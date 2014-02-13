Kids reading to cats

Seth and Ethan Wiggins (R) read to "Stewart" and "Tyler" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. The shelter animals can be a non-evaluative presence that can provide support and comfort to participants without judging them. Students showed sustained focus and maintained a higher state of awareness, as well as improved attitudes toward school, according to researchers at Tufts University. REUTERS/Mark Makela