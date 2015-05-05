版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 5月 6日 星期三 00:23 BJT

Extreme multiples

A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports centre in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. A group of 1000 women were given a 30 minutes facial beauty treatment together that achieved a Guinness record for the largest group of people having beauty treatment in the same location, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports centre in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. A group of 1000 women were given a 30 minutes facial beauty treatment together that achieved a Guinness record for the largest group of people having beauty treatment in the same location, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Uruguayans barbecue beef during an attempt to create the "Biggest barbecue in the World" in Montevideo April 13, 2008. In the attempt to get the Guinness World Record for the "Biggest barbecue in the World", 1,252 people grilled 12,000 kilograms (26,455 pounds) of beef on a single grill totaling 1,500 meters in length. REUTERS/INAC/Handout

Reuters / 2008年 4月 14日 星期一
Uruguayans barbecue beef during an attempt to create the "Biggest barbecue in the World" in Montevideo April 13, 2008. In the attempt to get the Guinness World Record for the "Biggest barbecue in the World", 1,252 people grilled 12,000 kilograms (26,455 pounds) of beef on a single grill totaling 1,500 meters in length. REUTERS/INAC/Handout
Women dressed in bikinis pose for a photographer on Sydney's Bondi Beach September 26, 2007. 1010 bikini clad women posed on Australia's iconic beach, setting a Guinness world record for the largest swimsuit photo shoot. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / 2007年 9月 26日 星期三
Women dressed in bikinis pose for a photographer on Sydney's Bondi Beach September 26, 2007. 1010 bikini clad women posed on Australia's iconic beach, setting a Guinness world record for the largest swimsuit photo shoot. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people practicing Taiji in multiple locations, at the Shenyang Olympic Sports Center, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Beijing Olympic Games in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 8, 2009. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / 2009年 8月 8日 星期六
People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people practicing Taiji in multiple locations, at the Shenyang Olympic Sports Center, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Beijing Olympic Games in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 8, 2009. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Naked volunteers, numbering around 1700 people, pose for U.S. artist Spencer Tunick in downtown Munich June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / 2012年 6月 23日 星期六
Naked volunteers, numbering around 1700 people, pose for U.S. artist Spencer Tunick in downtown Munich June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Students take an examination on an open-air playground at a high school in Yichuan, Shaanxi province April 11, 2015. More than 1,700 freshmen students took part in the exam, which was the first attempt by the school to take it in open-air. The school said the reasons was due to the insufficient indoor space and also that it could be a test of the students' organizing capacity, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
Students take an examination on an open-air playground at a high school in Yichuan, Shaanxi province April 11, 2015. More than 1,700 freshmen students took part in the exam, which was the first attempt by the school to take it in open-air. The school said the reasons was due to the insufficient indoor space and also that it could be a test of the students' organizing capacity, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Students take part in a quilt-folding competition after a week-long military training at a middle school in Tancheng, east China's Shandong province September 6, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2007年 9月 7日 星期五
Students take part in a quilt-folding competition after a week-long military training at a middle school in Tancheng, east China's Shandong province September 6, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
Prisoners dance during an exercise program at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) in Cebu City, south of Manila, April 26, 2008. The prisoners' dancing exercises were made famous after a video of them was posted on the Internet. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2008年 4月 26日 星期六
Prisoners dance during an exercise program at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) in Cebu City, south of Manila, April 26, 2008. The prisoners' dancing exercises were made famous after a video of them was posted on the Internet. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Parents of freshmen students sleep on mats laid out on the floor of a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2013年 9月 8日 星期日
Parents of freshmen students sleep on mats laid out on the floor of a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, China, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 9月 17日 星期二
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, China, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Hundreds of surfers take to the water in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most surfers on one wave at Muizenberg in Cape Town September 17, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2006年 9月 18日 星期一
Hundreds of surfers take to the water in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most surfers on one wave at Muizenberg in Cape Town September 17, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People in traditional attires play their drums during an attempt to enter the Guinness Book of World Record at a field in Titabar town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam January 6, 2013. A total of 14,833 Assamese people attempted to enter the Guinness Book of World Record by playing the drums for 15 minutes non stop, organizers said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Reuters / 2013年 1月 6日 星期日
People in traditional attires play their drums during an attempt to enter the Guinness Book of World Record at a field in Titabar town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam January 6, 2013. A total of 14,833 Assamese people attempted to enter the Guinness Book of World Record by playing the drums for 15 minutes non stop, organizers said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Groomers cut hair of pet dogs as they attend a pet barber qualification test in Changsha, Hunan province, China, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darwin Zhou

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Groomers cut hair of pet dogs as they attend a pet barber qualification test in Changsha, Hunan province, China, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darwin Zhou
College students stand around sculptures during an art performance in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan province March 27, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2007年 3月 27日 星期二
College students stand around sculptures during an art performance in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan province March 27, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
People drop lines in holes on a frozen river at an event to fish trout in Hwacheon, about 20 km (12 miles) south of the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas, northeast of Seoul January 13, 2008. More than 1,000,000 people attend at the annual ice festival which lasts for three weeks in January. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / 2008年 1月 13日 星期日
People drop lines in holes on a frozen river at an event to fish trout in Hwacheon, about 20 km (12 miles) south of the demilitarized zone separating two Koreas, northeast of Seoul January 13, 2008. More than 1,000,000 people attend at the annual ice festival which lasts for three weeks in January. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Dancers perform during an attempt to establish a new world record for the largest amount of dancers participating in a folk dance in Guadalajara, Mexico, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Reuters / 2011年 9月 4日 星期日
Dancers perform during an attempt to establish a new world record for the largest amount of dancers participating in a folk dance in Guadalajara, Mexico, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Women pose for the cameras as they make the traditional Korean side dish kimchi, or fermented cabbage, at a charity event at the Seoul City Hall Plaza November 8, 2011. About 2,000 volunteers made 270 tonnes of kimchi to give away to needy people during the winter season. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / 2011年 11月 8日 星期二
Women pose for the cameras as they make the traditional Korean side dish kimchi, or fermented cabbage, at a charity event at the Seoul City Hall Plaza November 8, 2011. About 2,000 volunteers made 270 tonnes of kimchi to give away to needy people during the winter season. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Pupils learn to wash clothes at a primary school for the upcoming Mothers Day in Jinan, east China's Shandong province May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2007年 5月 11日 星期五
Pupils learn to wash clothes at a primary school for the upcoming Mothers Day in Jinan, east China's Shandong province May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
A visitor from Japan reacts to a therapist's touch during a mass foot reflexology session at the Taipei Arena July 1, 2008. The tourism bureau of Taiwan looked to break the Guinness World Record of "Most people receiving reflexology/foot massage simultaneously" with 2000 participants from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore undergoing 20 minutes of reflexology treatment together. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / 2008年 7月 1日 星期二
A visitor from Japan reacts to a therapist's touch during a mass foot reflexology session at the Taipei Arena July 1, 2008. The tourism bureau of Taiwan looked to break the Guinness World Record of "Most people receiving reflexology/foot massage simultaneously" with 2000 participants from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore undergoing 20 minutes of reflexology treatment together. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Participants get ready to apply facial masks in Taipei July 28. 2013. A total of 1213 people broke the Guinness World Record by applying facial masks for 10 minutes at the same time, according to event organizers. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / 2013年 7月 28日 星期日
Participants get ready to apply facial masks in Taipei July 28. 2013. A total of 1213 people broke the Guinness World Record by applying facial masks for 10 minutes at the same time, according to event organizers. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports centre in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. A group of 1000 women were given a 30 minutes facial beauty treatment together that achieved a Guinness record for the largest group of people having beauty treatment in the same location, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 5月 4日 星期一
A group of 1000 customers receive a facial massage at a sports centre in Jinan, Shandong province, China, May 4, 2015. A group of 1000 women were given a 30 minutes facial beauty treatment together that achieved a Guinness record for the largest group of people having beauty treatment in the same location, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
People fight with pillows during International Pillow Fight Day at Heroes Square in Budapest April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 4月 5日 星期日
People fight with pillows during International Pillow Fight Day at Heroes Square in Budapest April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls start to form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 5, 2014. The formation of human towers is a tradition in the area of Catalonia. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls start to form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 5, 2014. The formation of human towers is a tradition in the area of Catalonia. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2012年 1月 9日 星期一
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Runners dressed as Father Christmas take part in the so-called 'Nikolaus Run' in the East German town of Michendorf December 9, 2012. Around 800 participants took part in the Santa Claus running competition that is hosted by the Laufclub Michendorf running association. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2012年 12月 9日 星期日
Runners dressed as Father Christmas take part in the so-called 'Nikolaus Run' in the East German town of Michendorf December 9, 2012. Around 800 participants took part in the Santa Claus running competition that is hosted by the Laufclub Michendorf running association. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
