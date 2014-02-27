版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 28日 星期五 00:55 BJT

When in Rome...

<p>Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', which was performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine</p>

Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known asmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', which was performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine

Close
1 / 25
<p>Pope Benedict XVI wears a traditional Mexican hat while being driven through a crowd before officiating mass in Silao March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Pope Benedict XVI wears a traditional Mexican hat while being driven through a crowd before officiating masmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Pope Benedict XVI wears a traditional Mexican hat while being driven through a crowd before officiating mass in Silao March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
2 / 25
<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) listens to Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang as they prepare for a group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit Official Dinner in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mast Irham/Pool</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) listens to Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang as they prepare for a more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) listens to Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang as they prepare for a group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit Official Dinner in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mast Irham/Pool

Close
3 / 25
<p>Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch some bull riding while wearing western clothing and cowboy hats in Calgary, Canada, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch some bull riding while wearingmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch some bull riding while wearing western clothing and cowboy hats in Calgary, Canada, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
4 / 25
<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva wears a hat made with condoms upon receiving it from the foundation for project AIDS in Bangkok November 25, 2010, ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Thailand's Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva wears a hat made with condoms upon receiving it from the foundamore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Thailand's Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva wears a hat made with condoms upon receiving it from the foundation for project AIDS in Bangkok November 25, 2010, ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 25
<p>Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has his traditional native headdress placed on his head by elder Pete Standing Alone to become "Chief Speaker" at a Kainai Chieftainship ceremony on the Blood Indian reserve in Stand Off, Alberta, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has his traditional native headdress placed on his head by elder Petmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has his traditional native headdress placed on his head by elder Pete Standing Alone to become "Chief Speaker" at a Kainai Chieftainship ceremony on the Blood Indian reserve in Stand Off, Alberta, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
6 / 25
<p>Actor Gerard Depardieu wears a traditional Russian hat, also known as a Ushanka hat, during a welcoming ceremony at the airport in Grozny February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rasul Yarichev</p>

Actor Gerard Depardieu wears a traditional Russian hat, also known as a Ushanka hat, during a welcoming cermore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Actor Gerard Depardieu wears a traditional Russian hat, also known as a Ushanka hat, during a welcoming ceremony at the airport in Grozny February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rasul Yarichev

Close
7 / 25
<p>Spain's Queen Sofia (L) touches a llama during her visit to Tiwanaku, a UNESCO world heritage site near La Paz city, Bolivia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Spain's Queen Sofia (L) touches a llama during her visit to Tiwanaku, a UNESCO world heritage site near La more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Spain's Queen Sofia (L) touches a llama during her visit to Tiwanaku, a UNESCO world heritage site near La Paz city, Bolivia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
8 / 25
<p>Bolivia's President Evo Morales wears a traditional headdress and wreath made of bread as he presides over a ceremony in the province of Chuquisaca, southern Bolivia, May 23, 2007. REUTERS/Noah Friedman-Presidency/Handout</p>

Bolivia's President Evo Morales wears a traditional headdress and wreath made of bread as he presides over more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Bolivia's President Evo Morales wears a traditional headdress and wreath made of bread as he presides over a ceremony in the province of Chuquisaca, southern Bolivia, May 23, 2007. REUTERS/Noah Friedman-Presidency/Handout

Close
9 / 25
<p>Leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit pose for a family photo wearing traditional Vietnamese clothes, known as the "ao dai", outside the National Convention Center in Hanoi November 19, 2006. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool</p>

Leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit pose for a family photo wearing tradimore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit pose for a family photo wearing traditional Vietnamese clothes, known as the "ao dai", outside the National Convention Center in Hanoi November 19, 2006. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool

Close
10 / 25
<p>Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, puts on a traditional Zulu hat during their visit to Freedom Square in Kliptown, Soweto, South Africa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Joe/Pool</p>

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, puts on a traditional Zulu hat during their visit to Freedom Squaremore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, puts on a traditional Zulu hat during their visit to Freedom Square in Kliptown, Soweto, South Africa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Joe/Pool

Close
11 / 25
<p>U.S. socialite Paris Hilton (R) attends a news conference in Dubai June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Mosab Omar</p>

U.S. socialite Paris Hilton (R) attends a news conference in Dubai June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Mosab Omar

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

U.S. socialite Paris Hilton (R) attends a news conference in Dubai June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Mosab Omar

Close
12 / 25
<p>UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September 2012 in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout</p>

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September 2012 in more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September 2012 in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout

Close
13 / 25
<p>Actor Danny Trejo, wearing a hat with a Soviet emblem, listens during an interview in Moscow November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev</p>

Actor Danny Trejo, wearing a hat with a Soviet emblem, listens during an interview in Moscow November 8, 20more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Actor Danny Trejo, wearing a hat with a Soviet emblem, listens during an interview in Moscow November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev

Close
14 / 25
<p>U.S. President George W. Bush wears a typical Peruvian poncho while walking to the group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

U.S. President George W. Bush wears a typical Peruvian poncho while walking to the group photo at the Asia-more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

U.S. President George W. Bush wears a typical Peruvian poncho while walking to the group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
15 / 25
<p>Tennis player Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L), wearing a Colombian Vueltiao hat, receives a gift from Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos after an exhibition tennis match against Rafael Nadal of Spain in Bogota March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez</p>

Tennis player Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L), wearing a Colombian Vueltiao hat, receives a gift from Colombiamore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Tennis player Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L), wearing a Colombian Vueltiao hat, receives a gift from Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos after an exhibition tennis match against Rafael Nadal of Spain in Bogota March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
16 / 25
<p>Prince William of Britain speaks during the opening of the new Supreme Court building in Wellington on the second day of a three day visit to New Zealand January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Heydon/Pool</p>

Prince William of Britain speaks during the opening of the new Supreme Court building in Wellington on the more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Prince William of Britain speaks during the opening of the new Supreme Court building in Wellington on the second day of a three day visit to New Zealand January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Heydon/Pool

Close
17 / 25
<p>Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria wears a traditional Rajasthani costume during an event in Godavas village, India, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Sunil Verma</p>

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria wears a traditional Rajasthani costume during an event in Godavas village,more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria wears a traditional Rajasthani costume during an event in Godavas village, India, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Sunil Verma

Close
18 / 25
<p>Members of South Korean girl band Kara wear Vietnamese traditional conical hat "non" after they attended a news conference in Hanoi November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kham</p>

Members of South Korean girl band Kara wear Vietnamese traditional conical hat "non" after they attended a more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Members of South Korean girl band Kara wear Vietnamese traditional conical hat "non" after they attended a news conference in Hanoi November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

Close
19 / 25
<p>Taiwan's main opposition Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou greets supporters in a traditional aboriginal head dress during a meeting with Taiwan's aborigines in Linkou, Taipei County March 9, 2008. Ma was elected as the honorary leader of Taiwan's 13 aborigine tribes in the ceremony. REUTERS/Nicky Loh</p>

Taiwan's main opposition Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou greets supporters in amore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Taiwan's main opposition Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou greets supporters in a traditional aboriginal head dress during a meeting with Taiwan's aborigines in Linkou, Taipei County March 9, 2008. Ma was elected as the honorary leader of Taiwan's 13 aborigine tribes in the ceremony. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Close
20 / 25
<p>Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro wears a hat with a bird on it during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro wears a hat with a bird on it duringmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro wears a hat with a bird on it during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
21 / 25
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez wears a headdress in the Guajira region in Venezuela, October 12, 2007. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez wears a headdress in the Guajira region in Venezuela, October 12, 2007. Rmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez wears a headdress in the Guajira region in Venezuela, October 12, 2007. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
22 / 25
<p>A Brazilian Indian places an elaborate feather headdress on Pope John Paul II during a mass in Cuiaba, central Brazil, during his visit on October 16, 1991. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace</p>

A Brazilian Indian places an elaborate feather headdress on Pope John Paul II during a mass in Cuiaba, centmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

A Brazilian Indian places an elaborate feather headdress on Pope John Paul II during a mass in Cuiaba, central Brazil, during his visit on October 16, 1991. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace

Close
23 / 25
<p>Prince Albert II of Monaco (C) poses with swimmers dressed in Santa outfits during the traditional Christmas bath in Monaco December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Prince Albert II of Monaco (C) poses with swimmers dressed in Santa outfits during the traditional Christmamore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Prince Albert II of Monaco (C) poses with swimmers dressed in Santa outfits during the traditional Christmas bath in Monaco December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
24 / 25
<p>Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are given hockey jerseys during a visit to the Somba K'e Civic Plaza in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are given hockey jerseys during more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are given hockey jerseys during a visit to the Somba K'e Civic Plaza in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Children and the Pope

Children and the Pope

下一个

Children and the Pope

Children and the Pope

Pope Francis greeting children.

2014年 2月 27日
Earth at night

Earth at night

Night images of our planet from space.

2014年 2月 27日
When animals attack

When animals attack

Rare images of animals on the offense.

2014年 2月 26日
Unusual eats

Unusual eats

A look at meals considered delicacies to some and questionable to others.

2014年 2月 25日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐