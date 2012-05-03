版本:
The world's tallest buildings

2012年 5月 3日 星期四

1: Dubai's Burj Khalifa is currently the tallest building in the world. Height: 2,716 ft. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

1: Dubai's Burj Khalifa is currently the tallest building in the world. Height: 2,716 ft. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

2: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan is the second tallest. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2: The Taipei 101 in Taiwan is the second tallest. Height: 1,671 ft. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

3: The Shanghai World Financial Center is third. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy

3: The Shanghai World Financial Center is third. Height: 1,614 ft. REUTERS/Shanghai Pacific Institute for International Strategy

4: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center is fourth. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

4: Hong Kong's International Commerce Center is fourth. Height: 1,588 ft. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

5 and 6: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur are tied for fifth and sixth tallest. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

5 and 6: The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur are tied for fifth and sixth tallest. Height: 1,483 ft. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

7: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China is the seventh tallest. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song

7: The Nanjing Greenland Center in China is the seventh tallest. Height: 1,476 ft. REUTERS/Aly Song

8: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower, is the eighth tallest. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed

8: Chicago's Willis Tower, formerly the Sears Tower, is the eighth tallest. Height: 1,451 ft. REUTERS/Jason Reed

9: The Ghuangzhou West Tower is the ninth tallest. Height: 1,435 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

9: The Ghuangzhou West Tower is the ninth tallest. Height: 1,435 feet. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

10: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower is the tenth tallest. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias

10: Shanghai's Jinmao Tower is the tenth tallest. Height: 1,380 ft. REUTERS/Nir Elias

11: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center is the eleventh tallest. Height: 1,362 feet. REUTERS/Stringer

11: Hong Kong's Two International Financial Center is the eleventh tallest. Height: 1,362 feet. REUTERS/Stringer

12: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower is the twelfth tallest. Height: 1,326 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

12: Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower is the twelfth tallest. Height: 1,326 ft. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

