Getting to school

<p>Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between the Orsay Museum and Alma Bridge on the left bank of the River Seine in Paris June 19, 2013. The Paris Mayor inaugurated the pedestrian 2.3 kms (1.4 miles) area, the former Paris left bank expressway, along the Seine River which will offer gardens, cafe, culture and sport activities. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Schoolchildren practice on a climbing wall on the opening day of the new pedestrian walkway area between the Orsay Museum and Alma Bridge on the left bank of the River Seine in Paris June 19, 2013. The Paris Mayor inaugurated the pedestrian 2.3 kms (1.4 miles) area, the former Paris left bank expressway, along the Seine River which will offer gardens, cafe, culture and sport activities. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Xu Liangfan, 37, escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, China, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Xu Liangfan, 37, escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, China, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Xu Liangfan, 37, and students exercise at the playground of Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Xu Liangfan, 37, and students exercise at the playground of Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elementary school in Taytay, Rizal province, north of Manila, July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elementary school in Taytay, Rizal province, north of Manila, July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, northeast of Cairo, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, northeast of Cairo, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Afghan boys sit on the ground outdoors for their lesson, near Khas Kunar refugee camp, Kunar Province, eastern Afghanistan, February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Afghan boys sit on the ground outdoors for their lesson, near Khas Kunar refugee camp, Kunar Province, eastern Afghanistan, February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

<p>Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, about 13 miles from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Japan, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, about 13 miles from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Japan, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, in village of Ahmadak, Baraki Barak district in Logar province, during a joint patrol with Afghan soldiers, October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, in village of Ahmadak, Baraki Barak district in Logar province, during a joint patrol with Afghan soldiers, October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

<p>A student walks to school in a flooded street after sea water entered parts of Havana due to high tides and big waves, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

A student walks to school in a flooded street after sea water entered parts of Havana due to high tides and big waves, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>Earthquake survivors attend a class in an open-air school in the earthquake-devastated city of Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, November 25, 2005. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Earthquake survivors attend a class in an open-air school in the earthquake-devastated city of Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, November 25, 2005. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A student crosses the frozen Batllava Lake on his way to school in Kosovo, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

A student crosses the frozen Batllava Lake on his way to school in Kosovo, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

<p>Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, Syria, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Children sit on school benches at Al-Tawheed school in Aleppo, Syria, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srinagar, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srinagar, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Children study in a temporary school built from military tents at a village near the township of Longmenshan in Pangzhou county, northwest of Chengdu, in China's Sichuan province, following an earthquake, May 23, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Children study in a temporary school built from military tents at a village near the township of Longmenshan in Pangzhou county, northwest of Chengdu, in China's Sichuan province, following an earthquake, May 23, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Displaced Sudanese children are taught at temporary school in Kalma camp near Nyala, in the south Darfur region of Sudan, September 29, 2004. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Displaced Sudanese children are taught at temporary school in Kalma camp near Nyala, in the south Darfur region of Sudan, September 29, 2004. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Somali children attend a makeshift outdoor classroom at Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab in Kenya's northeastern province, June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Somali children attend a makeshift outdoor classroom at Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab in Kenya's northeastern province, June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

<p>Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during a winter storm, in Pickering, east of Toronto, December 12, 2000. REUTERS/File</p>

2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during a winter storm, in Pickering, east of Toronto, December 12, 2000. REUTERS/File

