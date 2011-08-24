版本:
The world's most powerful women

2011年 8月 25日

1: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the annual ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

2: U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/David Furst/Pool

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

3: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

4: PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

5: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Kimberly White

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

6: Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

7: India's United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

8: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

9: IMF chief Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2011年 8月 25日 星期四

10: Kraft Foods CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/John Gress

