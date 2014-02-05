版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 5日 星期三 20:20 BJT

Counting elephants

<p>Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. The elephant is Kenya's flag-ship species and so its distribution and condition is a good indicator of the status of wildlife. The results help policy makers and park management make sound decisions on resource allocation for security operations and conflict management. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazmore

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. The elephant is Kenya's flag-ship species and so its distribution and condition is a good indicator of the status of wildlife. The results help policy makers and park management make sound decisions on resource allocation for security operations and conflict management. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
1 / 12
<p>An elephant walks during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant walks during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosymore

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

An elephant walks during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
2 / 12
<p>Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) scientists prepare their plane for an aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) scientists prepare their plane for an aerial census at the Tsavo West nationalmore

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) scientists prepare their plane for an aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
3 / 12
<p>Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazmore

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
4 / 12
<p>Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within themore

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
5 / 12
<p>Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within themore

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
6 / 12
<p>Elephants graze during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants graze during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystmore

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

Elephants graze during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
7 / 12
<p>An elephant grazes during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant grazes during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosmore

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

An elephant grazes during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
8 / 12
<p>A herd of elephants are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A herd of elephants are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkmore

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

A herd of elephants are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
9 / 12
<p>A family of elephants are seen under a tree during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A family of elephants are seen under a tree during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park withmore

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

A family of elephants are seen under a tree during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
10 / 12
<p>An elephant stretches during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant stretches during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi emore

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

An elephant stretches during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
11 / 12
<p>An elephant and her young one are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant and her young one are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within thmore

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

An elephant and her young one are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

下一个

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in Pyongyang.

2014年 2月 5日
Inside Facebook

Inside Facebook

A behind the scenes look at Facebook.

2014年 2月 5日
Mount Sinabung erupts

Mount Sinabung erupts

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung continues its eruption.

2014年 2月 4日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 2月 1日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐