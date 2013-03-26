版本:
Ride 'em Gauchos

<p>A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. Throughout Easter Week "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American "cowboy", from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil visit Montevideo to participate in Criolla Week to win the award of best rider. The competition is held March 24 - March 30. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. Throughout Easter Week "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American "cowboy", from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil visit Montevideo to participate in Criolla Week to win the award of best rider. The competition is held March 24 - March 30. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A gaucho reacts in pain after being unseated by an unbroken horse as others help him during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho reacts in pain after being unseated by an unbroken horse as others help him during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A gaucho reacts in pain after being unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho reacts in pain after being unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>A gaucho is helped by others to unseat an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho is helped by others to unseat an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>Gauchos leave the field after participating during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

Gauchos leave the field after participating during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

