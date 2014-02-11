The last fight night
Sattan Muanglek (R) performs a ritual before his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight
Sattan Muanglek (R) performs a ritual before his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. Lumpinee's circular structure, with an ageing tin roof that lets in rain and sunlight, is a stone's throw from the central oasis of Lumpini Park and had avoided Bangkok's frenetic building boom. The stadium harks back to the capital's golden days before the invasion of skyscrapers that now soar above it. But it stands on prime real estate and its lease was not renewed by the Crown Property Bureau, one of Bangkok's biggest landlords and the fund that supports Thailand's monarchy. That is forcing the stadium to move to a new venue on the outer fringes of the sprawling city - a logistical hassle for tourists and Thais who have flocked to Lumpinee for decades. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit is displayed before the closing Thai box
A picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit is displayed before the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fighter focuses before his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legen
A fighter focuses before his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spectators follow a fight from a stand that is know for gambling during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay T
Spectators follow a fight from a stand that is know for gambling during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sattan Muanglek is prepared for his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of th
Sattan Muanglek is prepared for his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spectators follow a fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lump
Spectators follow a fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fighter prays before entering the ring during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the
A fighter prays before entering the ring during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spectators follow a fight from a stand that is known for gambling during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay
Spectators follow a fight from a stand that is known for gambling during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Boxers fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium,
Boxers fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spectators follow a fight from a stand that is known for gambling during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay
Spectators follow a fight from a stand that is known for gambling during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Live music is being performed during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary
Live music is being performed during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Leaflets are attached to seats during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary
Leaflets are attached to seats during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fighter celebrates his win during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary L
A fighter celebrates his win during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fighter is helped after being knocked out during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of
A fighter is helped after being knocked out during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A spectator follows a fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lu
A spectator follows a fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A spectator (R) hold his ticket as entertainers wait to perform during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Th
A spectator (R) hold his ticket as entertainers wait to perform during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fighter is helped after being defeated during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the
A fighter is helped after being defeated during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Gloves are prepared for fighters during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legenda
Gloves are prepared for fighters during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fighter in interviewed after his win during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the l
A fighter in interviewed after his win during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spectators follow a fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lump
Spectators follow a fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An entertainer passes by a ringside bar during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the
An entertainer passes by a ringside bar during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The daughter of a fighter stands on weighting machine during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight
The daughter of a fighter stands on weighting machine during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sattan Muanglek focuses before his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the
Sattan Muanglek focuses before his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A sign is placed on the ring during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary L
A sign is placed on the ring during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A tourist pose for a picture after the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lu
A tourist pose for a picture after the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sattan Muanglek (R) and his team members pray before their fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay T
Sattan Muanglek (R) and his team members pray before their fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Vendors offer souvenirs and boxing equipment on sale during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight
Vendors offer souvenirs and boxing equipment on sale during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Referees and staff have their picture taken after the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of t
Referees and staff have their picture taken after the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
