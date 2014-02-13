Fans at Sochi
U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games more
U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A fan reacts as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. Rmore
A fan reacts as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Dutch fan gestures as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13,more
A Dutch fan gestures as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Team USA fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olymmore
A Team USA fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Fans of Canada and the U.S. cheer athletes during the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Wintmore
Fans of Canada and the U.S. cheer athletes during the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Dutch fans watch the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Februamore
Dutch fans watch the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A German fan smiles in front of the Olympic cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games more
A German fan smiles in front of the Olympic cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Spectators sit in the stands ahead of the women's ice hockey game between Russia and Germany during the 201more
Spectators sit in the stands ahead of the women's ice hockey game between Russia and Germany during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A young spectator watches the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Fmore
A young spectator watches the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Russian fan celebrates in the stands during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Wintmore
A Russian fan celebrates in the stands during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Britain fans sit together in the stands during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating quarterfinamore
Britain fans sit together in the stands during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating quarterfinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Wintermore
A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A fan of Russia flashes a victory sign before the start of the women's 10 km cross-country classic event atmore
A fan of Russia flashes a victory sign before the start of the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A fan of Germany poses during the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sankmore
A fan of Germany poses during the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Fans of Canada and the U.S. pose for a picture at the women's luge singles competition during the 2014 Sochmore
Fans of Canada and the U.S. pose for a picture at the women's luge singles competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Chinese fan walks with the national flag in the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games more
A Chinese fan walks with the national flag in the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Japanese fans cheer as Cathy Reed and Chris Reed of Japan compete during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at more
Japanese fans cheer as Cathy Reed and Chris Reed of Japan compete during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Norway fans hold flags during the men and women's cross-country sprint free finals at the Sochi 2014 Wintermore
Norway fans hold flags during the men and women's cross-country sprint free finals at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spectators watch the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympmore
Spectators watch the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fans attend the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosmore
Fans attend the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A fan of Japan cheers during the first round of the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event at themore
A fan of Japan cheers during the first round of the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Jumping Centre, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A fan looks on as she enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014more
A fan looks on as she enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Dutch fan dances with volunteers during a break in the women's 500 meters speed skating event during the more
A Dutch fan dances with volunteers during a break in the women's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
下一个
Westminster dog show
Sky the wire fox terrier won "best in show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Kids reading to cats
Schoolchildren read to cats at a Pennsylvania animal shelter as part of a program to improve reading skills and gain confidence.
Starlings in the sky
The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.
Empty seats in Sochi
Sochi Olympic organizers have asked volunteers to fill some of the empty seats at venues during competition.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.