When animals attack

Matheus Pereira de Araujo, 8, stands in front of the 15 foot anaconda that attacked him a day earlier while playing near a creek on his grandfather's farm, in Cosmorama, Brazil, February 8, 2007. Matheus' 66-year-old grandfather, Joaquim Pereira, heard his grandson's screams and wrestled the snake for nearly half an hour before finally killing it with stones and a machete. REUTERS/Glauce Sereno/Diario de Votuporanga