walks as a high wave hits the waterfront in Marseille, France, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

A passer-by walks as a high wave hits the waterfront in Marseille, France, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paumore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

A passer-by walks as a high wave hits the waterfront in Marseille, France, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Close
14 / 25
<p>Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang provincmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Close
15 / 25
<p>A woman watches giant waves crashing on the seafront by Brighton pier in southern England, December 15, 2011.REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A woman watches giant waves crashing on the seafront by Brighton pier in southern England, December 15, 201more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

A woman watches giant waves crashing on the seafront by Brighton pier in southern England, December 15, 2011.REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
16 / 25
<p>Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Frontier soldiers run as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
17 / 25
<p>A wave crashes into the Pornic fishing harbor protecting wall as an autumn storms hits western France, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A wave crashes into the Pornic fishing harbor protecting wall as an autumn storms hits western France, Novemore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

A wave crashes into the Pornic fishing harbor protecting wall as an autumn storms hits western France, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
18 / 25
<p>A woman watches waves triggered by typhoon Morakot batter the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, China, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman watches waves triggered by typhoon Morakot batter the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, China, Amore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

A woman watches waves triggered by typhoon Morakot batter the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, China, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
19 / 25
<p>A man is drenched by a large wave during high tide as he cycles past at a fishing harbor in Chennai, India, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A man is drenched by a large wave during high tide as he cycles past at a fishing harbor in Chennai, India,more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

A man is drenched by a large wave during high tide as he cycles past at a fishing harbor in Chennai, India, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Close
20 / 25
<p>A man walks as high waves hit the beach and the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, southeastern France, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet</p>

A man walks as high waves hit the beach and the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, southeastern France, Novembemore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

A man walks as high waves hit the beach and the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, southeastern France, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Close
21 / 25
<p>Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 17, 2011. Qiantang river is one of the few places in the world where the tidal phenomenon occurs, when an incoming tide forms a wave that travels up a river against the direction of the river's current. The Chinese characters on the wall read "A moment of carelessness, a lifetime of pain." REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 17, 2011. Qiantang river is one of the few places in the world where the tidal phenomenon occurs, when an incoming tide forms a wave that travels up a river against the direction of the river's current. The Chinese characters on the wall read "A moment of carelessness, a lifetime of pain." REUTERS/China Daily

Close
22 / 25
<p>Waves crash against Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon as Hurricane Rita passes near Cuba, September 20, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Waves crash against Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon as Hurricane Rita passes near Cuba, September 20more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Waves crash against Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon as Hurricane Rita passes near Cuba, September 20, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 25
<p>Paramilitary policemen patrol as waves crash against dikes at Dongtou, an island off the coast of Zhejiang province, China, September 18, 2007, as Typhoon Wipha approached. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Paramilitary policemen patrol as waves crash against dikes at Dongtou, an island off the coast of Zhejiang more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Paramilitary policemen patrol as waves crash against dikes at Dongtou, an island off the coast of Zhejiang province, China, September 18, 2007, as Typhoon Wipha approached. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
24 / 25
<p>A huge wave crashes over a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A huge wave crashes over a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez, December 14, 2011. REUTEmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

A huge wave crashes over a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Living on minimum wage

Living on minimum wage

下一个

Living on minimum wage

Living on minimum wage

Reuters photographers in 10 countries document the lives of workers living on their country's minimum wage.

2014年 1月 29日
Nicaragua boxing school

Nicaragua boxing school

Aspiring boxers train at a school in an indigenous community in Nicaragua. The school aims to keep children off gangs and drugs.

2014年 1月 29日
Countdown to Sochi

Countdown to Sochi

The Russian city prepares for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

2014年 1月 28日
Nice day for a wedding

Nice day for a wedding

The wedding must go on despite natural disasters, protests and civil unrest.

2014年 1月 28日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐