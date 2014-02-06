Along the Panama Canal
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organize tour by the Panama Canal authorities to the constmore
A Panama Canal security agent looks on during an organize tour by the Panama Canal authorities to the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the Pacific side in Panama City February 5, 2014. The project to expand the Panama Canal, one of the world's most important shipping routes, was in doubt on Wednesday after talks between the canal administrator and a Spanish-led building consortium fell apart and work ground to a halt. Group United for the Canal, a consortium led by Spanish builder Sacyr, said in a statement that the government's canal authority had broken off talks on who will pay some $1.6 billion needed to complete the ambitious project. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in more
A cargo boat waits for the water to rise as tourists look on at the Miraflores lock of the Panama Canal in Panama City February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the Atlantic side on the outskirtsmore
A view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the Atlantic side on the outskirts of Colon City January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship sails under the Bridge of the Americas on the Pacific side of the Panama Canal in Panama City more
A cargo ship sails under the Bridge of the Americas on the Pacific side of the Panama Canal in Panama City January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man walks across a mural after it was painted during a Guinness World Record event as part of celebrationmore
A man walks across a mural after it was painted during a Guinness World Record event as part of celebrations for the 100-year-anniversary of the Panama Canal in Panama City January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship is seen from an old lighthouse in the Panama Canal in Panama City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Camore
A cargo ship is seen from an old lighthouse in the Panama Canal in Panama City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children look at a cargo ship in the viewpoint of Pedro Miguel lock on the pacific side of the Panama Canalmore
Children look at a cargo ship in the viewpoint of Pedro Miguel lock on the pacific side of the Panama Canal in Panama City January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship is seen at the Panama Canal in Panama City January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A cargo ship is seen at the Panama Canal in Panama City January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Workers are seen at the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the outskirts of Colon Cmore
Workers are seen at the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project on the outskirts of Colon City January 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
A general view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen on the outskirts of Cmore
A general view of the construction site of the Panama Canal Expansion project is seen on the outskirts of Colon City January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A pilot maneuvers a boat near a cargo ship in the Panama Canal in Gamboa near Panama City December 11, 2013more
A pilot maneuvers a boat near a cargo ship in the Panama Canal in Gamboa near Panama City December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Bienvenido Velasco Blanco
Members of the media film the first four new gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks which are on tmore
Members of the media film the first four new gates for the Panama Canal's third set of locks which are on top of a cargo ship during the arrival to Colon in Colon City August 20, 2013. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side at the Panama Canal Expansion projemore
A general view of the construction of the new locks on the Pacific side at the Panama Canal Expansion project in Panama City February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Members of the media stand on a structure as a Celebrity Infinity cruise ship passes at the Pacific side ofmore
Members of the media stand on a structure as a Celebrity Infinity cruise ship passes at the Pacific side of the Panama Canal, next to the Expansion project in Panama City April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in themore
A canal worker opens the water valves to flood the first access channel that will join the new locks in the Pacific area of the Panama Canal in Panama City October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock in the Panama Canal, in Panama City, December 30, 20more
A cargo ship waits to pass through the Miraflores lock in the Panama Canal, in Panama City, December 30, 2009. December 31 marks the tenth anniversary of the handover of the canal by the U.S. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Mexican navy school ship Cuauhtemoc crosses the Panama Canal to the Caribbean in Panama City, December 26, more
Mexican navy school ship Cuauhtemoc crosses the Panama Canal to the Caribbean in Panama City, December 26, 2009. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Russian destroyer Admiral Chabanenko crosses the 50 mile (80 km) waterway of the Panama Canal in Colon Citymore
Russian destroyer Admiral Chabanenko crosses the 50 mile (80 km) waterway of the Panama Canal in Colon City December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
A worker from the National Association for the Environment carries plants which will be used to rejuvenate more
A worker from the National Association for the Environment carries plants which will be used to rejuvenate the area destroyed during the construction of the third locks of the Panama Canal September 25, 2008. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
Ships leaving the Miraflores lock await their turn to enter the Pedro Miguel lock where the third lock is bmore
Ships leaving the Miraflores lock await their turn to enter the Pedro Miguel lock where the third lock is being built in Panama City, August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal, marks the beginning of the Panama Canamore
An explosion at the bottom of the Paraiso hill section of the canal, marks the beginning of the Panama Canal's expansion project about 22 km (13 miles) from Panama City September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Cargo ships wait to cross the Gatun locks in Colon at Panama's canal October 21, 2006. Panama's canal will more
Cargo ships wait to cross the Gatun locks in Colon at Panama's canal October 21, 2006. Panama's canal will receive the biggest facelift in its 92-year history if Panamanians approve a plan to widen and deepen the waterway at a referendum on Sunday. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Cargo ships cross the Gatun locks at Colon city in Panama's canal October 21, 2006. Panama's canal will recmore
Cargo ships cross the Gatun locks at Colon city in Panama's canal October 21, 2006. Panama's canal will receive the biggest facelift in its 92-year history if Panamanians approve a plan to widen and deepen the waterway at a referendum on Sunday. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A ship arrives at the Miraflores locks as it crosses Panama's canal at sunset October 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jmore
A ship arrives at the Miraflores locks as it crosses Panama's canal at sunset October 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
