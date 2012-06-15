版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 16日 星期六 04:30 BJT

Our perilous oceans

<p>A girl watches waves in the ocean on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A girl watches waves in the ocean on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsonmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A girl watches waves in the ocean on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 20
<p>Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, June 2, 201more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
2 / 20
<p>Sicilian fishermen take part in the traditional bluefin tuna mattanza in the village of Bonagia on the western coast of Sicily, June 07, 2003. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Sicilian fishermen take part in the traditional bluefin tuna mattanza in the village of Bonagia on the westmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Sicilian fishermen take part in the traditional bluefin tuna mattanza in the village of Bonagia on the western coast of Sicily, June 07, 2003. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
3 / 20
<p>A dead whale shark is lifted by a crane at a port in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 26, 2010. The whale shark suffocated to death after it accidentally got caught in a fish net, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

A dead whale shark is lifted by a crane at a port in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 26, 2010. The whale more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A dead whale shark is lifted by a crane at a port in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 26, 2010. The whale shark suffocated to death after it accidentally got caught in a fish net, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 20
<p>An aerial shot shows disoriented dolphins drifting toward a beach in Bataan province, north of Manila, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Philippine Coastguard/Handout </p>

An aerial shot shows disoriented dolphins drifting toward a beach in Bataan province, north of Manila, Febrmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

An aerial shot shows disoriented dolphins drifting toward a beach in Bataan province, north of Manila, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Philippine Coastguard/Handout

Close
5 / 20
<p>Spanish soldiers clean oil washed ashore from a sunken oil tanker near Carnota, on Spain's North-West Atlantic coast, January 9, 2003. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal </p>

Spanish soldiers clean oil washed ashore from a sunken oil tanker near Carnota, on Spain's North-West Atlanmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Spanish soldiers clean oil washed ashore from a sunken oil tanker near Carnota, on Spain's North-West Atlantic coast, January 9, 2003. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
6 / 20
<p>Bystanders watch as a stranded bulk coal carrier burns off Cape Town's Blouberg beach, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Wessels </p>

Bystanders watch as a stranded bulk coal carrier burns off Cape Town's Blouberg beach, June 3, 2010. REUmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Bystanders watch as a stranded bulk coal carrier burns off Cape Town's Blouberg beach, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

Close
7 / 20
<p>Brazilian firemen try in vain to save a humpback whale that became stranded on Jurujuba beach, in the Rio de Janeiro suburb of Niteroi, August 10, 2004. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos </p>

Brazilian firemen try in vain to save a humpback whale that became stranded on Jurujuba beach, in the Rio dmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Brazilian firemen try in vain to save a humpback whale that became stranded on Jurujuba beach, in the Rio de Janeiro suburb of Niteroi, August 10, 2004. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Close
8 / 20
<p>A diver photographs a whale shark at Ningaloo Marine Park, off the coast of Western Australia, in an image released in November 2007. REUTERS/Rolex/Kurt Amsler/Handout </p>

A diver photographs a whale shark at Ningaloo Marine Park, off the coast of Western Australia, in an image more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A diver photographs a whale shark at Ningaloo Marine Park, off the coast of Western Australia, in an image released in November 2007. REUTERS/Rolex/Kurt Amsler/Handout

Close
9 / 20
<p>Freshly-harvested Bluefin tunas are uploaded from a "tuna farm", off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Freshly-harvested Bluefin tunas are uploaded from a "tuna farm", off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy,more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Freshly-harvested Bluefin tunas are uploaded from a "tuna farm", off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
10 / 20
<p>A small boat with fishermen aboard arrives to a fishing boat in Matosinhos, near Porto, February 8, 2010. REUTERS/ Nacho Doce </p>

A small boat with fishermen aboard arrives to a fishing boat in Matosinhos, near Porto, February 8, 2010. more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A small boat with fishermen aboard arrives to a fishing boat in Matosinhos, near Porto, February 8, 2010. REUTERS/ Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 20
<p>At least 55 stranded false killer whales on a beach at sunrise, at Kommetjie near Cape Town, May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Chad Chapman </p>

At least 55 stranded false killer whales on a beach at sunrise, at Kommetjie near Cape Town, May 30, 2009. more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

At least 55 stranded false killer whales on a beach at sunrise, at Kommetjie near Cape Town, May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Chad Chapman

Close
12 / 20
<p>A man carries a shark through the streets of Mogadishu, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

A man carries a shark through the streets of Mogadishu, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A man carries a shark through the streets of Mogadishu, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
13 / 20
<p>Fish transport ships lie close to a tuna cage off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Fish transport ships lie close to a tuna cage off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009.more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Fish transport ships lie close to a tuna cage off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
14 / 20
<p>A fisherman pulls a net to bring sardines onto a fishing boat using the purse seine fishing method at high seas in Matosinhos, near Porto in the northern Portugal, February 8 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A fisherman pulls a net to bring sardines onto a fishing boat using the purse seine fishing method at high more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A fisherman pulls a net to bring sardines onto a fishing boat using the purse seine fishing method at high seas in Matosinhos, near Porto in the northern Portugal, February 8 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 20
<p>The carcass of a Fin whale is tied to a whaling ship as it anchors near a processing plant in Hvalfjordur, Iceland, June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson </p>

The carcass of a Fin whale is tied to a whaling ship as it anchors near a processing plant in Hvalfjordur, more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

The carcass of a Fin whale is tied to a whaling ship as it anchors near a processing plant in Hvalfjordur, Iceland, June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

Close
16 / 20
<p>An aircraft releases oil dispersant over an oil discharge at the Deepwater Horizon, off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2010 photograph. REUTERS/Stephen Lehmann/U.S. Coast Guard/handout </p>

An aircraft releases oil dispersant over an oil discharge at the Deepwater Horizon, off the shore of Louisimore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

An aircraft releases oil dispersant over an oil discharge at the Deepwater Horizon, off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2010 photograph. REUTERS/Stephen Lehmann/U.S. Coast Guard/handout

Close
17 / 20
<p>More than 120 slaughtered pilot whales are seen in the harbor of Torshavn, in the Faroe Islands, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Andrija Ilic </p>

More than 120 slaughtered pilot whales are seen in the harbor of Torshavn, in the Faroe Islands, July 23, more

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

More than 120 slaughtered pilot whales are seen in the harbor of Torshavn, in the Faroe Islands, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Andrija Ilic

Close
18 / 20
<p>A lone fisherman stands atop a rock outcrop below Sydney's North head at dawn, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

A lone fisherman stands atop a rock outcrop below Sydney's North head at dawn, February 6, 2007. REUTERmore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

A lone fisherman stands atop a rock outcrop below Sydney's North head at dawn, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
19 / 20
<p>Oil surrounds the bulk coal carrier Shen Neng I, east of Great Keppel Island, near Australia's Great Barrier Reef, April 4, 2010. REUTERS/Maritime Safety Queensland/Handout </p>

Oil surrounds the bulk coal carrier Shen Neng I, east of Great Keppel Island, near Australia's Great Barriemore

2012年 6月 16日 星期六

Oil surrounds the bulk coal carrier Shen Neng I, east of Great Keppel Island, near Australia's Great Barrier Reef, April 4, 2010. REUTERS/Maritime Safety Queensland/Handout

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Greek street art

Greek street art

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐