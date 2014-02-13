版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 12:30 BJT

Westminster dog show

<p>Handler Gabriel Rangel holds Sky, a Wire Fox Terrier, on top of the Empire State Building following her Best in Show win last night at the 138th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Handler Gabriel Rangel holds Sky, a Wire Fox Terrier, on top of the Empire State Building following her Besmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Handler Gabriel Rangel holds Sky, a Wire Fox Terrier, on top of the Empire State Building following her Best in Show win last night at the 138th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
1 / 30
<p>Sky, a wire fox terrier, poses next to the trophy after winning the "best in show" at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. Sky, which also won the Terrier group, bested canines in six other groups at one of the oldest sporting events in the United States. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Sky, a wire fox terrier, poses next to the trophy after winning the "best in show" at the 138th Westminstermore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Sky, a wire fox terrier, poses next to the trophy after winning the "best in show" at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. Sky, which also won the Terrier group, bested canines in six other groups at one of the oldest sporting events in the United States. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 30
<p>Dog handler Gabriel Rangel kisses Sky, a wire fox terrier, after she won "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Dog handler Gabriel Rangel kisses Sky, a wire fox terrier, after she won "best in show" at the 2014 Westminmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Dog handler Gabriel Rangel kisses Sky, a wire fox terrier, after she won "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
3 / 30
<p>AfterAll Painting the Sky, a wire fox terrier, is held by her handler Gabriel Rangel (R) as she kisses judge Betty Regina Leininger (L) after winning "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

AfterAll Painting the Sky, a wire fox terrier, is held by her handler Gabriel Rangel (R) as she kisses judgmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

AfterAll Painting the Sky, a wire fox terrier, is held by her handler Gabriel Rangel (R) as she kisses judge Betty Regina Leininger (L) after winning "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
4 / 30
<p>Dog handler Gabriel Rangel walks Sky, a wire fox terrier breed, that won the "best in show" at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show during final judging at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dog handler Gabriel Rangel walks Sky, a wire fox terrier breed, that won the "best in show" at the 138th Wemore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Dog handler Gabriel Rangel walks Sky, a wire fox terrier breed, that won the "best in show" at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show during final judging at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 30
<p>Komondor Quintessential Chauncey is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the working group on the last day of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Komondor Quintessential Chauncey is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the working groupmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Komondor Quintessential Chauncey is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the working group on the last day of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
6 / 30
<p>Neapolitan mastiff Ironwood's Papparrazi is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the working group on the last day of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Neapolitan mastiff Ironwood's Papparrazi is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the workimore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Neapolitan mastiff Ironwood's Papparrazi is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the working group on the last day of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
7 / 30
<p>A toy pinscher participates in the "best in show" competition at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A toy pinscher participates in the "best in show" competition at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show more

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A toy pinscher participates in the "best in show" competition at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
8 / 30
<p>A Treeing Walker Coonhound is judged during competition at the Hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A Treeing Walker Coonhound is judged during competition at the Hound group during day one of judging of themore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A Treeing Walker Coonhound is judged during competition at the Hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 30
<p>Dog handlers stand during the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner with their dogs before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dog handlers stand during the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner with their dogs before the Sporting Groupmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Dog handlers stand during the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner with their dogs before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 30
<p>A dog handler stands with his dog before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A dog handler stands with his dog before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Domore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A dog handler stands with his dog before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 30
<p>Joey, a Wire Fox Terrier, gets his chin brushed during the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Joey, a Wire Fox Terrier, gets his chin brushed during the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New Yomore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Joey, a Wire Fox Terrier, gets his chin brushed during the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
12 / 30
<p>Classie, a Miniature Pinscher, exits the ring carried by its handler after winning the toy group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Classie, a Miniature Pinscher, exits the ring carried by its handler after winning the toy group during daymore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Classie, a Miniature Pinscher, exits the ring carried by its handler after winning the toy group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 30
<p>An Afghan Hound competes at the Hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

An Afghan Hound competes at the Hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

An Afghan Hound competes at the Hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 30
<p>Ally, a standard poodle, poses for a picture after winning the non-sporting group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Ally, a standard poodle, poses for a picture after winning the non-sporting group during day one of judgingmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Ally, a standard poodle, poses for a picture after winning the non-sporting group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
15 / 30
<p>Nathan, a bloodhound, competes in the hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. Nathan was the first group winner, besting 30 other hounds. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Nathan, a bloodhound, competes in the hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel more

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Nathan, a bloodhound, competes in the hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. Nathan was the first group winner, besting 30 other hounds. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
16 / 30
<p>A handler strokes an Otterhound in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A handler strokes an Otterhound in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennemore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A handler strokes an Otterhound in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
17 / 30
<p>A poodle named Allie waits in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A poodle named Allie waits in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Clumore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A poodle named Allie waits in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
18 / 30
<p>Mojo, an Old English Sheepdog, is cleaned in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Mojo, an Old English Sheepdog, is cleaned in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show more

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Mojo, an Old English Sheepdog, is cleaned in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
19 / 30
<p>A dog handler holds a Beagle during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A dog handler holds a Beagle during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New more

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A dog handler holds a Beagle during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
20 / 30
<p>Dog collars and leashes are seen in a box in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dog collars and leashes are seen in a box in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show more

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Dog collars and leashes are seen in a box in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 30
<p>The paw of a Standard Poodle is seen as it takes a nap in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The paw of a Standard Poodle is seen as it takes a nap in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Cmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

The paw of a Standard Poodle is seen as it takes a nap in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
22 / 30
<p>Abbs, an Afghan Hound, stands in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Abbs, an Afghan Hound, stands in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York,more

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Abbs, an Afghan Hound, stands in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
23 / 30
<p>A dog waits on the corner of 31st Street and 7th Avenue in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A dog waits on the corner of 31st Street and 7th Avenue in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A dog waits on the corner of 31st Street and 7th Avenue in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
24 / 30
<p>A handler carries her dog as she arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A handler carries her dog as she arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in Nmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A handler carries her dog as she arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
25 / 30
<p>A dog exercises inside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A dog exercises inside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A dog exercises inside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
26 / 30
<p>Jett, a Welsh Terrier, jumps for a treat from handler Leslie Will before competing in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Jett, a Welsh Terrier, jumps for a treat from handler Leslie Will before competing in the Masters Agility Cmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Jett, a Welsh Terrier, jumps for a treat from handler Leslie Will before competing in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
27 / 30
<p>A dog handler waits with her dogs inside a service elevator at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A dog handler waits with her dogs inside a service elevator at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, Februarymore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A dog handler waits with her dogs inside a service elevator at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
28 / 30
<p>Elf, a Border Collie, sits in Melanie Behren's lap as they watch the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Elf, a Border Collie, sits in Melanie Behren's lap as they watch the Masters Agility Championship at the Wemore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Elf, a Border Collie, sits in Melanie Behren's lap as they watch the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
29 / 30
<p>A dog and handler arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A dog and handler arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, Februarmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A dog and handler arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Kids reading to cats

Kids reading to cats

下一个

Kids reading to cats

Kids reading to cats

Schoolchildren read to cats at a Pennsylvania animal shelter as part of a program to improve reading skills and gain confidence.

2014年 2月 13日
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.

2014年 2月 13日
Empty seats in Sochi

Empty seats in Sochi

Sochi Olympic organizers have asked volunteers to fill some of the empty seats at venues during competition.

2014年 2月 13日
Crack pipe vending machine

Crack pipe vending machine

A vending machine that dispenses clean crack pipes opens in Vancouver.

2014年 2月 12日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐