Inside Cuba

<p>A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2012年 1月 27日

A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Tourists take pictures in front of the Ministry of Interior (MININT) building displaying an image of revolution leader Che Guevara, in Havana's Revolution Square, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa </p>

2012年 1月 27日

Tourists take pictures in front of the Ministry of Interior (MININT) building displaying an image of revolution leader Che Guevara, in Havana's Revolution Square, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

<p>Aldo Rodriguez, a member of Cuban hip hop band "Los Aldeanos" (The Villagers) poses next to a Cuban flag and a portrait of late Argentine revolutionary leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara in his house during an interview with Reuters in Havana April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2012年 1月 27日

Aldo Rodriguez, a member of Cuban hip hop band "Los Aldeanos" (The Villagers) poses next to a Cuban flag and a portrait of late Argentine revolutionary leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara in his house during an interview with Reuters in Havana April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

<p>Vehicles drive past a billboard of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Santiago de Cuba December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

2012年 1月 27日

Vehicles drive past a billboard of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Santiago de Cuba December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A woman walks on a street in central Havana early January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

2012年 1月 27日

A woman walks on a street in central Havana early January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A rainbow is seen at dawn as clouds form a tropical storm over Havana, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

2012年 1月 27日

A rainbow is seen at dawn as clouds form a tropical storm over Havana, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>A man rides his horse-pulled cart beside the 'Thomson Dream' cruiser moored in Havana Port January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

2012年 1月 27日

A man rides his horse-pulled cart beside the 'Thomson Dream' cruiser moored in Havana Port January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>Young dancers wait backstage before a birthday celebration for retired Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the Pioneer's Palace in Havana August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

2012年 1月 27日

Young dancers wait backstage before a birthday celebration for retired Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the Pioneer's Palace in Havana August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>Young men play checkers in central Havana February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2012年 1月 27日

Young men play checkers in central Havana February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

<p>A man plays his trombone on Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

2012年 1月 27日

A man plays his trombone on Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>Pro-government youth carry a Cuban flag in front of the Ladies in White, a group made up of family members of imprisoned dissidents, during a protest march in Havana March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

2012年 1月 27日

Pro-government youth carry a Cuban flag in front of the Ladies in White, a group made up of family members of imprisoned dissidents, during a protest march in Havana March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>Dancers of the Afro-Cuban Santeria religion perform in honor of retired Cuban leader Fidel Castro on the outskirts of Havana August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

2012年 1月 27日

Dancers of the Afro-Cuban Santeria religion perform in honor of retired Cuban leader Fidel Castro on the outskirts of Havana August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A man has his hair cut at the entrance of a building in Old Havana October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

2012年 1月 27日

A man has his hair cut at the entrance of a building in Old Havana October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>People walk among clouds of insecticide after a fumigating truck moved past in Havana October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

2012年 1月 27日

People walk among clouds of insecticide after a fumigating truck moved past in Havana October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A man works in a tobacco field in Vuelta Abajo valley in Pinar del Rio province, January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

2012年 1月 27日

A man works in a tobacco field in Vuelta Abajo valley in Pinar del Rio province, January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Cuban troops perform during a military parade in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Cuban revolution in Havana, December 2, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 1月 27日

Cuban troops perform during a military parade in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Cuban revolution in Havana, December 2, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Cuba's Alexander Mayeta exercises during a training session in Havana February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa </p>

2012年 1月 27日

Cuba's Alexander Mayeta exercises during a training session in Havana February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

<p>A man walks past a mural depicting revolutionary heroes including late rebel leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Havana October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa </p>

2012年 1月 27日

A man walks past a mural depicting revolutionary heroes including late rebel leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Havana October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

<p>People dance on a street in Old Havana September 29, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

2012年 1月 27日

People dance on a street in Old Havana September 29, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>Men pose with a gay pride flag during the opening of the gay and lesbian community's summer at a beach on the outskirts of Havana June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

2012年 1月 27日

Men pose with a gay pride flag during the opening of the gay and lesbian community's summer at a beach on the outskirts of Havana June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A first grader raises his arm when his name is called out by his teacher at a school in Havana September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

2012年 1月 27日

A first grader raises his arm when his name is called out by his teacher at a school in Havana September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A boy dances in the rain during a heavy tropical shower in a street of Havana July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

2012年 1月 27日

A boy dances in the rain during a heavy tropical shower in a street of Havana July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>Tourists sit in front of their Daiquiris beside a life-size bronze statue of U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway at his regular spot in The Floridita bar in Havana, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

2012年 1月 27日

Tourists sit in front of their Daiquiris beside a life-size bronze statue of U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway at his regular spot in The Floridita bar in Havana, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>Children play on a street in Havana September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

2012年 1月 27日

Children play on a street in Havana September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>Villa Clara's Andy Zamora (L) slides into home base as Industriales' Frank Camilo Morejon tries to put out during their final playoff baseball game in the Cuban National Series in Havana March 28, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa </p>

2012年 1月 27日

Villa Clara's Andy Zamora (L) slides into home base as Industriales' Frank Camilo Morejon tries to put out during their final playoff baseball game in the Cuban National Series in Havana March 28, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

<p>A youth jumps into the ocean from a breakwater in Havana April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

2012年 1月 27日

A youth jumps into the ocean from a breakwater in Havana April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>People transport a refrigerator down the street as Hurricane Ike approaches in Havana September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa </p>

2012年 1月 27日

People transport a refrigerator down the street as Hurricane Ike approaches in Havana September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

<p>A worker fits Cohiba cigars in a box at the Partagas factory in Havana February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

2012年 1月 27日

A worker fits Cohiba cigars in a box at the Partagas factory in Havana February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>People talk beside privately owned taxis, parked at a stop in Havana April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

2012年 1月 27日

People talk beside privately owned taxis, parked at a stop in Havana April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>A patient of the Eduardo Bernabe Ordaz Psychiatric Hospital performs in a play titled "El Caballero de Paris in Havana November 17, 2009. Performing for friends, family and members of the public, "El caballero de Paris" was staged by roughly 120 patients from the psychiatric hospital and was headed by French director and actor Serge Sandor. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa </p>

2012年 1月 27日

A patient of the Eduardo Bernabe Ordaz Psychiatric Hospital performs in a play titled "El Caballero de Paris in Havana November 17, 2009. Performing for friends, family and members of the public, "El caballero de Paris" was staged by roughly 120 patients from the psychiatric hospital and was headed by French director and actor Serge Sandor. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

<p>Butchers work at a market under a painting of revolutionary leader Che Guevara in Havana July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

2012年 1月 27日

Butchers work at a market under a painting of revolutionary leader Che Guevara in Havana July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>People carry their belongings on the back of a cart ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Paloma in Camaguey, Cuba November 8, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa </p>

2012年 1月 27日

People carry their belongings on the back of a cart ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Paloma in Camaguey, Cuba November 8, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

<p>A man watches the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

2012年 1月 27日

A man watches the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

<p>A woman walks past a graffiti in Havana December 24, 2011. The graffiti reads, "Long Live Raul". REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa </p>

2012年 1月 27日

A woman walks past a graffiti in Havana December 24, 2011. The graffiti reads, "Long Live Raul". REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

<p>A young woman sits on the back of a convertible car while being driven along Havana's seafront boulevard "el Malecon" on the way to her 15th birthday "coming out" celebration May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

2012年 1月 27日

A young woman sits on the back of a convertible car while being driven along Havana's seafront boulevard "el Malecon" on the way to her 15th birthday "coming out" celebration May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

