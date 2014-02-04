How to feed a protest
A combination of pictures shows dishes and a cigarette served by volunteers to anti-government protesters gmore
A combination of pictures shows dishes and a cigarette served by volunteers to anti-government protesters guarding barricades during a protracted stand-off with riot police in Kiev, February 4, 2014. During the more than two months that Ukrainian anti-government protesters have been holding out in a tent camp and at barricades in central Kiev, during temperatures that frequently drop to -30 degrees Celsius, no one has been going hungry. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The sandwich in this picture is made with minced garlic salo, a Ukrainian food made from pork fat, topped wmore
The sandwich in this picture is made with minced garlic salo, a Ukrainian food made from pork fat, topped with a pickled cucumber. The efficiency of the food supply system, organised by volunteers who cook up donated food and deliver it to the front line, shows an astonishing degree of self-sufficiency of the Maidan opposition movement. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The sandwich in this picture is made with butter, raspberry jam and nuts. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The sandwich in this picture is made with butter, raspberry jam and nuts. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A picture shows a cup of tea served by volunteers to anti-government protesters guarding barricades during more
A picture shows a cup of tea served by volunteers to anti-government protesters guarding barricades during a protracted stand-off with riot police in Kiev. This typical Ukrainian drink is made of black tea, ginger, raspberry, cranberry and lemon. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A sandwich with salo, a typical Ukrainian food made of pork fat. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A sandwich with salo, a typical Ukrainian food made of pork fat. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A plate of pickles, onion and cheese. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A plate of pickles, onion and cheese. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Pampushky, a Ukranian Christmas doughnut, filled with poppy seeds and apricot jam. REUTERS/Thomas Petermore
A Pampushky, a Ukranian Christmas doughnut, filled with poppy seeds and apricot jam. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A bowl of Ukrainian salad, made of potatoes, pickled cucumber, mushrooms, ham, nuts, cheese and mayonnaise.more
A bowl of Ukrainian salad, made of potatoes, pickled cucumber, mushrooms, ham, nuts, cheese and mayonnaise. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A jar of macaroni soup, in Ukraine known as Mevina soup REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A jar of macaroni soup, in Ukraine known as Mevina soup REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A plate of sandwiches with pork sausage; in the former Soviet Union this was known as Doktorskaya Kolbasa. more
A plate of sandwiches with pork sausage; in the former Soviet Union this was known as Doktorskaya Kolbasa. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A jar of borsch, a typical Ukrainian beetroot soup. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A jar of borsch, a typical Ukrainian beetroot soup. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cigarettes serve for many protesters as an important means to pass the time during their long shifts of manmore
Cigarettes serve for many protesters as an important means to pass the time during their long shifts of manning barricades against possible attacks by riot police. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A bowl of potatoes with tushonka, a type of canned stewed meat. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A bowl of potatoes with tushonka, a type of canned stewed meat. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
下一个
The outskirts of Islamabad
Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.
Facebook turns 10
It's been a decade since Mark Zuckerberg and his roommates launched the social network at Harvard.
Mount Sinabung erupts
Indonesia's Mount Sinabung continues its eruption.
Ghost buildings of Athens
Shelled, threatened with demolition and such an eyesore that it was covered by a massive sheet during the Olympics, the "Prosfygika" complex has become a haven...
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.