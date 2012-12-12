版本:
2012年 12月 13日

Crazy contraband

<p>Breast implants stuffed with cocaine are seen in this handout picture released by Spain's Police December 12, 2012. Spanish police arrested a Panamanian woman who landed in Barcelona from Bogota, Colombia with cocaine stuffed inside her breast implants. REUTERS/Spanish Interior Ministry/Handout </p>

2012年 12月 13日

Breast implants stuffed with cocaine are seen in this handout picture released by Spain's Police December 12, 2012. Spanish police arrested a Panamanian woman who landed in Barcelona from Bogota, Colombia with cocaine stuffed inside her breast implants. REUTERS/Spanish Interior Ministry/Handout

<p>A Mr Potatohead toy containing 293 grams of ecstasy seized by Australian Customs at a mail centre in Sydney is seen in this undated handout photograph made available October 4, 2007. The parcel was posted from Ireland and sent to a residential address in Sydney's western suburbs. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout </p>

2012年 12月 13日

A Mr Potatohead toy containing 293 grams of ecstasy seized by Australian Customs at a mail centre in Sydney is seen in this undated handout photograph made available October 4, 2007. The parcel was posted from Ireland and sent to a residential address in Sydney's western suburbs. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout

<p>Handout image shows one of two live 40cm-long (16 inches) juvenile emerald green tree boas that Australian customs officials seized at the Melbourne International Mail Centre October 3, 2005. When intercepted, the snakes were concealed inside a parcel containing small clay pots that was mailed from Sweden to an address in the South Australian capital Adelaide. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout</p>

2012年 12月 13日

Handout image shows one of two live 40cm-long (16 inches) juvenile emerald green tree boas that Australian customs officials seized at the Melbourne International Mail Centre October 3, 2005. When intercepted, the snakes were concealed inside a parcel containing small clay pots that was mailed from Sweden to an address in the South Australian capital Adelaide. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout

<p>One of 45 methamphetamine filled candy bars attempted to be smuggled out of the United States by Long Beach resident Rogelio Maurico Harris,is pictured in this handout photograph provided to Reuters on July 30, 2012. Harris was taken into custody July 27, 2012 at Los Angeles International Airport, when officials became suspicious of a large box of candy bars in Harris' checked luggage as he prepared to board a flight to Japan. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION/Handout </p>

2012年 12月 13日

One of 45 methamphetamine filled candy bars attempted to be smuggled out of the United States by Long Beach resident Rogelio Maurico Harris,is pictured in this handout photograph provided to Reuters on July 30, 2012. Harris was taken into custody July 27, 2012 at Los Angeles International Airport, when officials became suspicious of a large box of candy bars in Harris' checked luggage as he prepared to board a flight to Japan. REUTERS/Courtesy U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION/Handout

<p>A Lebanese customs employee displays a packet of confiscated hashish stamped with a Lebanese cedar in Beirut May 27, 2009. Lebanese Internal Security forces and Lebanese Customs anti-drugs trafficking division seized a total of 85 kg (187 lbs) of hashish hidden in a refrigerated container that was supposed to be smuggled into the Netherlands. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir </p>

2012年 12月 13日

A Lebanese customs employee displays a packet of confiscated hashish stamped with a Lebanese cedar in Beirut May 27, 2009. Lebanese Internal Security forces and Lebanese Customs anti-drugs trafficking division seized a total of 85 kg (187 lbs) of hashish hidden in a refrigerated container that was supposed to be smuggled into the Netherlands. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Photo released by Belgian police on October 26, 2004 shows exotic frogs from Panama that were discovered by customs officials in film boxes at Brussels national airport on October 23, 2004. More than 500 amphibian creatures were smuggled into the country by two Belgian citizens to sell on the black market at about 150 euros each. REUTERS/Belgian Customs Authorities/Handout</p>

2012年 12月 13日

Photo released by Belgian police on October 26, 2004 shows exotic frogs from Panama that were discovered by customs officials in film boxes at Brussels national airport on October 23, 2004. More than 500 amphibian creatures were smuggled into the country by two Belgian citizens to sell on the black market at about 150 euros each. REUTERS/Belgian Customs Authorities/Handout

<p>A woman on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne shows the 51 live tropical fish hidden in a specially designed apron under her skirt in this handout photograph from the Australian Customs Service on June 3, 2005. Customs officers became suspicious after hearing "flipping" noises coming from the vicinity of her waist, and an examination revealed 15 plastic water-filled bags holding concealed fish. REUTERS/Handout/Australian Customs Service </p>

2012年 12月 13日

A woman on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne shows the 51 live tropical fish hidden in a specially designed apron under her skirt in this handout photograph from the Australian Customs Service on June 3, 2005. Customs officers became suspicious after hearing "flipping" noises coming from the vicinity of her waist, and an examination revealed 15 plastic water-filled bags holding concealed fish. REUTERS/Handout/Australian Customs Service

<p>A cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs is pictured in this photograph released by the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency December 27, 2010. ICE officials arrested Esteban Galtes from Miami, Florida on a drug smuggling charge after he was intercepted at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 23, 2010, attempting to smuggle in a cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs. Officers searched Galtes' luggage and discovered more than 14 pounds of cocaine, much of it camouflaged as pastel-colored, egg-shaped candies with the remainder of the cocaine secreted under the cardboard bottom of a paper shopping bag. The seized cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $100,000. REUTERS/ICE/Handout</p>

2012年 12月 13日

A cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs is pictured in this photograph released by the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency December 27, 2010. ICE officials arrested Esteban Galtes from Miami, Florida on a drug smuggling charge after he was intercepted at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 23, 2010, attempting to smuggle in a cache of cocaine concealed inside dozens of phony candy Easter eggs. Officers searched Galtes' luggage and discovered more than 14 pounds of cocaine, much of it camouflaged as pastel-colored, egg-shaped candies with the remainder of the cocaine secreted under the cardboard bottom of a paper shopping bag. The seized cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $100,000. REUTERS/ICE/Handout

<p>A Thai customs employee lifts confiscated artefacts at a port in Bangkok July 5, 1999. Thai customs officials said they had seized more than eight tonnes of Cambodian artefacts smuggled into Bangkok port by ship from Singapore. A total of 43 objects weighing over eight tonnes were found packed in 29 cases. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

2012年 12月 13日

A Thai customs employee lifts confiscated artefacts at a port in Bangkok July 5, 1999. Thai customs officials said they had seized more than eight tonnes of Cambodian artefacts smuggled into Bangkok port by ship from Singapore. A total of 43 objects weighing over eight tonnes were found packed in 29 cases. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

<p>A customs officer presents a live chameleon during an annual news conference by the customs duty office at the Frankfurt airport March 21, 2007. Customs officers displayed various items and reptiles that had been confiscated while being illegally smuggled into Germany. REUTERS/Alex Grimm </p>

2012年 12月 13日

A customs officer presents a live chameleon during an annual news conference by the customs duty office at the Frankfurt airport March 21, 2007. Customs officers displayed various items and reptiles that had been confiscated while being illegally smuggled into Germany. REUTERS/Alex Grimm

<p>A local airport worker loads onto a truck cardboard boxes containing 28 live pink flamingos, native to several lakes in the Bolivian Andes, July 28, 1998. The flamingos were discovered by customs officials in mislabelled boxes ready to be shipped to an unknown destination, a type of crime becoming more and more common here as export prices for live animals and animal skins are attractive to smugglers. Two of the birds died from the ordeal. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2012年 12月 13日

A local airport worker loads onto a truck cardboard boxes containing 28 live pink flamingos, native to several lakes in the Bolivian Andes, July 28, 1998. The flamingos were discovered by customs officials in mislabelled boxes ready to be shipped to an unknown destination, a type of crime becoming more and more common here as export prices for live animals and animal skins are attractive to smugglers. Two of the birds died from the ordeal. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>One of 200 cement yard statues shaped like a donkey is shown on display in this handout image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and released to Reuters February 4, 2009. Law enforcement agents seized 1800 pounds of marijuana valued at $1.5 million that had been hidden in the 200 statues in the cities of Fontana, California and Sun Valley, California. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout </p>

2012年 12月 13日

One of 200 cement yard statues shaped like a donkey is shown on display in this handout image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and released to Reuters February 4, 2009. Law enforcement agents seized 1800 pounds of marijuana valued at $1.5 million that had been hidden in the 200 statues in the cities of Fontana, California and Sun Valley, California. REUTERS/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout

<p>Australian native geckos concealed in a hollowed out book which were seized by Customs officials are seen in the handout photo April 11, 2008. Australian Customs officials were alerted by Australia Post to a suspect express mail package bound for the Czech Republic on 14 March. Customs investigators responded and took possession of the package. Inside they found a hollowed-out book containing two adult and two baby southern leaf tail geckos. The maximum penalty for offences under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 is ten years' jail and/or a A$110,000 ($102,500) fine. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout </p>

2012年 12月 13日

Australian native geckos concealed in a hollowed out book which were seized by Customs officials are seen in the handout photo April 11, 2008. Australian Customs officials were alerted by Australia Post to a suspect express mail package bound for the Czech Republic on 14 March. Customs investigators responded and took possession of the package. Inside they found a hollowed-out book containing two adult and two baby southern leaf tail geckos. The maximum penalty for offences under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 is ten years' jail and/or a A$110,000 ($102,500) fine. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout

<p>Some of the 150 bottles containing illegal liquid steroids hidden inside sexual lubricant packaging seized by the Australian Customs is seen in this handout obtained July 30, 2008. Customs said that the bottles, labelled as "gay lube oil", actually contained prohibited performance and image enhancing drugs manufactured and sent from Thailand. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout (AUSTRALIA). FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.</p>

2012年 12月 13日

Some of the 150 bottles containing illegal liquid steroids hidden inside sexual lubricant packaging seized by the Australian Customs is seen in this handout obtained July 30, 2008. Customs said that the bottles, labelled as "gay lube oil", actually contained prohibited performance and image enhancing drugs manufactured and sent from Thailand. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout (AUSTRALIA). FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

<p>Illegally imported goods are pictured during the annual news conference of the customs duty office at Frankfurt Airport March 21, 2007. Customs officers displayed various items and reptiles that had been confiscated while being illegally smuggled into Germany. REUTERS/Alex Grimm </p>

2012年 12月 13日

Illegally imported goods are pictured during the annual news conference of the customs duty office at Frankfurt Airport March 21, 2007. Customs officers displayed various items and reptiles that had been confiscated while being illegally smuggled into Germany. REUTERS/Alex Grimm

<p>Ancient art objects and tools from Mali are displayed by the French Customs service at their office at Roissy Airport, north of Paris, January 29, 2007. French customs officials have seized artefacts from the collection, some possibly as much as one million years old, a spokesman said. REUTERS/Douane Francaise/Francis Roche/Handout </p>

2012年 12月 13日

Ancient art objects and tools from Mali are displayed by the French Customs service at their office at Roissy Airport, north of Paris, January 29, 2007. French customs officials have seized artefacts from the collection, some possibly as much as one million years old, a spokesman said. REUTERS/Douane Francaise/Francis Roche/Handout

<p>Tarantula's confiscated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are shown in this December 3, 2010 handout photo released to Reuters January 18, 2011. A German national who shipped the tarantulas into the United States through the mail pleaded guilty to a federal smuggling charge, prosecutors said. REUTERS/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Handout </p>

2012年 12月 13日

Tarantula's confiscated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are shown in this December 3, 2010 handout photo released to Reuters January 18, 2011. A German national who shipped the tarantulas into the United States through the mail pleaded guilty to a federal smuggling charge, prosecutors said. REUTERS/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Handout

<p>A wooden door, imported from Mexico and containing about 5 kg (11 pounds) of cocaine, was seized by Australian Customs officials in Sydney June 20, 2005. The Australian police have charged a 32-year-old Mexican national with attempted possession of a prohibited import. REUTERS/Handout</p>

2012年 12月 13日

A wooden door, imported from Mexico and containing about 5 kg (11 pounds) of cocaine, was seized by Australian Customs officials in Sydney June 20, 2005. The Australian police have charged a 32-year-old Mexican national with attempted possession of a prohibited import. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Two Australian Customs officers hold statues made of ephedrine, a drug used to make "Speed" or methamphetamine, after they were seized in raids in Sydney August 27, 2005. Australian police have arrested four men after raids uncovered 800 statues made of ephedrine, valued at A$72 million (US$54 million), police and customs said. About 400 kg (882 lbs) of ephedrine was found in a series of raids in Sydney's southwest, officials said. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout </p>

2012年 12月 13日

Two Australian Customs officers hold statues made of ephedrine, a drug used to make "Speed" or methamphetamine, after they were seized in raids in Sydney August 27, 2005. Australian police have arrested four men after raids uncovered 800 statues made of ephedrine, valued at A$72 million (US$54 million), police and customs said. About 400 kg (882 lbs) of ephedrine was found in a series of raids in Sydney's southwest, officials said. REUTERS/Australian Customs/Handout

<p>Intercepted star tortoises move inside their cage in the southern Indian city of Madras July 27, 2005. Nearly a thousand star tortoises were on its way to Malaysia when the Indian smuggler carrying them was arrested by customs officials at Madras airport international terminal, a customs official said. REUTERS/Babu </p>

2012年 12月 13日

Intercepted star tortoises move inside their cage in the southern Indian city of Madras July 27, 2005. Nearly a thousand star tortoises were on its way to Malaysia when the Indian smuggler carrying them was arrested by customs officials at Madras airport international terminal, a customs official said. REUTERS/Babu

