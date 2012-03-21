Travelogue: Myanmar
A boy plays in the mud on the bank of the Bago river in Bago, Myanmar March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
An elephant is transported in a truck from Taungoo towards Bago March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A novice Buddhist monk gets his head shaved by a Buddhist monk at a monastery in Yangon March 14, 2012.
A street vendor sells peanuts at a street side in central Yangon March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man walks past a beggar at a street side in central Yangon March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A novice monk rings the Mingun Bell, which is the world's third largest bell, in Mingun village, in Sagaing
A novice monk rings the Mingun Bell, which is the world's third largest bell, in Mingun village, in Sagaing approximately 21 km (13 miles) southwest of Myanmar's second capital city of Mandalay March 4, 2012. The Bell was cast on orders of King Bodawpaya in 1808, and measures 12 feet in height with a diameter of 16 feet 3 inches, and weighs approximately 55,555 viss (199,998 pounds) according to historians. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi waves to supporters as she arrives in Mandalay March 3, 2012.
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi waves to supporters as she arrives in Mandalay March 3, 2012.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man sells pigeon food at a street side in Yangon February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People rollerskate at a park in the city of Myitkyina in northern Myanmar, February 22, 2012.
People exercise by a lake in Yangon at sunrise December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl lights candles at the Shwedagon Pagoda during the yellow robe weaving festival in Yangon, late November 9, 2011.
A girl lights candles at the Shwedagon Pagoda during the yellow robe weaving festival in Yangon, late November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Buddhist monk crosses the street in front of the City Hall in Yangon November 26, 2011.
A dog crosses the road after U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's motorcade passes upon her arrival in
A dog crosses the road after U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's motorcade passes upon her arrival in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Chinese men plays basketball at a Chinese communal temple in Mandalay November 29 , 2011.
People gather at a shop selling books and posters, including those of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi
People gather at a shop selling books and posters, including those of pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in central Yangon November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man works in a rice field in Dala township, near Yangon, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Buddhist monk walks at Sule Pagoda in Yangon November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People push an old taxi towards the vehicle license office, to exchange it for permit to import a newer car
People push an old taxi towards the vehicle license office, to exchange it for permit to import a newer car, in Yangon September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Political activists gather in the grounds of the Bothahtaung Pagoda while they pray for the release of political prisoners, in Yangon November 20, 2011.
Political activists gather in the grounds of the Bothahtaung Pagoda while they pray for the release of political prisoners, in Yangon November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Buddhist novice monk Kyaw Thiha plays during heavy rainfall at Shin Ohtama Tharya monastery in Yangon, May 31, 2011.
Buddhist novice monk Kyaw Thiha plays during heavy rainfall at Shin Ohtama Tharya monastery in Yangon, May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Army soldiers carry weapons as they walk to an earthquake struck area in Tarlay, March 28, 2011
Army soldiers carry weapons as they walk to an earthquake struck area in Tarlay, March 28, 2011 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Members of the Tiger Girls (L-R) Electro Tiger, Chilli Tiger, Missy Tiger, Tricky Tiger and Baby Tiger rehemore
Members of the Tiger Girls (L-R) Electro Tiger, Chilli Tiger, Missy Tiger, Tricky Tiger and Baby Tiger rehearse for their upcoming live concert in their studio at Yangon, September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Men stand on the back of a bus while catching a ride on the road from Bago to Yangon, August 3, 2009.
Military officials release smoke canisters after firing upon a crowd of thousands, which took to the streets of Yangon's city center to protest, September 27, 2007.
Military officials release smoke canisters after firing upon a crowd of thousands, which took to the streets of Yangon's city center to protest, September 27, 2007. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A hot air balloon floats over the temple-studded plains of Bagan, military-ruled Myanmar's primary archaeological site, February 19, 2008.
A hot air balloon floats over the temple-studded plains of Bagan, military-ruled Myanmar's primary archaeological site, February 19, 2008. REUTERS/Ed Cropley
Cha Sey, a 16-year-old Karen boy, swims in the Salween River at the Myanmar-Thai border, May 14, 2006.
