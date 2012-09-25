版本:
How Obama gets around

<p>President Obama arrives aboard Marine One at the Wall Street heliport in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama arrives aboard Marine One at the Wall Street heliport in New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island as President Obama travels to New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Air Force One flies over suburban Long Island as President Obama travels to New York, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama arrives in Seattle, Washington, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama arrives in Seattle, Washington, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama arrives in Seattle, Washington, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama's motorcade navigates through a heavy traffic as Obama is going for golfing in Washington, September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

President Obama's motorcade navigates through a heavy traffic as Obama is going for golfing in Washington, September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Raindrops are seen on a window as Air Force One carrying President Obama waits to depart Andrews Air Force Base near Washington January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Raindrops are seen on a window as Air Force One carrying President Obama waits to depart Andrews Air Force Base near Washington January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>An aide to President Obama carries a sapling from the Emancipation Oak tree past Marine One on the tarmac of Andrews Air Force Base, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

An aide to President Obama carries a sapling from the Emancipation Oak tree past Marine One on the tarmac of Andrews Air Force Base, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A Marine stands in the rain as he waits for the arrival of President Obama on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

A Marine stands in the rain as he waits for the arrival of President Obama on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Marine One carrying President Obama flies over the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc on the 65th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Marine One carrying President Obama flies over the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc on the 65th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>President Obama greets members of a long receiving line after stepping off Air Force One at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

President Obama greets members of a long receiving line after stepping off Air Force One at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Air Force One carrying President Obama arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadjh, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed </p>

Air Force One carrying President Obama arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadjh, June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

<p>President Obama departs in his motorcade after cutting short an afternoon golf game during heavy rains at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

President Obama departs in his motorcade after cutting short an afternoon golf game during heavy rains at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A Secret Service agent watches as the Marine One helicopter with President Obama onboard takes off on the South Lawn of the White House, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

A Secret Service agent watches as the Marine One helicopter with President Obama onboard takes off on the South Lawn of the White House, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Air Force One sits on the tarmac at Fort Drum as President Obama greets soldiers from the U.S. 10th Mountain Division in New York, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Air Force One sits on the tarmac at Fort Drum as President Obama greets soldiers from the U.S. 10th Mountain Division in New York, June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama steps off Air Force One and walks to his limousine upon his arrival on a rainy and foggy night in Romulus, Michigan, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama steps off Air Force One and walks to his limousine upon his arrival on a rainy and foggy night in Romulus, Michigan, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies over a housing development before touching down in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

The shadow of Air Force One is cast on the Nevada Desert as it flies over a housing development before touching down in Las Vegas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama arrives on Marine One on the grounds of Winfield House, the U.S. Ambassador's residence in London, March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama arrives on Marine One on the grounds of Winfield House, the U.S. Ambassador's residence in London, March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama is reflected in the water as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

President Obama is reflected in the water as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Onlookers watch the passing motorcade of President Obama as he and first lady Michelle Obama made a personal visit to New York, May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Onlookers watch the passing motorcade of President Obama as he and first lady Michelle Obama made a personal visit to New York, May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Commuters take pictures of Air Force One carrying President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama near the airport in New Delhi, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur </p>

Commuters take pictures of Air Force One carrying President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama near the airport in New Delhi, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

<p>Air Force One, carrying President Obama, prepares to land at Nice airport upon his arrival for the G20 summit in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier </p>

Air Force One, carrying President Obama, prepares to land at Nice airport upon his arrival for the G20 summit in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>White House and Air Force staff carry clothes and personal bags belonging to President Obama, along with Bo the Presidential dog, on a wet tarmac at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

White House and Air Force staff carry clothes and personal bags belonging to President Obama, along with Bo the Presidential dog, on a wet tarmac at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama's dog Bo is led onto Air Force One before Obama's departure from Andrews Air Force Base to Martha's Vineyard, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama's dog Bo is led onto Air Force One before Obama's departure from Andrews Air Force Base to Martha's Vineyard, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Obama walks to his limousine after stepping off Air Force One at Miami International Airport, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

President Obama walks to his limousine after stepping off Air Force One at Miami International Airport, April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>White House staff and press trudge through snow on the South Lawn of the White House, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

White House staff and press trudge through snow on the South Lawn of the White House, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama walks up the stairs towards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington before departing for San Francisco, June 6, 2012. The clouds are reflected in the aircraft's engine cover. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Obama walks up the stairs towards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington before departing for San Francisco, June 6, 2012. The clouds are reflected in the aircraft's engine cover. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>The Marine One helicopter with President Obama on board arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

The Marine One helicopter with President Obama on board arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>President Obama's motorcade approaches Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

President Obama's motorcade approaches Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama arrives on Marine One at the Wall Street Helicopter port in New York, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives on Marine One at the Wall Street Helicopter port in New York, September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A Secret Service Agent holds open the door for President Obama upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A Secret Service Agent holds open the door for President Obama upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>President Obama walks towards Air Force One at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

President Obama walks towards Air Force One at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, September 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

