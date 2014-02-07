版本:
2014年 2月 8日 星期六

The lost art of deer calling

<p>A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. Competitors use specially designed instruments or ox horns to imitate the mating call of red deers REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. Competitors use specially designed instruments or ox horns to imitate the mating call of red deers REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Competitors wait during the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Competitors wait during the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the 'Jagd &amp; Hund' (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the 'Jagd & Hund' (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A member of the jury listens to a competitor at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

A member of the jury listens to a competitor at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

A competitor uses a specially designed instrument at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

A competitor uses an ox horn at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>Competitors listen during the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Competitors listen during the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A competitor calls with a shell at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd &amp; Hund" (hunting &amp; dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

A competitor calls with a shell at the German championships in Deer-Calling at the "Jagd & Hund" (hunting & dog) exhibition in Dortmund February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

