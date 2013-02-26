Life in Italy
Tourists use an iPad tablet in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentilmore
Tourists use an iPad tablet in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a political rally in Turin February 17, 201more
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a political rally in Turin February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Pope Benedict XVI leads his last Angelus prayer before stepping down in Saint Peter's Square at the Vaticanmore
Pope Benedict XVI leads his last Angelus prayer before stepping down in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Faithful hold a sign as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican Fmore
Faithful hold a sign as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A tourist reacts as a blue-colored pigeon flies above her head at St. Mark's Square in Venice August 28, 20more
A tourist reacts as a blue-colored pigeon flies above her head at St. Mark's Square in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Two men dressed up as centurions await tourists in front of a shop, offering discounted goods, in downtown more
Two men dressed up as centurions await tourists in front of a shop, offering discounted goods, in downtown Rome January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. more
A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People walk through a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. Rmore
People walk through a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A busker performs in downtown Milan November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A busker performs in downtown Milan November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
People sunbathe near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto October 12,more
People sunbathe near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man throws a garbage bag in the street during a protest in downtown Naples June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ciro Memore
A man throws a garbage bag in the street during a protest in downtown Naples June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ciro Messere
A fireman walks over collapsed storage shelves of Parmesan cheese inside a storage facility in Rolo, near Mmore
A fireman walks over collapsed storage shelves of Parmesan cheese inside a storage facility in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gondolier cools off in 32 degree Celsius (90 degree Fahrenheit) temperature by sitting in a garden chair more
A gondolier cools off in 32 degree Celsius (90 degree Fahrenheit) temperature by sitting in a garden chair in the Grand Canal in Venice August 5, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 20more
A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A demonstrator waves a flag in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in Rome, September 6, 2011. Rmore
A demonstrator waves a flag in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in Rome, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A shoe is seen next to a pool of blood after fight in downtown Rome November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yara Nardimore
A shoe is seen next to a pool of blood after fight in downtown Rome November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A couple kisses in the flooded Saint Mark's Square in Venice November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestrimore
A couple kisses in the flooded Saint Mark's Square in Venice November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A demonstrator wearing a stolen Guardia di Finanza jacket throws a metal pole at the Guardia di Finanza durmore
A demonstrator wearing a stolen Guardia di Finanza jacket throws a metal pole at the Guardia di Finanza during anti-government clashes near the parliament in Rome, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A mountain bike rider cycles past a vineyard at the Nipozzano castle, one of Italy's Frescobaldi family estmore
A mountain bike rider cycles past a vineyard at the Nipozzano castle, one of Italy's Frescobaldi family estate, 30 km (19 miles) northeast of Florence in this picture taken October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi
An advertisement for Burberry is seen on Duomo cathedral as people walk across Duomo square in Milan Septemmore
An advertisement for Burberry is seen on Duomo cathedral as people walk across Duomo square in Milan September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Members of the Hungarian Collegium Gladiatorium fighting club perform in the Roman amphitheatre in Croatia'more
Members of the Hungarian Collegium Gladiatorium fighting club perform in the Roman amphitheatre in Croatia's northern Adriatic port of Pula May 23, 2009, during the traditional Antiquity festival at the start of the summer tourist season. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Monks free doves during the inter-religious "Prayer for Peace" meeting attended by Pope Benedict XVI (unseemore
Monks free doves during the inter-religious "Prayer for Peace" meeting attended by Pope Benedict XVI (unseen) in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A Lamborghini Murcielago car is displayed in the showroom in downtown Milan, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Paomore
A Lamborghini Murcielago car is displayed in the showroom in downtown Milan, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
Jockeys ride their horses during the last day of practice for the Palio horse race in Siena July 1, 2008. Smore
Jockeys ride their horses during the last day of practice for the Palio horse race in Siena July 1, 2008. Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square every year in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Adamo Pallecchi, a wine expert with Contucci wine makers who produces the Nobile di Montepulciano red winesmore
Adamo Pallecchi, a wine expert with Contucci wine makers who produces the Nobile di Montepulciano red wines, tastes a wine during a holiday in Montepulciano, near Siena, central Italy, September 3, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca
An Italian couple sits during lunch as Steve Black of Australia dives past their balcony in the lead up roumore
An Italian couple sits during lunch as Steve Black of Australia dives past their balcony in the lead up round four of the 2010 Red Bull Cliff Diving world series in Polignano a Mare August 5, 2010. . REUTERS/Dean Treml/Red Bull Photofiles
A demonstrator celebrates as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' gmore
A demonstrator celebrates as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome October 15, 2011. . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Musica dwarfs Via Garibald as it arrives in Venicmore
The cruise ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Musica dwarfs Via Garibald as it arrives in Venice May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People walk in Rome's ancient Fori Imperiali during a hot summer day July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdommore
People walk in Rome's ancient Fori Imperiali during a hot summer day July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
People walk on the frozen Lake Reschen reservoir beside the former church tower of the Village of Graun in more
People walk on the frozen Lake Reschen reservoir beside the former church tower of the Village of Graun in South Tyrol in Northern Italy January 8, 2010. The village was destroyed and the valley flooded in 1950, due to damming up the Etsch river to produce electricity. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Nuns pray outside the San Tommaso da Villanova church as Pope Benedict XVI celebrates a mass for the Assumpmore
Nuns pray outside the San Tommaso da Villanova church as Pope Benedict XVI celebrates a mass for the Assumption festival at his summer residence of Castelgandolfo near Rome August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
An Italy supporter waves the Italian flag before the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Faroe Islandmore
An Italy supporter waves the Italian flag before the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Faroe Islands in Florence September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Fmore
Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fog covers the hills in the historical city centre of Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi<more
Fog covers the hills in the historical city centre of Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
下一个
India's railways
State-owned Indian Railways is one of the biggest and busiest rail networks in the world operating 9,000 passenger trains and transporting up to 20 million...
Dressed for Purim
Israelis dress in costumes for the Jewish holiday of Purim.
Sochi: The Olympic city
A glimpse inside the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Russia marks a year until the 2014 winter Olympics.
Rio from above
Aerial views of the 2016 Olympic city, Rio de Janeiro.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.