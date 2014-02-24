版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 24日 星期一 23:55 BJT

Carnival in Venice

<p>A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUmore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
1 / 12
<p>Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
2 / 12
<p>Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

more

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Masked revelers pose during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
3 / 12
<p>Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Masked revelers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
4 / 12
<p>The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's bell tower on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's bell tower on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnivmore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

The traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's bell tower on an iron cable during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
5 / 12
<p>A woman wearing a mask stands behind a door during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A woman wearing a mask stands behind a door during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A woman wearing a mask stands behind a door during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
6 / 12
<p>A woman wearing a mask poses for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A woman wearing a mask poses for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A woman wearing a mask poses for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
7 / 12
<p>A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUmore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
8 / 12
<p>A man wearing a mask rows in a canal during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A man wearing a mask rows in a canal during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manumore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A man wearing a mask rows in a canal during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
9 / 12
<p>A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUmore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A masked reveler poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
10 / 12
<p>Women wearing masks pose for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

Women wearing masks pose for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manmore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

Women wearing masks pose for pictures during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
11 / 12
<p>A man wearing a mask walks during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A man wearing a mask walks during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestmore

2014年 2月 24日 星期一

A man wearing a mask walks during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Openly gay athletes

Openly gay athletes

下一个

Openly gay athletes

Openly gay athletes

Current and retired openly gay professional athletes.

2014年 2月 24日
Unrest spreads in Venezuela

Unrest spreads in Venezuela

A jailed protest leader urges peace as demonstrations against Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro turn violent.

2014年 2月 24日
Portraits from a protest

Portraits from a protest

The faces of the protesters in Kiev.

2014年 2月 22日
Chinese inventions

Chinese inventions

From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and self-made projects from China.

2014年 2月 21日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐