Age of foreclosure
Angel Guevara, 2, lies in the bedroom of the apartment their family is being evicted from in Los Angeles, June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rebecca Esquibel, Nathan Glidden, and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgage modification outreach event in Los Angeles, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A plate of food is seen in a foreclosed home in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pete Weinelt, who planned on bidding on two homes, registers for the Zetabid foreclosed home auction at the Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa in Phoenix, February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Orange County sheriff's deputy Dan Mendoza talks to Aida Lemus, 70, as he enforces an eviction order on her foreclosed condominium in Anaheim, June 23, 2009. At right is neighbour Gloria Naranjo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A young girl jumps rope on the sidewalk next to her family's belongings after she, her parents, and her four brothers and sisters, received a court order of eviction in Waco, Texas, December 31, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A torn up eviction notice in the house of Dante Jones in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marie Elie stands inside her foreclosed home in Elmont, New York, April 9, 2009. Elie bought her house in 2004 with an ARM loan but after a series of medical setbacks in 2006 she fell behind in her adjustable rate loan payments. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Orange County sheriff's deputy searches a children's bedroom as he enforces an eviction order on a foreclosed home in Fullerton, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An occupied house sits next to two of fifteen empty lots on Desoto street listed on the auction block of the Wayne County tax foreclosures properties auction in Detroit, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A child's bedroom in a foreclosed home in California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A family's belongings sit outside after an eviction order on the home in Fullerton, California, June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A construction worker smashes a light fixture while demolishing the interiors of a foreclosed home in Los Angeles, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A bedroom at a foreclosed home where squatters have been living is seen during a blight tour that activists say highlight how big banks are hurting local communities by failing to maintain their foreclosed properties in Los Angeles, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Foreclosure signs by Occupy Cincinnati hang from doors in the East Price Hill neighborhood during a protest march in Cincinnati, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Myrna Millington looks out from her home, which is under foreclosure, in New York, March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
McLennan County Deputy Constable Mike Hix (L) and Shane Kirk deliver a court order of eviction in Waco, December 30, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Attendees at the Real Estate Disposition Corp Foreclosure Home Auction in New York, March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An auctioneer calls out to audience members during the Real Estate Disposition foreclosure home auction in New York, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A sheriff's deputy and realtor standing in an empty swimming pool in the garden of a foreclosed home in Anaheim, June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hakan Tale listens to Joseph Sant, a lawyer at Staten Island Legal Services, as Sant explains the latest round of paper work from Chase Bank regarding a denied loan modification application for Tale's mortgage in Staten Island, New York, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Lorene Parker watches outside through a window at her house, which is in foreclosure in Detroit, December 11, 2008. Parker of Detroit fell behind on her mortgage with Bank of America when she had large medical bills from heart and liver double transplant. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rose Barber and her grandson Emanuel Bates pose while cleaning vacant lots in an attempt to make the neighborhood look better in Flint, Michigan, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Hilton Mitchell, a Senior Bank Examiner with the New York State Department of Financial Services, holds his head as speaks with Donita Moore, 50, at the New York State Department of Financial Services Foreclosure Relief Unit in Brentwood, New York, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of Occupy Cincinnati hung foreclosure sign on homes in the Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati during an Occupy Cincinnati march in Cincinnati, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
