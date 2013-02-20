版本:
A diamond's journey

<p>An illegal diamond dealer from Zimbabwe displays diamonds for sale in Manica, near the border with Zimbabwe, September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An illegal diamond dealer from Zimbabwe displays diamonds for sale in Manica, near the border with Zimbabwe, September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>An aerial view shows an illegal mine in the jungle,south of Venezuela, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An aerial view shows an illegal mine in the jungle,south of Venezuela, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Miners form a human chain while digging an open pit at the Chudja mine in the Kilomoto concession near the village of Kobu, 100 km (62 miles) from Bunia in north-eastern Congo, February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Miners form a human chain while digging an open pit at the Chudja mine in the Kilomoto concession near the village of Kobu, 100 km (62 miles) from Bunia in north-eastern Congo, February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Workers wash dirt and rocks in a river running through an open pit in Sierra Leone's diamond-rich eastern province in this undated picture. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Workers wash dirt and rocks in a river running through an open pit in Sierra Leone's diamond-rich eastern province in this undated picture. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Diamond and gold buyers wait for miners and customers outside a shop in Santa Elena de Uairen, south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Diamond and gold buyers wait for miners and customers outside a shop in Santa Elena de Uairen, south of Venezuela, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A miner pauses to smoke while working near the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A miner pauses to smoke while working near the town of Ikabaru in the south of Venezuela November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A miner works underground in a Petra Diamonds diamond mine in Cullinan, outside Pretoria, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A miner works underground in a Petra Diamonds diamond mine in Cullinan, outside Pretoria, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>A truck unloads ore in a Petra Diamonds underground diamond mine in Cullinan, outside Pretoria, January 22,2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A truck unloads ore in a Petra Diamonds underground diamond mine in Cullinan, outside Pretoria, January 22,2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Israeli diamantaire Avraham Eshed uses a pair of tweezers to hold a diamond at the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen</p>

Israeli diamantaire Avraham Eshed uses a pair of tweezers to hold a diamond at the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

<p>An employee of Shefa Yamim diamond exploration company sifts through rocks in search of precious stones at the firm's laboratory in Acre, northern Israel May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An employee of Shefa Yamim diamond exploration company sifts through rocks in search of precious stones at the firm's laboratory in Acre, northern Israel May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A view of a diamond cutting factory in Botswana's capital Gaborone November 10, 2006. REUTERS/Joan Sullivan</p>

A view of a diamond cutting factory in Botswana's capital Gaborone November 10, 2006. REUTERS/Joan Sullivan

<p>Employees work at a diamond cutting and polishing factory in the Surat in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

Employees work at a diamond cutting and polishing factory in the Surat in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

<p>Israeli diamantaires inspect diamonds at the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen</p>

Israeli diamantaires inspect diamonds at the Israel Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

<p>A visitor holds a 17 carat diamond at a Petra Diamonds mine in Cullinan, outside Pretoria, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A visitor holds a 17 carat diamond at a Petra Diamonds mine in Cullinan, outside Pretoria, January 22, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>A worker inspects a 5.46 carat diamond before certification at the HRD Antwerp Institute of Gemmology, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A worker inspects a 5.46 carat diamond before certification at the HRD Antwerp Institute of Gemmology, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>A couple window shop at the DeBeers diamond boutique on Christmas eve on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California California December 24, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

A couple window shop at the DeBeers diamond boutique on Christmas eve on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California California December 24, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>A saleswoman is reflected in a mirror as she tries on jewellery at the Israeli Diamond Centre store in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen</p>

A saleswoman is reflected in a mirror as she tries on jewellery at the Israeli Diamond Centre store in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

<p>A Christie's employee places a necklace featuring the Evening Star, a 39 carat, D colour Golconda diamond, into a display case in New York, December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A Christie's employee places a necklace featuring the Evening Star, a 39 carat, D colour Golconda diamond, into a display case in New York, December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>An employee at a diamond merchant's workshop inspects diamonds while grading them in Mumbai April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

An employee at a diamond merchant's workshop inspects diamonds while grading them in Mumbai April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta

<p>A man puts an engagement ring on a woman's finger during a photo opportunity at a jewellery store in Tokyo June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

A man puts an engagement ring on a woman's finger during a photo opportunity at a jewellery store in Tokyo June 2, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>A Christie's employee wears a sapphire (33.23 carats) and diamond ring by Repossi (C), a 30.52 carat diamond ring (D color, Flawless) (L) and a Fancy Intense Yellow diamond ring (57.02 carats) during an auction preview in Geneva May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

A Christie's employee wears a sapphire (33.23 carats) and diamond ring by Repossi (C), a 30.52 carat diamond ring (D color, Flawless) (L) and a Fancy Intense Yellow diamond ring (57.02 carats) during an auction preview in Geneva May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>A model wears a diamond necklace by Cartier, estimated at &pound;200,000 - 250,000 ($412,777 - 515,923), which formed part of the collection owned by Anne Moen Bullitt and will be sold in December's Fine Jewellery &amp; Iconic Jewels from the 20th Century sale, at Bonhams auctioneers in London November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird</p>

A model wears a diamond necklace by Cartier, estimated at £200,000 - 250,000 ($412,777 - 515,923), which formed part of the collection owned by Anne Moen Bullitt and will be sold in December's Fine Jewellery & Iconic Jewels from the 20th Century sale, at Bonhams auctioneers in London November 29, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

<p>Singer Alison Krauss wears $2 million dollar shoes, made out of Kwait diamonds and designed by Stuart Weitzman, as she arrives for the 76th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Singer Alison Krauss wears $2 million dollar shoes, made out of Kwait diamonds and designed by Stuart Weitzman, as she arrives for the 76th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>A staff member lifts the largest D color internally flawless diamond ever to appear at auction from its display box at Sotheby's auction house in London, October 7, 2003. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A staff member lifts the largest D color internally flawless diamond ever to appear at auction from its display box at Sotheby's auction house in London, October 7, 2003. REUTERS/Toby Melville

