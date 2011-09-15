Rise of the machines

Alexander Dietrich of the German air and space agency, Deutsches Zentrum fuer Luft und Raumfahrt (DLR), works at humanoid two arm system robot Justin during a presentation in Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich June 1, 2011. The mobile robotic system Justin with its compliant controlled light weight arms and its two four finger hands allows the long range autonomous operation of the system. Sensors and cameras allow the 3D reconstruction of the robot's environment and therefore enable Justin to perform given tasks autonomously such as catching balls or serving coffee. REUTERS/Michael Dalder