Watching the Super Bowl

<p>Denver Broncos fans react to a turnover as they watch their team's Super Bowl XLVIII game against the Seattle Seahawks at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, Colorado, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty</p>

<p>Longtime Seattle Seahawks fan Derek Traill cries as he and friend Tawnie Andal watch their team win Super Bowl XLVIII at F.X. McRory's in Seattle, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Denver Broncos fans react during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Denver Broncos fan Monica Ames of Highlands Ranch, Colorado reacts to a Seattle Seahawks touchdown while watching the Super Bowl XLVIII at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, Colorado, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty</p>

<p>Seattle Seahawks fans watch Super Bowl XLVIII at the Hawk's Nest bar in Seattle, Washington February 2, 2014. The Seahawks meet the Denver Broncos for the big game Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>A Seattle Seahawks fan celebrates his team's victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A Denver Broncos fan react during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Seattle Seahawks fans watch Super Bowl XLVIII at the Hawk's Nest bar in Seattle, Washington, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Denver Broncos fans react during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A Seattle Seahawks fan reacts to the camera while watching Super Bowl XLVIII at the Hawk's Nest bar in Seattle, Washington February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Seattle Seahawks fans cheer for their team in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Denver Broncos fans cheer as their team takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks for Super Bowl XLVIII at the View House bar in Denver, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty</p>

<p>A Seattle Seahawks fan cheers as they play the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Denver Broncos fans cheer during the first quarter as the Broncos play the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

