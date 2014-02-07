版本:
Inside the Legionaries of Christ

<p>A priest adjusts his vest before a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. Gil was elected as the new leader after the disgraced Catholic religious order officially denounced on Thursday its late founder Father Marcial Maciel who lived a double life as a pedophile, womanizer and drug addict, and apologized to his "many victims". The apology, issued by delegates from around the world meeting in Rome to set a new direction for the order, came a day after a United Nations committee singled it out in a scathing report accusing the Church of ignoring child abuse by priests. The meeting, which began on Jan. 8 and is due to end in late February, elected Gil as the order's new leader. Like Maciel, the 61-year-old hails from Mexico. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

2014年 2月 7日

A priest adjusts his vest before a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014.

<p>Father Eduardo Robles Gil (R), the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, smiles after leading a mass in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Priests prepare for a mass to be led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Priests enter in procession for a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Priests prepare for a mass to be led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A priests stands on a terrace before a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Priests carry vests for a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Priests prepare for a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Priests prepare for a mass to be led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A priest reads the book of the gospel before a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>The book of the prayers is seen on the floor during a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Priests prepare for a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Priests talk at the end of a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Priests sing during a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Priests leave at the end of a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Priests talk at the end of a mass led by Father Eduardo Robles Gil, the new leader of the Legionaries of Christ order, in the order seminary in Rome February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

