Dubai from above

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial view of the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial shot of the Al Farooq Omar Ibn Al Khattab Mosque, inspired by Istanbul's Sultanahmet (Blue Mosque), is seen in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial view of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Houses on the fronds of the Palm Jumeirah are seen in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial view of the Dubai Marina is seen during the UIM XCat Powerboat Championships in Dubai, April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

The view from the observation deck located on the 124th floor of the Burj Dubai Tower shows a shadow cast by the Tower on the city of Dubai below, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial view of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial image, shows the approaching "red tide", on the shores of Dubai, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial view is seen of construction work in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial view of the Dubai Marina skyline is seen in Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial view of The World Island in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

A view of the Sheikh Zayed highway in Dubai and some high rise buildings, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial image, shows the approaching "red tide", on the shores of Dubai, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

A view of the city of Dubai, in the haze, November 8, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina, November 21, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

The skyline of the Sheikh Zayed highway is seen with the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

Islands in the shape of countries and continents are seen on The World Islands project in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial view of Dubai, December 21, 2009. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial view of the man-made palm tree-shaped islands in Dubai, September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial view of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

The skyline of the Sheikh Zayed highway is seen with the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial view of The Palm Jumeirah and Atlantis hotel in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

2012年 1月 9日 星期一

An aerial view with the Burj Al Arab hotel is seen in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Dubai from above

