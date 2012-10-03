版本:
When Berlin was two

<p>West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, July, 1963. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch </p>

West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, July, 1963. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

<p>West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch </p>

West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

<p>A tank of the U.S. Army takes a position near the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch </p>

A tank of the U.S. Army takes a position near the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

<p>Picture shows Grunerstrasse street in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Picture shows Grunerstrasse street in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A general view shows the Berlin wall at the Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, July , 1966. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch </p>

A general view shows the Berlin wall at the Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, July , 1966. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

<p>People look at the Brandenburg Gate from Pariser Platz in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

People look at the Brandenburg Gate from Pariser Platz in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Picture shows Unter den Linden street with Palast der Republik (R), the TV tower and the Berlin cathedral in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

Picture shows Unter den Linden street with Palast der Republik (R), the TV tower and the Berlin cathedral in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File </p>

East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

<p>West Germans applaud as East Berliners travel through Checkpoint Charlie and into West Germany, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli</p>

West Germans applaud as East Berliners travel through Checkpoint Charlie and into West Germany, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli

<p>An East Berliner (C) embraces a West Berliner while an East German border guard looks on at the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File </p>

An East Berliner (C) embraces a West Berliner while an East German border guard looks on at the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

<p>An East German border soldier looks on as a man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied Checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File </p>

An East German border soldier looks on as a man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied Checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File

<p>East Germans drive into West Germany after crossing the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/File </p>

East Germans drive into West Germany after crossing the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/File

<p>East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Locals cross the East German border from East to West Germany after the border crossing checkpoint was opened in the village of Moedlareuth, south of Berlin, December 9, 1989. The Wall in the village of Moedlareuth was built in 1966. REUTERS/Bundesgrenzschutz/Mediathek des Deutsch-Deutschen Museum Moedlareuth </p>

Locals cross the East German border from East to West Germany after the border crossing checkpoint was opened in the village of Moedlareuth, south of Berlin, December 9, 1989. The Wall in the village of Moedlareuth was built in 1966. REUTERS/Bundesgrenzschutz/Mediathek des Deutsch-Deutschen Museum Moedlareuth

<p>West Berliners welcome East Berliners who passed through the Berlin Wall border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

West Berliners welcome East Berliners who passed through the Berlin Wall border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File </p>

Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File

<p>A young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File </p>

A young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File

<p>The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburg Gate, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburg Gate, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

