2013年 3月 12日

Superheroes, they're everywhere

<p>Street artist Ruben Oviedo, 40, dressed as comics superhero Thor, poses for a photograph inside his home in downtown Mexico City March 7, 2013. Oviedo, a former television and theatre actor, began working as a street artist in downtown Mexico City a year ago. On average, a street artist in Mexico City earn some 40 dollars a day for around eight hours of work. The street artists in Mexico City are requesting the police to allow them to conduct their street performances, public dialogue and exhibit various artwork in public places. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Street artist Ruben Oviedo, 40, dressed as comics superhero Thor, poses for a photograph inside his home in downtown Mexico City March 7, 2013. Oviedo, a former television and theatre actor, began working as a street artist in downtown Mexico City a year ago. On average, a street artist in Mexico City earn some 40 dollars a day for around eight hours of work. The street artists in Mexico City are requesting the police to allow them to conduct their street performances, public dialogue and exhibit various artwork in public places. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Street artist Ruben Oviedo, 40, dressed as comics superhero Thor, enters a room in his home in Mexico City March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Street artist Ruben Oviedo, 40, dressed as comics superhero Thor, enters a room in his home in Mexico City March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state March 26, 2012. Pinheiro has been called to help police patrol the crime-ridden streets of Taubate, in Brazil. He was officially presented on March 17 in the districts with the highest crime rates in Sao Paulo state. Police captain Warley Takeo, one of the policemen who decided to bring in the character to help them fight drug traffickers, said the measure would bring long-term benefits. Takeo said making a connection between the police and Batman would help children have a clearer idea of good and bad. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio</p>

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, runs at Santa Terezinha square in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state March 26, 2012. Pinheiro has been called to help police patrol the crime-ridden streets of Taubate, in Brazil. He was officially presented on March 17 in the districts with the highest crime rates in Sao Paulo state. Police captain Warley Takeo, one of the policemen who decided to bring in the character to help them fight drug traffickers, said the measure would bring long-term benefits. Takeo said making a connection between the police and Batman would help children have a clearer idea of good and bad. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

<p>A man dressed as Batman and a burglary suspect stand in a police station in Bradford, northern England, on February 25, 2013, in this still photograph taken from video and provided by West Yorkshire Police on March 4, 2013. A mystery man dressed as Batman demonstrated the same crime-fighting skills as the caped crusader when he handed over a suspect wanted for burglary in Britain. Closed-circuit television footage showed a portly figure wearing an ill-fitting costume including gloves, cape and mask, bringing a 27-year-old man to a police station in Bradford in northern England. REUTERS/West Yorkshire Police/Handout</p>

A man dressed as Batman and a burglary suspect stand in a police station in Bradford, northern England, on February 25, 2013, in this still photograph taken from video and provided by West Yorkshire Police on March 4, 2013. A mystery man dressed as Batman demonstrated the same crime-fighting skills as the caped crusader when he handed over a suspect wanted for burglary in Britain. Closed-circuit television footage showed a portly figure wearing an ill-fitting costume including gloves, cape and mask, bringing a 27-year-old man to a police station in Bradford in northern England. REUTERS/West Yorkshire Police/Handout

<p>Artists dressed as "Thor" (L) and "Iron Man" pose for photographers next to a line of police officers during a demonstration outside the Federal District Government building at Zocalo Square in Mexico city July 13, 2012. The artists were requesting that the police would allow them to conduct their street performances, public dialogues and various art work in public places. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Artists dressed as "Thor" (L) and "Iron Man" pose for photographers next to a line of police officers during a demonstration outside the Federal District Government building at Zocalo Square in Mexico city July 13, 2012. The artists were requesting that the police would allow them to conduct their street performances, public dialogues and various art work in public places. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Zoltan Kohari (R), known as the Slovak Batman, laughs with neighbour Jana Kocisova in the town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 9, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he became known as the hero in a Batman's costume. While he has not fought crime yet, he does believe in justice and wants to help the police. In the mean time, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa</p>

Zoltan Kohari (R), known as the Slovak Batman, laughs with neighbour Jana Kocisova in the town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 9, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he became known as the hero in a Batman's costume. While he has not fought crime yet, he does believe in justice and wants to help the police. In the mean time, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

<p>United Auto Workers (UAW) union member Maryo Mendez wears a costume and plants a sign in the back of his pickup truck at the UAW union hall in Fremont, California February 12, 2010. Mendez, a worker at the Toyota/NUMMI plant for 19 years, and other UAW workers are protesting the upcoming closure of that automobile manufacturing plant in Fremont. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

United Auto Workers (UAW) union member Maryo Mendez wears a costume and plants a sign in the back of his pickup truck at the UAW union hall in Fremont, California February 12, 2010. Mendez, a worker at the Toyota/NUMMI plant for 19 years, and other UAW workers are protesting the upcoming closure of that automobile manufacturing plant in Fremont. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Three models pose as Catwoman before the start of the film's UK premiere at the Vue cinema in Leicester Square, London, August 3, 2004. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid</p>

Three models pose as Catwoman before the start of the film's UK premiere at the Vue cinema in Leicester Square, London, August 3, 2004. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid

<p>A man wearing a Spiderman costume for the Jewish holiday of Purim is seen at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

A man wearing a Spiderman costume for the Jewish holiday of Purim is seen at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A member of Fathers for Justice protests near a police cordon before Britain's leadership election debates in Bristol, south-west England, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A member of Fathers for Justice protests near a police cordon before Britain's leadership election debates in Bristol, south-west England, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A visitor dressed like the Joker character from the movie "The Dark Knight" walks during the 40th annual Comic Con Convention in San Diego July 23, 2009. The convention runs July 23-26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A visitor dressed like the Joker character from the movie "The Dark Knight" walks during the 40th annual Comic Con Convention in San Diego July 23, 2009. The convention runs July 23-26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Batman is pulled over by police in Montgomery County, Maryland on March 21, 2012, as pictured in this handout photo received by Reuters March 30, 2012. Police said Batman's black Lamborghini did not have proper license plates. According to published reports, Batman's license plates were inside the car and he was not ticketed. Media reports also identify the superhero as Lenny Robinson, a Baltimore businessman who dresses like Batman to entertain sick children at area hospitals. REUTERS/Montgomery County Police Department/Handout</p>

Batman is pulled over by police in Montgomery County, Maryland on March 21, 2012, as pictured in this handout photo received by Reuters March 30, 2012. Police said Batman's black Lamborghini did not have proper license plates. According to published reports, Batman's license plates were inside the car and he was not ticketed. Media reports also identify the superhero as Lenny Robinson, a Baltimore businessman who dresses like Batman to entertain sick children at area hospitals. REUTERS/Montgomery County Police Department/Handout

<p>Comic book fan Sergio Felipe puts on his Iron Man character mask at the unveiling of the "Marvel Superhero Experience" at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York April 26, 2012. The museum unveiled wax statues based on the the Marvel Entertainment film "The Avengers". REUTERS/Keith Bedfor</p>

Comic book fan Sergio Felipe puts on his Iron Man character mask at the unveiling of the "Marvel Superhero Experience" at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York April 26, 2012. The museum unveiled wax statues based on the the Marvel Entertainment film "The Avengers". REUTERS/Keith Bedfor

<p>A striker dressed as the Incredible Hulk gestures on the picket line with the Writers Guild of America at the NBC television network studios in Burbank, California November 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

A striker dressed as the Incredible Hulk gestures on the picket line with the Writers Guild of America at the NBC television network studios in Burbank, California November 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>A boy dressed as Superman runs past a billboard for presidential candidate Ljubomir Frckovski from the opposition party SDSM in Skopje April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski</p>

A boy dressed as Superman runs past a billboard for presidential candidate Ljubomir Frckovski from the opposition party SDSM in Skopje April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

<p>Eric Royster (L) in costume as "Captain America" walks with his wife Andrea O'Leary and 4-year-old daughter Isabella as they enjoy the pop culture convention Comic Con in New Orleans, Louisiana January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Haber</p>

Eric Royster (L) in costume as "Captain America" walks with his wife Andrea O'Leary and 4-year-old daughter Isabella as they enjoy the pop culture convention Comic Con in New Orleans, Louisiana January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Haber

<p>Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

<p>A man dressed as Spider-Man breakdances while promoting the movie "Spider-Man 3" at a shopping district in Taipei May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

A man dressed as Spider-Man breakdances while promoting the movie "Spider-Man 3" at a shopping district in Taipei May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

<p>Matthew Rios, dressed as the comic book hero "The Green Lantern," shops for comics at the Comic-Con International 2005 in San Diego July 16, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

Matthew Rios, dressed as the comic book hero "The Green Lantern," shops for comics at the Comic-Con International 2005 in San Diego July 16, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

<p>Richard Zak, of New Jersey, dresses as Superman as he attends Comic-Con International in San Diego, California July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Richard Zak, of New Jersey, dresses as Superman as he attends Comic-Con International in San Diego, California July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>A man wearing a Batman costume gestures towards a bull in an improvised bullring during the annual bullfight festival in Zapote, near San Jose December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A man wearing a Batman costume gestures towards a bull in an improvised bullring during the annual bullfight festival in Zapote, near San Jose December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

<p>A Spiderman performer greets children as the Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A Spiderman performer greets children as the Spiderman balloon floats down Central Park West during the 85th Macy's Thanksgiving day parade in New York November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Wax figures designed to look like characters from the Marvel Entertainment film "The Avengers" are on display at the "Marvel Superhero Experience" at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Wax figures designed to look like characters from the Marvel Entertainment film "The Avengers" are on display at the "Marvel Superhero Experience" at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Eric Tetangco, of Los Angeles, arrives dressed as Rorschach from comic Watchmen during the 39th annual Comic Con Convention in San Diego July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Eric Tetangco, of Los Angeles, arrives dressed as Rorschach from comic Watchmen during the 39th annual Comic Con Convention in San Diego July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>People dressed in costumes of fictional superheroes conduct a mock security patrol in Milan July 16, 2009 to protest Italy's centre-right coalition's tough new law against illegal immigration. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

People dressed in costumes of fictional superheroes conduct a mock security patrol in Milan July 16, 2009 to protest Italy's centre-right coalition's tough new law against illegal immigration. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pedro Sanchez, a dwarf bullfighter dressed in a "Superman" costume, from the Superlandia group flips near a calf at the Plaza de Toros La Macarena in Medellin February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera</p>

Pedro Sanchez, a dwarf bullfighter dressed in a "Superman" costume, from the Superlandia group flips near a calf at the Plaza de Toros La Macarena in Medellin February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

<p>A high school graduate, painted as Captain America for his initiation into Rio de Janeiro Federal University (UFRJ) during the traditional "trote", stands in Cinelandia Square in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2011. The students used Captain America as the theme as the city awaits President Barack Obama's state visit on March 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A high school graduate, painted as Captain America for his initiation into Rio de Janeiro Federal University (UFRJ) during the traditional "trote", stands in Cinelandia Square in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2011. The students used Captain America as the theme as the city awaits President Barack Obama's state visit on March 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A competitor wears a Batman outfit as he participates in the Tartu ski marathon in Otepaa, Estonia February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

A competitor wears a Batman outfit as he participates in the Tartu ski marathon in Otepaa, Estonia February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

<p>Convention attendees arrives in costume at the pop culture event Comic Con in San Diego, California July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Convention attendees arrives in costume at the pop culture event Comic Con in San Diego, California July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>A man dressed as comic book character Spiderman reads newspapers after installing a banner in front of a big screen in central Hong Kong June 3, 2005. REUTERS/Kin Cheung</p>

A man dressed as comic book character Spiderman reads newspapers after installing a banner in front of a big screen in central Hong Kong June 3, 2005. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

<p>Benjamin Fodor, aka Seattle superhero "Phoenix Jones", speaks to the media after making a court appearance in Seattle, Washington October 13, 2011. Prosecutors have so far declined to charge Fodor, a onetime mixed-martial arts competitor who was arrested on Sunday after he pepper-sprayed a group of nightclub patrons he believed were involved in a street brawl downtown. REUTERS/Nicole Neroulias</p>

Benjamin Fodor, aka Seattle superhero "Phoenix Jones", speaks to the media after making a court appearance in Seattle, Washington October 13, 2011. Prosecutors have so far declined to charge Fodor, a onetime mixed-martial arts competitor who was arrested on Sunday after he pepper-sprayed a group of nightclub patrons he believed were involved in a street brawl downtown. REUTERS/Nicole Neroulias

<p>Models, dressed as the "Wonder Woman" character, pose at the launch party for In2TV, the first broadband television network on the Internet in Beverly Hills, California March 15, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Models, dressed as the "Wonder Woman" character, pose at the launch party for In2TV, the first broadband television network on the Internet in Beverly Hills, California March 15, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>An athlete dressed as Superman runs through a refreshment point of the Prague Marathon at the city center in the Czech capital Prague May 11, 2008. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

An athlete dressed as Superman runs through a refreshment point of the Prague Marathon at the city center in the Czech capital Prague May 11, 2008. REUTERS/Petr Josek

<p>France's daredevil climber Alain Robert waves as he climbs down the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai May 31, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

France's daredevil climber Alain Robert waves as he climbs down the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai May 31, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Children ride with "Spider-Man" (L), "Cyclops" and "Captain America" (R) at a promotional event at Universal Orlando January 30, 2006. REUTERS/Rick Fowler/Universal Orlando</p>

Children ride with "Spider-Man" (L), "Cyclops" and "Captain America" (R) at a promotional event at Universal Orlando January 30, 2006. REUTERS/Rick Fowler/Universal Orlando

<p>Students dressed as superheroes protest against the government in Santiago, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero</p>

Students dressed as superheroes protest against the government in Santiago, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

<p>Police officers stand nearby as Fathers 4 Justice protestors dressed as Batman (R), Robin (C) and Captain America wave whilst standing above Downing Street in London February 28, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Police officers stand nearby as Fathers 4 Justice protestors dressed as Batman (R), Robin (C) and Captain America wave whilst standing above Downing Street in London February 28, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>A voter dressed as a Spiderman enters a polling station in Hong Kong September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A voter dressed as a Spiderman enters a polling station in Hong Kong September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Activists dressed as a Captain America and a patriot attend the Tea Party Patriots "Continuing Revolution" rally on Capitol Hill in Washington March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Activists dressed as a Captain America and a patriot attend the Tea Party Patriots "Continuing Revolution" rally on Capitol Hill in Washington March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A man dressed as Superman protests in front of policemen during an anti-World Trade Organisation protest in Hong Kong December 13, 2005. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

A man dressed as Superman protests in front of policemen during an anti-World Trade Organisation protest in Hong Kong December 13, 2005. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 3月 12日
2013年 3月 12日
2013年 3月 12日
