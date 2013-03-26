Ride 'em Gauchos
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Marcmore
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. Throughout Easter Week "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American "cowboy", from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil visit Montevideo to participate in Criolla Week to win the award of best rider. The competition is held March 24 - March 30. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Marcmore
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho reacts in pain after being unseated by an unbroken horse as others help him during the annual celemore
A gaucho reacts in pain after being unseated by an unbroken horse as others help him during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Marcmore
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho reacts in pain after being unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla more
A gaucho reacts in pain after being unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 201more
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 201more
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 201more
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 201more
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Marcmore
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 201more
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 201more
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 201more
A gaucho rides an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is helped by others to unseat an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Mmore
A gaucho is helped by others to unseat an unbroken horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Gauchos leave the field after participating during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Mamore
Gauchos leave the field after participating during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
下一个
Native Indians fight eviction
A native Indian community who have been living in the abandoned Brazilian Indian Museum since 2006, have been summoned to leave the museum.
Diving in sewer filth
A Mexican sewer diver clears blockages and repairs the city’s drainage system about 4 times every month, and has found dead humans, horses, weapons and car...
Rites of Spring
A look at all the ways people are celebrating the coming of Spring.
Smuggling a bride under Gaza
A Palestinian groom smuggles his Egyptian bride through a tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border to celebrate his wedding in his native Gaza Strip.
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.