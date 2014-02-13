Kids reading to cats
Desmond Allen reads to "Ginger," a cat up for adoption, during "The Book Buddies Program" at the Animal Resmore
Desmond Allen reads to "Ginger," a cat up for adoption, during "The Book Buddies Program" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. Children in grades 1-8 read to the cats as a way to improve their reading skills and gain confidence. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Seth and Ethan Wiggins (R) read to "Stewart" and "Tyler" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birmore
Seth and Ethan Wiggins (R) read to "Stewart" and "Tyler" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. The shelter animals can be a non-evaluative presence that can provide support and comfort to participants without judging them. Students showed sustained focus and maintained a higher state of awareness, as well as improved attitudes toward school, according to researchers at Tufts University. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Kaitlyn Karkoska reads to "Jingles" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania,more
Kaitlyn Karkoska reads to "Jingles" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Volunteer Alex Keefe (background) and employee Michele Karkoska (foreground) hold cats up for adoption at tmore
Volunteer Alex Keefe (background) and employee Michele Karkoska (foreground) hold cats up for adoption at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Samuel Trego plays with "Stewart" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, Fmore
Samuel Trego plays with "Stewart" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Samuel Trego and Ben Spiri (R) read to "Stewart" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, more
Samuel Trego and Ben Spiri (R) read to "Stewart" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A plastic poster with a red carpet and photographers is arranged as a backdrop for portraits of families thmore
A plastic poster with a red carpet and photographers is arranged as a backdrop for portraits of families that adopt cats at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Samuel Trego and Ben Spiri (R) read to "Stewart" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, more
Samuel Trego and Ben Spiri (R) read to "Stewart" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Ethan Wiggins cuddles "Tyler" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, Februmore
Ethan Wiggins cuddles "Tyler" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Trey Douglas (R) speaks with Cassandra Kraus as they read to cats up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Leagmore
Trey Douglas (R) speaks with Cassandra Kraus as they read to cats up for adoption at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
As a promotion for cat adoption, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County allows adopted cats, such as "Bramore
As a promotion for cat adoption, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County allows adopted cats, such as "Brad Pitt," to be named for Academy Award nominees, in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Kaitlyn Karkoska cuddles with "Brad Pitt" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylmore
Kaitlyn Karkoska cuddles with "Brad Pitt" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Seth Wiggins and Ethan Wiggins read to "Tyler" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pemore
Seth Wiggins and Ethan Wiggins read to "Tyler" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Kaitlyn Karkoska, Seth Wiggins, and Ethan Wiggins (L-R) read to "Stewart" and "Tyler" at the Animal Rescue more
Kaitlyn Karkoska, Seth Wiggins, and Ethan Wiggins (L-R) read to "Stewart" and "Tyler" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A humorous sign hangs in an enclosure for cats up for adoption, at the Animal Rescue League of Berks Countymore
A humorous sign hangs in an enclosure for cats up for adoption, at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, as children arrive for the "The Book Buddies Program" in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Colby Procyk reads to "Nicky," "Zane," and "Kochi," (L-R) at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Bimore
Colby Procyk reads to "Nicky," "Zane," and "Kochi," (L-R) at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Walk of Fame stars are arranged in honor of cats up for adoption on the floor in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, Fmore
Walk of Fame stars are arranged in honor of cats up for adoption on the floor in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A mother and son walk into the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11more
A mother and son walk into the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Dusk light illuminates the sign for The Animal Rescue League of Berks County, in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, Fmore
Dusk light illuminates the sign for The Animal Rescue League of Berks County, in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
下一个
Starlings in the sky
The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.
Empty seats in Sochi
Sochi Olympic organizers have asked volunteers to fill some of the empty seats at venues during competition.
Crack pipe vending machine
A vending machine that dispenses clean crack pipes opens in Vancouver.
Sicily's migrant soccer squad
Like many young men in Italy, these amateur soccer players in the small Sicilian town of Mineo dream of stardom on the field. But for this group, having made it...
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.