版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 11日 星期二 05:20 BJT

Dumb Starbucks

<p>People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, Febrmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
1 / 10
<p>A man holds a "Dumb Starbucks" cup at a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A man holds a "Dumb Starbucks" cup at a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, Februarmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

A man holds a "Dumb Starbucks" cup at a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
2 / 10
<p>People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, Febrmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
3 / 10
<p>A menu board is pictured at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A menu board is pictured at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles,more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

A menu board is pictured at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
4 / 10
<p>Anthony Solis drinks a cup of coffee at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Anthony Solis drinks a cup of coffee at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Anthony Solis drinks a cup of coffee at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
5 / 10
<p>Cups stand on display cases at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Cups stand on display cases at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angelmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Cups stand on display cases at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
6 / 10
<p>People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, Febrmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

People line up outside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
7 / 10
<p>Robert Moran drinks a cup of coffee at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Robert Moran drinks a cup of coffee at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Lmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Robert Moran drinks a cup of coffee at "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
8 / 10
<p>People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, Februmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
9 / 10
<p>People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, Februmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

People line up inside "Dumb Starbucks", a parody store of the Starbucks Coffee chain, in Los Angeles, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Leaving Homs

Leaving Homs

下一个

Leaving Homs

Leaving Homs

Syria begins evacuating civilians from a besieged area of Homs as part of a three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city.

2014年 2月 11日
Sochi's stray dogs

Sochi's stray dogs

Animal rights activists have protested over reports that stray dogs are being culled to clear them off the streets of Sochi before the Olympics begin.

2014年 2月 11日
Best of Sochi - Day 4

Best of Sochi - Day 4

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 11日
Unrest in Bosnia

Unrest in Bosnia

Protesters set fire to government buildings and clashed with riot police in cities across Bosnia over high unemployment and political inertia.

2014年 2月 11日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐