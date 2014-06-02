Solar-powered plane
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft for its maiden flight at imore
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payemore
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft lands during its maiden flight in Payerne June 2, 2014more
Solar Impulse co-founder Bertrand Piccard (L) congratulates German test pilot Markus Scherdel (R) after steerimore
A spotter takes a picture of the Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft (not pictured) as the sun rises during more
Ground crew staff push the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft back into its hangar after its maiden flightmore
German test pilot Markus Scherdel prepares for take-off in the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft on its mmore
German test pilot Markus Scherdel (C) poses with Solar Impulse co-founders Andre Borschberg (R) and Bertrand Pmore
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg performs a low altitude go-round procedure more
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane test pilot Markus Scherdel of Germany prepares for a tmore
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane is being prepared for a test flight at Payerne airportmore
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg steers the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype dmore
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototypemore
The solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane is seen in the firm's hangar in Payerne, July 1, 201more
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype aimore
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane touch down more
The Solar Impulse, a solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane, is prepared for its first night flight attempt amore
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane stands still after its first successful night flight amore
Solar Impulse Chief Executive Andre Borschberg (R) and President Bertrand Piccard celebrate after the first sumore
German test pilot Markus Scherdel, steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane during hismore
Technicians and mechanics stand beside the solar-powered 61 metres (200 feet) wingspan Solar Impulse HB-SIA prmore
The new Solar Impulse 2 aircraft is pulled out of its base for the first time for tests with solar panels in Pmore
Pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse Bertrand Piccard, sits with electrodes attached to his head in the cockpmore
A medic connects electrodes to the head of Bertrand Piccard (C) pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse before tmore
Bertrand Piccard (C) pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse receives an injection from a medic before the startmore
The suit and boots of Solar Impulse project CEO and pilot Andre Borschberg are pictured before take-off at Paymore
Ground staff prepare the solar-powered HB-SIA Solar Impulse prototype aircraft before a test flight at Payernemore
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototypemore
Staff push the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype after it successful landing on the tarmac of Cointrin Internatiomore
A helicopter flies over the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane steered by German test pilotmore
下一个
Down and dirty English lessons
A group of sex workers are taking English classes once a week in preparation for the World Cup.
Super spellers
The Scripps National Spelling Bee ends in a tie for the first time in 52 years.
Before and after: Europe's floods
Photos of the devastation and recovery from Europe's worst flood in a decade.
The SpaceX spaceship
SpaceX unveils an upgraded vehicle which can now ferry passengers to the International Space Station.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.