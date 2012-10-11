版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 20:55 BJT

Age of foreclosure

<p>Angel Guevara, 2, lies in the bedroom of the apartment their family is being evicted from in Los Angeles, June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Angel Guevara, 2, lies in the bedroom of the apartment their family is being evicted from in Los Angeles, Jmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Angel Guevara, 2, lies in the bedroom of the apartment their family is being evicted from in Los Angeles, June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 25
<p>Rebecca Esquibel, Nathan Glidden, and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgage modification outreach event in Los Angeles, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Rebecca Esquibel, Nathan Glidden, and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgagemore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Rebecca Esquibel, Nathan Glidden, and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgage modification outreach event in Los Angeles, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 25
<p>A plate of food is seen in a foreclosed home in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A plate of food is seen in a foreclosed home in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A plate of food is seen in a foreclosed home in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 25
<p>Pete Weinelt, who planned on bidding on two homes, registers for the Zetabid foreclosed home auction at the Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa in Phoenix, February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Pete Weinelt, who planned on bidding on two homes, registers for the Zetabid foreclosed home auction at themore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Pete Weinelt, who planned on bidding on two homes, registers for the Zetabid foreclosed home auction at the Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa in Phoenix, February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 25
<p>Orange County sheriff's deputy Dan Mendoza talks to Aida Lemus, 70, as he enforces an eviction order on her foreclosed condominium in Anaheim, June 23, 2009. At right is neighbour Gloria Naranjo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Orange County sheriff's deputy Dan Mendoza talks to Aida Lemus, 70, as he enforces an eviction order on hermore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Orange County sheriff's deputy Dan Mendoza talks to Aida Lemus, 70, as he enforces an eviction order on her foreclosed condominium in Anaheim, June 23, 2009. At right is neighbour Gloria Naranjo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 25
<p>A young girl jumps rope on the sidewalk next to her family's belongings after she, her parents, and her four brothers and sisters, received a court order of eviction in Waco, Texas, December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

A young girl jumps rope on the sidewalk next to her family's belongings after she, her parents, and her foumore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A young girl jumps rope on the sidewalk next to her family's belongings after she, her parents, and her four brothers and sisters, received a court order of eviction in Waco, Texas, December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
6 / 25
<p>A torn up eviction notice in the house of Dante Jones in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A torn up eviction notice in the house of Dante Jones in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A torn up eviction notice in the house of Dante Jones in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 25
<p>Marie Elie stands inside her foreclosed home in Elmont, New York, April 9, 2009. Elie bought her house in 2004 with an ARM loan but after a series of medical setbacks in 2006 she fell behind in her adjustable rate loan payments. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Marie Elie stands inside her foreclosed home in Elmont, New York, April 9, 2009. Elie bought her house in 2more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Marie Elie stands inside her foreclosed home in Elmont, New York, April 9, 2009. Elie bought her house in 2004 with an ARM loan but after a series of medical setbacks in 2006 she fell behind in her adjustable rate loan payments. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 25
<p>An Orange County sheriff's deputy searches a children's bedroom as he enforces an eviction order on a foreclosed home in Fullerton, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

An Orange County sheriff's deputy searches a children's bedroom as he enforces an eviction order on a forecmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

An Orange County sheriff's deputy searches a children's bedroom as he enforces an eviction order on a foreclosed home in Fullerton, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 25
<p>An occupied house sits next to two of fifteen empty lots on Desoto street listed on the auction block of the Wayne County tax foreclosures properties auction in Detroit, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

An occupied house sits next to two of fifteen empty lots on Desoto street listed on the auction block of thmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

An occupied house sits next to two of fifteen empty lots on Desoto street listed on the auction block of the Wayne County tax foreclosures properties auction in Detroit, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
10 / 25
<p>A child's bedroom in a foreclosed home in California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A child's bedroom in a foreclosed home in California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A child's bedroom in a foreclosed home in California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 25
<p>A family's belongings sit outside after an eviction order on the home in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A family's belongings sit outside after an eviction order on the home in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A family's belongings sit outside after an eviction order on the home in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 25
<p>A construction worker smashes a light fixture while demolishing the interiors of a foreclosed home in Los Angeles, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

A construction worker smashes a light fixture while demolishing the interiors of a foreclosed home in Los Amore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A construction worker smashes a light fixture while demolishing the interiors of a foreclosed home in Los Angeles, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 25
<p>A bedroom at a foreclosed home where squatters have been living is seen during a blight tour that activists say highlight how big banks are hurting local communities by failing to maintain their foreclosed properties in Los Angeles, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A bedroom at a foreclosed home where squatters have been living is seen during a blight tour that activistsmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A bedroom at a foreclosed home where squatters have been living is seen during a blight tour that activists say highlight how big banks are hurting local communities by failing to maintain their foreclosed properties in Los Angeles, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
14 / 25
<p>Foreclosure signs by Occupy Cincinnati hang from doors in the East Price Hill neighborhood during a protest march in Cincinnati, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

Foreclosure signs by Occupy Cincinnati hang from doors in the East Price Hill neighborhood during a protestmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Foreclosure signs by Occupy Cincinnati hang from doors in the East Price Hill neighborhood during a protest march in Cincinnati, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
15 / 25
<p>Myrna Millington looks out from her home, which is under foreclosure, in New York, March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Myrna Millington looks out from her home, which is under foreclosure, in New York, March 9, 2009. REUTERmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Myrna Millington looks out from her home, which is under foreclosure, in New York, March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 25
<p>McLennan County Deputy Constable Mike Hix (L) and Shane Kirk deliver a court order of eviction in Waco, December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

McLennan County Deputy Constable Mike Hix (L) and Shane Kirk deliver a court order of eviction in Waco, Decmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

McLennan County Deputy Constable Mike Hix (L) and Shane Kirk deliver a court order of eviction in Waco, December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
17 / 25
<p>Attendees at the Real Estate Disposition Corp Foreclosure Home Auction in New York, March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Attendees at the Real Estate Disposition Corp Foreclosure Home Auction in New York, March 8, 2009. REUTEmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Attendees at the Real Estate Disposition Corp Foreclosure Home Auction in New York, March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 25
<p>An auctioneer calls out to audience members during the Real Estate Disposition foreclosure home auction in New York, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

An auctioneer calls out to audience members during the Real Estate Disposition foreclosure home auction in more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

An auctioneer calls out to audience members during the Real Estate Disposition foreclosure home auction in New York, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
19 / 25
<p>A sheriff's deputy and realtor standing in an empty swimming pool in the garden of a foreclosed home in Anaheim, June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A sheriff's deputy and realtor standing in an empty swimming pool in the garden of a foreclosed home in Anamore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

A sheriff's deputy and realtor standing in an empty swimming pool in the garden of a foreclosed home in Anaheim, June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 25
<p>Hakan Tale listens to Joseph Sant, a lawyer at Staten Island Legal Services, as Sant explains the latest round of paper work from Chase Bank regarding a denied loan modification application for Tale's mortgage in Staten Island, New York, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Hakan Tale listens to Joseph Sant, a lawyer at Staten Island Legal Services, as Sant explains the latest romore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Hakan Tale listens to Joseph Sant, a lawyer at Staten Island Legal Services, as Sant explains the latest round of paper work from Chase Bank regarding a denied loan modification application for Tale's mortgage in Staten Island, New York, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
21 / 25
<p>Lorene Parker watches outside through a window at her house, which is in foreclosure in Detroit, December 11, 2008. Parker of Detroit fell behind on her mortgage with Bank of America when she had large medical bills from heart and liver double transplant. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Lorene Parker watches outside through a window at her house, which is in foreclosure in Detroit, December 1more

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Lorene Parker watches outside through a window at her house, which is in foreclosure in Detroit, December 11, 2008. Parker of Detroit fell behind on her mortgage with Bank of America when she had large medical bills from heart and liver double transplant. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
22 / 25
<p>Rose Barber and her grandson Emanuel Bates pose while cleaning vacant lots in an attempt to make the neighborhood look better in Flint, Michigan, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook </p>

Rose Barber and her grandson Emanuel Bates pose while cleaning vacant lots in an attempt to make the neighbmore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Rose Barber and her grandson Emanuel Bates pose while cleaning vacant lots in an attempt to make the neighborhood look better in Flint, Michigan, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
23 / 25
<p>Hilton Mitchell, a Senior Bank Examiner with the New York State Department of Financial Services, holds his head as speaks with Donita Moore, 50, at the New York State Department of Financial Services Foreclosure Relief Unit in Brentwood, New York, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Hilton Mitchell, a Senior Bank Examiner with the New York State Department of Financial Services, holds hismore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Hilton Mitchell, a Senior Bank Examiner with the New York State Department of Financial Services, holds his head as speaks with Donita Moore, 50, at the New York State Department of Financial Services Foreclosure Relief Unit in Brentwood, New York, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
24 / 25
<p>Members of Occupy Cincinnati hung foreclosure sign on homes in the Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati during an Occupy Cincinnati march in Cincinnati, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Members of Occupy Cincinnati hung foreclosure sign on homes in the Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati dumore

2012年 10月 11日 星期四

Members of Occupy Cincinnati hung foreclosure sign on homes in the Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati during an Occupy Cincinnati march in Cincinnati, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Getting around Myanmar

Getting around Myanmar

下一个

Getting around Myanmar

Getting around Myanmar

As Myanmar opens up, the most immediate physical changes are on its streets, as new cars begin plying roads long dominated by rattletrap buses and rusting...

2012年 10月 11日
Festival of Lights

Festival of Lights

Buildings are illuminated during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin.

2012年 10月 11日
Mitt's momentum

Mitt's momentum

Romney has erased Obama's once-substantial lead in polls.

2012年 10月 11日
Being VP

Being VP

The role of the American Vice-President.

2012年 10月 11日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐