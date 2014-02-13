版本:
中国
2014年 2月 14日

Fans at Sochi

<p>U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 14日

U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A fan reacts as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 2月 14日

A fan reacts as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A Dutch fan gestures as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 2月 14日

A Dutch fan gestures as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A Team USA fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2014年 2月 14日

A Team USA fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Fans of Canada and the U.S. cheer athletes during the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2014年 2月 14日

Fans of Canada and the U.S. cheer athletes during the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Dutch fans watch the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 2月 14日

Dutch fans watch the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A German fan smiles in front of the Olympic cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 2月 14日

A German fan smiles in front of the Olympic cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Spectators sit in the stands ahead of the women's ice hockey game between Russia and Germany during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

2014年 2月 14日

Spectators sit in the stands ahead of the women's ice hockey game between Russia and Germany during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>A young spectator watches the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

2014年 2月 14日

A young spectator watches the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>A Russian fan celebrates in the stands during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 2月 14日

A Russian fan celebrates in the stands during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Britain fans sit together in the stands during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating quarterfinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 14日

Britain fans sit together in the stands during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating quarterfinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2014年 2月 14日

A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>A fan of Russia flashes a victory sign before the start of the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 14日

A fan of Russia flashes a victory sign before the start of the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A fan of Germany poses during the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 2月 14日

A fan of Germany poses during the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Fans of Canada and the U.S. pose for a picture at the women's luge singles competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 2月 14日

Fans of Canada and the U.S. pose for a picture at the women's luge singles competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>A Chinese fan walks with the national flag in the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 2月 14日

A Chinese fan walks with the national flag in the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Japanese fans cheer as Cathy Reed and Chris Reed of Japan compete during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 14日

Japanese fans cheer as Cathy Reed and Chris Reed of Japan compete during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Norway fans hold flags during the men and women's cross-country sprint free finals at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 14日

Norway fans hold flags during the men and women's cross-country sprint free finals at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Spectators watch the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 2月 14日

Spectators watch the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Fans attend the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 2月 14日

Fans attend the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>A fan of Japan cheers during the first round of the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Jumping Centre, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 14日

A fan of Japan cheers during the first round of the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Jumping Centre, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A fan looks on as she enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 2月 14日

A fan looks on as she enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A Dutch fan dances with volunteers during a break in the women's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 14日

A Dutch fan dances with volunteers during a break in the women's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

