China's richest village
The newly inaugurated skyscraper tower of Huaxi village is seen in Huaxi village, Jiangsu province, October 7, 2011. Huaxi, also known as China's richest village, celebrates its 50th anniversary with the inauguration of a massive 328-meters (1,076 feet) high skyscraper that screams for attention from its lowly skyline. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman stands next to a solid gold statue of an ox during the official inauguration of a skyscraper tower in Huaxi village, Jiangsu province, October 8, 2011. A solid gold bull weighing a tonne also greets visitors at a viewing area on the 60th-floor of the tower, a testament to the wealth of the village. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Guests attend a dinner at the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village before its official inauguration, in Jiangsu province, October 8, 2011. In Huaxi, those from the original 2,000 residents have at least a house, a car, and $250,000 in the bank and enjoy universal health care and free education. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman stands at the entrance of a meeting room inside of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village during its inauguration day, in Jiangsu province October 8, 2011. Officials from elsewhere in China tour Huaxi to find out how this once sleepy village, with just 576 residents in the 1950s, is now so rich and why non-local businessmen would donate million-dollar factories to buy the privilege of a local residence permit....more
A view of villas built for residents in the Huaxi village of Jiangyin, Jiangsu province May 31, 2010. In 2003, Huaxi village became the first village to generate 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) of gross domestic product, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Sean Yong
Women pose for a picture in front of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village, Jiangsu province October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Officials attend the inauguration ceremony of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village, Jiangsu province, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A guest arrives at the inauguration ceremony of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village, in Jiangsu province, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dancers prepare to perform at the inauguration ceremony of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village, in Jiangsu province October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy takes pictures of the new skyscraper tower of Huaxi village, in Jiangsu province, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A labourer walks at a construction site for new houses in Huaxi village, Jiangsu province October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man takes pictures of a touristic area in Huaxi village, Jiangsu province December 3, 2010. In China's richest village of Huaxi, a booming market town of 36,000 in the affluent eastern province of Jiangsu, every family has at least one house, two cars and $250,000 in the bank. Officials from elsewhere in China tour Huaxi to find out how this once sleepy village, just 576 residents in the 1950s, is now so rich and why non-local...more
A woman looks at jewellery in a shop in Huaxi village, Jiangsu province December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman carrying a baby walks at a touristic area of Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
New houses are seen in Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lu Jianmin watches television inside her house in Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
New houses are seen in Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman holds a baby at a new housing area in Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Workers wait for an elevator at the construction site of a high-rise building in Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee works at the Huaxi Iron and Company in Huaxi village, December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee works at the Huaxi Iron and Company in Huaxi village, December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Steel bars are seen at the Huaxi Iron and Company in Huaxi village, December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A house employee stands at the door of a new house in Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People visit a touristic area in Huaxi village, Jiangsu province December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man walks in front of a painting of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee works at a clothes factory in Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pollution is seen over an industrial area of Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee works at the Huaxi Iron and Company in Huaxi village, December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee works at the Huaxi Iron and Company in Huaxi village, December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man watches the Huaxi village, at Jiangsu province December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
