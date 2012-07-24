版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 03:30 BJT

Living with HIV

<p>Aaron Laxton of St. Louis, Missouri, takes part in a demonstration in front of the White House in Washington, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Aaron Laxton of St. Louis, Missouri, takes part in a demonstration in front of the White House in Washingtomore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

Aaron Laxton of St. Louis, Missouri, takes part in a demonstration in front of the White House in Washington, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 20
<p>Seema, 33, displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema, 33, displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May more

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

Seema, 33, displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 20
<p>A terminally ill Thai man rests at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A terminally ill Thai man rests at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple imore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

A terminally ill Thai man rests at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 20
<p>An HIV-infected child is seen at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi province, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An HIV-infected child is seen at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi pmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

An HIV-infected child is seen at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi province, November 28, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 20
<p>A HIV-positive woman cleans her teeth after lunch at a HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party, in Yangon, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A HIV-positive woman cleans her teeth after lunch at a HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the Nationamore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

A HIV-positive woman cleans her teeth after lunch at a HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy party, in Yangon, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
5 / 20
<p>A man living with HIV covers his face to avoid being identified due to fear of discrimination at a Saudi Charity Association for AIDS Patients in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil </p>

A man living with HIV covers his face to avoid being identified due to fear of discrimination at a Saudi Chmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

A man living with HIV covers his face to avoid being identified due to fear of discrimination at a Saudi Charity Association for AIDS Patients in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
6 / 20
<p>A nurse checks on a three-year-old patient in the HIV/AIDS ward of the Beijing YouAn Hospital, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A nurse checks on a three-year-old patient in the HIV/AIDS ward of the Beijing YouAn Hospital, October 28, more

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

A nurse checks on a three-year-old patient in the HIV/AIDS ward of the Beijing YouAn Hospital, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 20
<p>Shoes belonging to HIV infected children are lined up outside a room in an orphanage run by the Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

Shoes belonging to HIV infected children are lined up outside a room in an orphanage run by the Fuyang AIDSmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

Shoes belonging to HIV infected children are lined up outside a room in an orphanage run by the Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
8 / 20
<p>A terminally ill man rests, as Thai schoolchildren visit a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple, in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A terminally ill man rests, as Thai schoolchildren visit a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

A terminally ill man rests, as Thai schoolchildren visit a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple, in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 20
<p>A Thai transvestite suffering from AIDS pets a cat at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple, in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A Thai transvestite suffering from AIDS pets a cat at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

A Thai transvestite suffering from AIDS pets a cat at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple, in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 20
<p>Hemophiliac protesters, all of whom contracted HIV from infected blood products, wear surgical masks as they demonstrate during an AIDS-awareness event on World AIDS Day at Beijing's south railway station, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Hemophiliac protesters, all of whom contracted HIV from infected blood products, wear surgical masks as themore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

Hemophiliac protesters, all of whom contracted HIV from infected blood products, wear surgical masks as they demonstrate during an AIDS-awareness event on World AIDS Day at Beijing's south railway station, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 20
<p>An HIV-infected child plays with a toy at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi province, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An HIV-infected child plays with a toy at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen,more

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

An HIV-infected child plays with a toy at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi province, November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 20
<p>A dog waits by a bed with a terminally ill Thai man, at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A dog waits by a bed with a terminally ill Thai man, at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Namore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

A dog waits by a bed with a terminally ill Thai man, at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 20
<p>A HIV-infected woman receives medical treatment at a clinic held for HIV-infected patients in Funan county of Fuyang, Anhui province, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A HIV-infected woman receives medical treatment at a clinic held for HIV-infected patients in Funan county more

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

A HIV-infected woman receives medical treatment at a clinic held for HIV-infected patients in Funan county of Fuyang, Anhui province, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 20
<p>An HIV-infected child walks alone at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi province, November 29, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An HIV-infected child walks alone at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

An HIV-infected child walks alone at a red ribbon primary school known as the Green Harbour in Linfen, Shanxi province, November 29, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 20
<p>HIV infected children eat their breakfast in an orphanage run by the Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

HIV infected children eat their breakfast in an orphanage run by the Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Associatimore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

HIV infected children eat their breakfast in an orphanage run by the Fuyang AIDS Orphan Salvation Association in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
16 / 20
<p>An HIV-infected patient receives medical treatment at a clinic held for HIV-infected patients in Funan county of Fuyang, Anhui province, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An HIV-infected patient receives medical treatment at a clinic held for HIV-infected patients in Funan counmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

An HIV-infected patient receives medical treatment at a clinic held for HIV-infected patients in Funan county of Fuyang, Anhui province, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 20
<p>HIV infected girl, Chen Xueyan, 9, adjusts her clothes in her home in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

HIV infected girl, Chen Xueyan, 9, adjusts her clothes in her home in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 28, more

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

HIV infected girl, Chen Xueyan, 9, adjusts her clothes in her home in Fuyang, Anhui province, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
18 / 20
<p>Terminally ill Thai men receive treatment at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Terminally ill Thai men receive treatment at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhismore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

Terminally ill Thai men receive treatment at a hospice for those dying of AIDS, at Wat Prabat Nampu Buddhist temple in Lopburi, on World AIDS day, December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
19 / 20
<p>Zhou Huiying, a HIV-infected patient and her infected four-year-old child are seen at a clinic held for HIV patients in Funan county of Fuyang, Anhui province, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Zhou Huiying, a HIV-infected patient and her infected four-year-old child are seen at a clinic held for HIVmore

2012年 7月 25日 星期三

Zhou Huiying, a HIV-infected patient and her infected four-year-old child are seen at a clinic held for HIV patients in Funan county of Fuyang, Anhui province, November 30, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
A bus that does push-ups

A bus that does push-ups

下一个

A bus that does push-ups

A bus that does push-ups

A London bus has been transformed into a robotic sculpture which can perform push-ups, which the creator hopes will become an unofficial mascot of the Olympic...

2012年 7月 24日
Roller-skating retirees

Roller-skating retirees

About 70 retirees take free roller-skating lessons twice a week in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

2012年 7月 24日
Off the streets, into the gym

Off the streets, into the gym

More than one hundred people train daily at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in Sao Paulo. The gym was founded with the aim of getting young people out...

2012年 7月 21日
Manhattan trapeze

Manhattan trapeze

Students fly through the air at Trapeze School New York, with Lower Manhattan as a backdrop.

2012年 7月 21日

精选图集

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes

In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.

The last of the Goodyear blimps

The last of the Goodyear blimps

Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.

Ski and snowboard world championships

Ski and snowboard world championships

Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.

Saudi strikes on Yemen

Saudi strikes on Yemen

At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐