Two moms, two kids, one family
Mercedes Santos (2nd R) shares a laugh with her partner Theresa Volpe (2nd L) while playing cards with theimore
Mercedes Santos (2nd R) shares a laugh with her partner Theresa Volpe (2nd L) while playing cards with their son Jaidon (R) and daughter Ava at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. Santos and Volpe are a same-sex couple raising two of their biological children as they struggle to get same-sex marriages passed into law in Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (L) kisses her son Jaidon as her partner Mercedes Santos looks on at their home in Chicago, Imore
Theresa Volpe (L) kisses her son Jaidon as her partner Mercedes Santos looks on at their home in Chicago, Illinois December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe looks at her son Jaidon after listening to him play his fiddle at their home in Chicago, Illimore
Theresa Volpe looks at her son Jaidon after listening to him play his fiddle at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mercedes Santos shares a laugh with her son Jaidon while playing cards at their home in Chicago, Illinois, more
Mercedes Santos shares a laugh with her son Jaidon while playing cards at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (L) helps her son Jaidon (C) and daughter Ava make cookies at their home in Chicago, Illinoismore
Theresa Volpe (L) helps her son Jaidon (C) and daughter Ava make cookies at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mercedes Santos helps her daughter Ava make cookies at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. more
Mercedes Santos helps her daughter Ava make cookies at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Decals on the back of Theresa Volpe's car show the make up of her family in Evanston, Illinois, December 28more
Decals on the back of Theresa Volpe's car show the make up of her family in Evanston, Illinois, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mercedes Santos (L) and Theresa Volpe listen to directions at a food pantry where they were volunteering wimore
Mercedes Santos (L) and Theresa Volpe listen to directions at a food pantry where they were volunteering with their son Jaidon Santos-Volpe in Evanston, Illinois, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (2nd R) uses a paper towel tube to "trumpet in" the arrival of his two mothers Theresa more
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (2nd R) uses a paper towel tube to "trumpet in" the arrival of his two mothers Theresa Volpe (2nd L) and Mercedes Santos (L) during the Valentine's Day Ball at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe helps her son Jaidon Santos-Volpe get dressed at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illimore
Theresa Volpe helps her son Jaidon Santos-Volpe get dressed at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (C) dances with his two mothers Theresa Volpe (L) and Mercedes Santos during the Valentmore
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (C) dances with his two mothers Theresa Volpe (L) and Mercedes Santos during the Valentine's Day Ball at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (C) presents a Valentine's Day card to his two mothers Theresa Volpe (R) and Mercedes Smore
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (C) presents a Valentine's Day card to his two mothers Theresa Volpe (R) and Mercedes Santos during the Valentine's Day Ball at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Valentine's Day card made by Jaidon Santos-Volpe for his two mothers Theresa Volpe and Mercedes Santos ismore
A Valentine's Day card made by Jaidon Santos-Volpe for his two mothers Theresa Volpe and Mercedes Santos is seen during the Valentine's Day Ball at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (2nd L) arrives with her son Jaidon Santos-Volpe (L) and they are joined by her partner Mercemore
Theresa Volpe (2nd L) arrives with her son Jaidon Santos-Volpe (L) and they are joined by her partner Mercedes Santos (R) to attend a Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the Illinois State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (C) and her partner Mercedes Santos (L) wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executivemore
Theresa Volpe (C) and her partner Mercedes Santos (L) wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages with their daughter Ava at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (2nd R) sits with her daughter Ava (R) and son Jaidon (3rd R) while her partner Mercedes Santmore
Theresa Volpe (2nd R) sits with her daughter Ava (R) and son Jaidon (3rd R) while her partner Mercedes Santos responds to emails as they wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe testifies before an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the more
Theresa Volpe testifies before an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. Volpe is joined by her partner Mercedes Santos (R) and their children Ava (3rd R) and Jaidon (2nd R). Sitting next to Volpe is Illinois Sen. Heather Steans. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (2nd L) and her partner Mercedes Santos (L) look over emails as they wait for the start of anmore
Theresa Volpe (2nd L) and her partner Mercedes Santos (L) look over emails as they wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. At right is their daughter Ava. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (L) holds her daughter Ava (2nd L) while sitting beside her partner Mercedes Santos and theirmore
Theresa Volpe (L) holds her daughter Ava (2nd L) while sitting beside her partner Mercedes Santos and their son Jaidon as they attend an Illinois Senate Executive Committee at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (2nd L) plays with his friend Sam Crawford-Cloonan (L) as his two mothers Theresa Volpemore
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (2nd L) plays with his friend Sam Crawford-Cloonan (L) as his two mothers Theresa Volpe (C) and Mercedes Santos (2nd R) speak to their lawyer Erik Roldan as they wait for the start of a Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the Illinois State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe and her partner Mercedes Santos wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executive Committmore
Theresa Volpe and her partner Mercedes Santos wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe is joined by his two mothers Mercedes Santos (L) and Theresa Volpe as they watch a perfmore
Jaidon Santos-Volpe is joined by his two mothers Mercedes Santos (L) and Theresa Volpe as they watch a performance by Jaidon's sister Ava (not in picture) at the "Beat Kitchen" in Chicago, Illinois, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mercedes Santos (R) hugs her partner Theresa Volpe as they celebrate a vote by the Senate Executive committmore
Mercedes Santos (R) hugs her partner Theresa Volpe as they celebrate a vote by the Senate Executive committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the Illinois State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. The Committee voted 8-5 to send the bill to a full vote in the Senate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe rests his head on the hand of his mother Theresa Volpe as Mercedes Santos (L) watches amore
Jaidon Santos-Volpe rests his head on the hand of his mother Theresa Volpe as Mercedes Santos (L) watches at the "Beat Kitchen" in Chicago, Illinois, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
下一个
Refugee camp fire in Thailand
Dozens are dead after a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees near the Thai-Myanmar border.
Protests against the Muslim Brotherhood
Several thousand opponents of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood clashed with supporters near its headquarters in Cairo.
Nigeria's oil thieves
Thousands in Nigeria engage in a practice known locally as 'oil bunkering' - hacking into pipelines to steal and then refine crude.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.