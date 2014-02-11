版本:
The last fight night

<p>Sattan Muanglek (R) performs a ritual before his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. Lumpinee's circular structure, with an ageing tin roof that lets in rain and sunlight, is a stone's throw from the central oasis of Lumpini Park and had avoided Bangkok's frenetic building boom. The stadium harks back to the capital's golden days before the invasion of skyscrapers that now soar above it. But it stands on prime real estate and its lease was not renewed by the Crown Property Bureau, one of Bangkok's biggest landlords and the fund that supports Thailand's monarchy. That is forcing the stadium to move to a new venue on the outer fringes of the sprawling city - a logistical hassle for tourists and Thais who have flocked to Lumpinee for decades. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Sattan Muanglek (R) performs a ritual before his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. Lumpinee's circular structure, with an ageing tin roof that lets in rain and sunlight, is a stone's throw from the central oasis of Lumpini Park and had avoided Bangkok's frenetic building boom. The stadium harks back to the capital's golden days before the invasion of skyscrapers that now soar above it. But it stands on prime real estate and its lease was not renewed by the Crown Property Bureau, one of Bangkok's biggest landlords and the fund that supports Thailand's monarchy. That is forcing the stadium to move to a new venue on the outer fringes of the sprawling city - a logistical hassle for tourists and Thais who have flocked to Lumpinee for decades. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit is displayed before the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit is displayed before the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A fighter focuses before his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A fighter focuses before his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Spectators follow a fight from a stand that is know for gambling during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Spectators follow a fight from a stand that is know for gambling during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Sattan Muanglek is prepared for his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Sattan Muanglek is prepared for his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Spectators follow a fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Spectators follow a fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A fighter prays before entering the ring during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A fighter prays before entering the ring during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Spectators follow a fight from a stand that is known for gambling during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Spectators follow a fight from a stand that is known for gambling during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Boxers fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Boxers fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Spectators follow a fight from a stand that is known for gambling during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Spectators follow a fight from a stand that is known for gambling during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Live music is being performed during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Live music is being performed during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Leaflets are attached to seats during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Leaflets are attached to seats during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A fighter celebrates his win during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A fighter celebrates his win during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A fighter is helped after being knocked out during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A fighter is helped after being knocked out during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A spectator follows a fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A spectator follows a fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A spectator (R) hold his ticket as entertainers wait to perform during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A spectator (R) hold his ticket as entertainers wait to perform during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A fighter is helped after being defeated during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A fighter is helped after being defeated during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Gloves are prepared for fighters during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Gloves are prepared for fighters during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A fighter in interviewed after his win during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A fighter in interviewed after his win during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Spectators follow a fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Spectators follow a fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An entertainer passes by a ringside bar during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An entertainer passes by a ringside bar during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>The daughter of a fighter stands on weighting machine during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

The daughter of a fighter stands on weighting machine during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Sattan Muanglek focuses before his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Sattan Muanglek focuses before his fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A sign is placed on the ring during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A sign is placed on the ring during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A tourist pose for a picture after the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A tourist pose for a picture after the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Sattan Muanglek (R) and his team members pray before their fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Sattan Muanglek (R) and his team members pray before their fight during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Vendors offer souvenirs and boxing equipment on sale during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Vendors offer souvenirs and boxing equipment on sale during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Referees and staff have their picture taken after the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Referees and staff have their picture taken after the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

