The outskirts of Islamabad
An Afghan girl, whose family fled the soviet-led war in Afghanistan, carries a basin as she walks toward her makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A second hand toy horse is displayed for sale while a girl washes tea pots at a warehouse for second hand items in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girl checks her homework before leaving for school, at her house in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy leans against a wall while a woman walks nearby on a muddy lane in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Girls walk on a muddy lane towards their house in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children sit on a swing at a warehouse for second hand items in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girl plays with her brother on an auto-rickshaw near their family home in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A man fills his jerry can from a drinking water point at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Women walk along the edge of a stream at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An Afghan girl, whose family fled the soviet-led war in Afghanistan, hides behind a curtain at her makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy sits on a cart in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy sits on a cart in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girl, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for jobs, picks up her washing outside her makeshift shelter in Islamabad January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A party dress belonging to a woman, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for work, is hung out to dry beside a makeshift shelter in Islamabad January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for work, look over a fence of their makeshift shelter in Islamabad January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for work, stands beside makeshift shelters in Islamabad January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girl washes her face as her mother washes the daily laundry in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
A boy pulls a toy car at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad November 26,2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy pulls a toy car at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad November 26,2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man listens to a radio as he sits with a freind near an open sewer at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy whose family fled the military operations in Western tribal areas plays with his brother as he sits in a crate at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girl whose family fled the military operations in Western tribal areas, stands at the entrance of her house at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy whose family fled the military operations in Western tribal areas wheels a cart with jerrycans at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad November 19,2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy whose family fled the military operations in Western tribal area smiles while with his friend at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man who fled the military operations in Western tribal area carries his son as he walks along a narrow corridor of a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy plays near a wood burning fire outside his house at a slum in Islamabad November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man stands at the entrance of his house at a slum in Islamabad November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girl washes dishes at a slum in Islamabad November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girl washes dishes at a slum in Islamabad November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
