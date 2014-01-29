Walls of water

Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 17, 2011. Qiantang river is one of the few places in the world where the tidal phenomenon occurs, when an incoming tide forms a wave that travels up a river against the direction of the river's current. The Chinese characters on the wall read "A moment of carelessness, a lifetime of pain." REUTERS/China Daily