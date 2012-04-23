Expanse of the Earth
Shanghai's financial district is seen at the Bund promenade as snow falls in downtown Shanghai January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Sheep grazing on a field are seen at the "Crete Senesi" (Siennese clays) area near Asciano, Italy, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Buddhist monks Seigen (bottom), Jisho Handa and Fabricio Costa (top) from the Busshinji temple, meditate on the helipad of Copan building in downtown Sao Paulo February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Two farmers walk on a terraced paddy field in Gaopo township, Guiyang city, southwest China's Guizhou province, September 20, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
View of the desert near the city of Bourem, nothern Mali August 6, 2003. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Workers harvest cranberries at the Atoka cranberry farm in Manseau, Quebec, September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A local farmer leads a row of camels at a tourism resort of the Kumtag Desert in Shanshan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, October 4, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
A boy jumps into Lake Cerknica, Slovenia, July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
The world's largest salt flat, the Salar de Uyuni, is seen from Incahuasi island in the south of Bolivia at 3676 meters above mean sea level, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Vehicles travel along the destroyed landscape after the earthquake and tsunami in Minamisanriku City, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Irrigation farmer Wayne Newton walks along the edge of a newly planted cotton crop on his farm near Dalby, 180 km (112 miles) west of Brisbane, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Climbers trek on Argentina's Perito Moreno glacier near the city of El Calafate, in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A local resident walks on a dried-up riverbed at Huangyangchuan reservoir in Lanzhou, Gansu province, China, July 16, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Freshly cut wheat stands under approaching storm clouds on a property owned by farmer Scott Wason near Roma, 430 km (267 miles) west of Brisbane, Australia, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Rice is planted in graceful terraced paddies near Jatiluwih in central Bali August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Newlyweds Bart Swaan (L) and Greet Oostvogels from Belgium take a bath in a hotspring in the Sajama national park, one of 22 natural reserves in Bolivia, located some 250 km southwest of La Paz, Bolivia, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Mercado
Australian supermaxi Wild Oats XI (C) approaches the finish line at Hobart during the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Rolex/Daniel Forster/Handout
An aerial view shows snow, ice, and water from overland flooding cover the landscape south of Fargo, North Dakota March 29, 2009. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
The pack of riders take a curve near Yverdon during the second stage of the Tour de Romandie cycling race in Lucens, Switzerland, May 3, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A pigeon flies over New York, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The buildings of downtown Vancouver, Canada (background) and apartment buildings of the North Shore rise above an afternoon fog over ther harbor August 29, 2001. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Balloons fly across the Bristol city centre during the 2006 Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England, August 8, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A general view of lightning striking over the city of Kobe in Japan, May 26, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung
A full moon makes its way over the Toronto skyline, September 16, 1986 as the lights from buildings reflect off Lake Ontario. The photograph was made by first shooting the moon with a 600mm lens and then taking a time exposure of the city, both on the same frame of the film. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Waves wash over rocks that fringe Sydney Harbour October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A rock sand formation is seen in the El Cuzco region of the Tatacoa Desert in southwest Colombia December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Workers harvest soy in a farm in Mato Grosso, Brazil, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A mass of ice broken off from the Upsala glacier floats on the waters of Lago Argentino in Parque Nacional Los Glaciares, southwest of Argentina in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, March 27, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A foraging Emperor penguin preens on snow-covered sea ice around the base of the active volcano Mount Erebus, near McMurdo Station, the largest U.S. Science base in Antarctica, December 9, 2006. REUTERS/Deborah Zabarenko
Istanbul's financial district, Levent district, which comprises of leading Turkish companies' headquarters and popular shopping malls, is seen from the observation deck of Sapphire Tower in Istanbul January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A dead tree behind a barbed-wire fence stands in the drought-effected farming area of the McLaren Vale region in South Australia, 80 kilometers south-east of Adelaide December 8, 2006. REUTERS/David Gray
Tourists explore sand dunes in the Mauritanian desert near the capital Nouakchott, July 29, 2005. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A typical landscape in the Val d'Orcia close to the Tuscan town of Montalcino in central Italy, September 22, 2004. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
