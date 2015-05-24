Rolling Thunder
A boy wears U.S. flag-themed socks as riders taking part in the Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration more
People watch from the back of the Lincoln Memorial as riders take part in the Rolling Thunder First Amendment more
U.S. Air Force veteran James Cloyes of Columbus, Ohio, salutes riders taking part in the Rolling Thunder Firstmore
Connie Miller of Woodbridge, Virginia, holds a Thank You sign as riders take part in the Rolling Thunder Firstmore
Riders take part in the Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run on Memorial Day by crossimore
Motorcyclists riders make a crayon rubbing of a name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall on Memorial Day weemore
Riders take part in the Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run on Memorial Day by crossimore
People look on with signs as riders take part in the Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle more
A woman holds a U.S. flag as riders taking part in the Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcyclmore
Boy Scouts Michael Beene (L) and his brother Patrick Beene (3rd L) join U.S. Air Force veteran James Cloyes tomore
Riders take part in the Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run on Memorial Day by ridingmore
Riders take part in the Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run on Memorial Day, to highlmore
U.S. Air Force veteran James Cloyes of Columbus, Ohio, salutes riders taking part in the Rolling Thunder Firstmore
Onlookers wave flags as riders take part in the Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run omore
People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall on Memorial Day weekend in Washington May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jomore
