Inside Google
A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A photographer takes picture of a computer inside Google co-founder Larry Page's original office on Google's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Drake performs during an event by Google and T-Mobile celebrating the launch of Google Music in Los Angeles, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
An employee rides a company scooter along the corridors at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
The music room is seen at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The music room is seen at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Google co-founder Sergey Brin talks to reporters, as co-founder Larry Page and Chairman and Chief Executive Eric Schmidt listen, at the Sun Valley Inn in Idaho, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A view of a canteen in the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A view of a canteen in the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees take their lunch break in the sun at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees of Google wait to hear a speech from Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the company's offices in New York, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East
Employees, or Googlers as they are known, take a break at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Google employees take a break in a common lounge to play Guitar Hero at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in the parking lot of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A man has his picture taken in front of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White
A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City office of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee utilizes one of the many tech repair centers at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Google employees play pool and ping pong in the Game Room at the New York City company office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Community bikes for employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
