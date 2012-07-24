Living with HIV
Aaron Laxton of St. Louis, Missouri, takes part in a demonstration in front of the White House in Washingtomore
Aaron Laxton of St. Louis, Missouri, takes part in a demonstration in front of the White House in Washington, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Seema, 33, displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May more
Seema, 33, displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A terminally ill Thai man rests at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple imore
A terminally ill Thai man rests at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An HIV-infected child is seen at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi pmore
An HIV-infected child is seen at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi province, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A HIV-positive woman cleans her teeth after lunch at a HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the Nationamore
A HIV-positive woman cleans her teeth after lunch at a HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party, in Yangon, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man living with HIV covers his face to avoid being identified due to fear of discrimination at a Saudi Chmore
A man living with HIV covers his face to avoid being identified due to fear of discrimination at a Saudi Charity Association for AIDS Patients in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
A nurse checks on a three-year-old patient in the HIV/AIDS ward of the Beijing YouAn Hospital, October 28, more
A nurse checks on a three-year-old patient in the HIV/AIDS ward of the Beijing YouAn Hospital, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray
Shoes belonging to HIV infected children are lined up outside a room in an orphanage run by the Fuyang AIDSmore
Shoes belonging to HIV infected children are lined up outside a room in an orphanage run by the Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
A terminally ill man rests, as Thai schoolchildren visit a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nmore
A terminally ill man rests, as Thai schoolchildren visit a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple, in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Thai transvestite suffering from AIDS pets a cat at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampmore
A Thai transvestite suffering from AIDS pets a cat at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple, in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hemophiliac protesters, all of whom contracted HIV from infected blood products, wear surgical masks as themore
Hemophiliac protesters, all of whom contracted HIV from infected blood products, wear surgical masks as they demonstrate during an AIDS-awareness event on World AIDS Day at Beijing's south railway station, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
An HIV-infected child plays with a toy at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen,more
An HIV-infected child plays with a toy at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi province, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A dog waits by a bed with a terminally ill Thai man, at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Namore
A dog waits by a bed with a terminally ill Thai man, at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A HIV-infected woman receives medical treatment at a clinic held for HIV-infected patients in Funan county more
A HIV-infected woman receives medical treatment at a clinic held for HIV-infected patients in Funan county of Fuyang, Anhui province, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
An HIV-infected child walks alone at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanmore
An HIV-infected child walks alone at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi province, November 29, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
HIV infected children eat their breakfast in an orphanage run by the Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Associatimore
HIV infected children eat their breakfast in an orphanage run by the Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
An HIV-infected patient receives medical treatment at a clinic held for HIV-infected patients in Funan counmore
An HIV-infected patient receives medical treatment at a clinic held for HIV-infected patients in Funan county of Fuyang, Anhui province, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
HIV infected girl, Chen Xueyan, 9, adjusts her clothes in her home in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 28, more
HIV infected girl, Chen Xueyan, 9, adjusts her clothes in her home in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
Terminally ill Thai men receive treatment at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhismore
Terminally ill Thai men receive treatment at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Zhou Huiying, a HIV-infected patient and her infected four-year-old child are seen at a clinic held for HIVmore
Zhou Huiying, a HIV-infected patient and her infected four-year-old child are seen at a clinic held for HIV patients in Funan county of Fuyang, Anhui province, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
A bus that does push-ups
A London bus has been transformed into a robotic sculpture which can perform push-ups, which the creator hopes will become an unofficial mascot of the Olympic...
Roller-skating retirees
About 70 retirees take free roller-skating lessons twice a week in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Off the streets, into the gym
More than one hundred people train daily at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in Sao Paulo. The gym was founded with the aim of getting young people out...
Manhattan trapeze
Students fly through the air at Trapeze School New York, with Lower Manhattan as a backdrop.
精选图集
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.
Saudi strikes on Yemen
At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.