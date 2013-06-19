Getting to school
Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between thmore
Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between the Orsay Museum and Alma Bridge on the left bank of the River Seine in Paris June 19, 2013. The Paris Mayor inaugurated the pedestrian 2.3 kms (1.4 miles) area, the former Paris left bank expressway, along the Seine River which will offer gardens, cafe, culture and sport activities. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Xu Liangfan, 37, escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengjimore
Xu Liangfan, 37, escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, China, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Xu Liangfan, 37, and students exercise at the playground of Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie cmore
Xu Liangfan, 37, and students exercise at the playground of Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanmore
Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. REUmore
School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elemmore
Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elementary school in Taytay, Rizal province, north of Manila, July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan vimore
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, nomore
Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, northeast of Cairo, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Afghan boys sit on the ground outdoors for their lesson, near Khas Kunar refugee camp, Kunar Province, eastmore
Afghan boys sit on the ground outdoors for their lesson, near Khas Kunar refugee camp, Kunar Province, eastern Afghanistan, February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elmore
Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, about 13 miles from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Japan, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of tmore
An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, in village of Ahmadak, Baraki Barak district in Logar province, during a joint patrol with Afghan soldiers, October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A student walks to school in a flooded street after sea water entered parts of Havana due to high tides andmore
A student walks to school in a flooded street after sea water entered parts of Havana due to high tides and big waves, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Earthquake survivors attend a class in an open-air school in the earthquake-devastated city of Muzaffarabadmore
Earthquake survivors attend a class in an open-air school in the earthquake-devastated city of Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, November 25, 2005. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. REUTEmore
Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A student crosses the frozen Batllava Lake on his way to school in Kosovo, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hazimore
A student crosses the frozen Batllava Lake on his way to school in Kosovo, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, Syria, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salmore
Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, Syria, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srimore
Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srinagar, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia'smore
Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Children study in a temporary school built from military tents at a village near the township of Longmenshamore
Children study in a temporary school built from military tents at a village near the township of Longmenshan in Pangzhou county, northwest of Chengdu, in China's Sichuan province, following an earthquake, May 23, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Displaced Sudanese children are taught at temporary school in Kalma camp near Nyala, in the south Darfur remore
Displaced Sudanese children are taught at temporary school in Kalma camp near Nyala, in the south Darfur region of Sudan, September 29, 2004. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of more
Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Somali children attend a makeshift outdoor classroom at Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab in Kenya's northeamore
Somali children attend a makeshift outdoor classroom at Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab in Kenya's northeastern province, June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, Septemore
Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, durimore
Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during a winter storm, in Pickering, east of Toronto, December 12, 2000. REUTERS/File
下一个
Inside Siberia's prisons
Photographer Ilya Naymushin spent time documenting life inside Siberian prisons, including high-security male prison camp number 17, a facility for male inmates...
Relocating elephants
Kenya Wildlife Service wardens aim to relocate 10 elephants that were encroaching on community land.
"Sand, Sea and Spray" festival
Forty urban artists from around the world have painted murals on buildings across the town center in Blackpool, England.
Parents behind bars
As Sesame Street announces its first character to have an incarcerated parent, here's a look at families with one member behind bars.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.