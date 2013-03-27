Photo focus: Hands
Plaintiffs Sandra B. Stier (L) and Kristin M. Perry hold hands outside the Supreme Court after their case amore
Plaintiffs Sandra B. Stier (L) and Kristin M. Perry hold hands outside the Supreme Court after their case against California's Proposition 8 was argued in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl covers her eyes as she stands with her mother at the Hagadera refugee settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Rmore
A girl covers her eyes as she stands with her mother at the Hagadera refugee settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, in this handout photo taken August 19, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Lutheran World Relief/Handout
General Motors employee Eddie Webster rests his hand against a new Chevy Tahoe as Union members and leadersmore
General Motors employee Eddie Webster rests his hand against a new Chevy Tahoe as Union members and leadership members address a rally held to support federal aid to the U.S. auto industry at the GM assembly plant in Arlington, Texas November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Prisoners place their hands on a wall as they are brought to jail by Orange County sheriff's deputies in Fumore
Prisoners place their hands on a wall as they are brought to jail by Orange County sheriff's deputies in Fullerton, California, June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brazil team members clasp hands before their women's preliminary round basketball game against Jamaica at tmore
Brazil team members clasp hands before their women's preliminary round basketball game against Jamaica at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman holds the hand of her mother who is dying from cancer during her final hours at a palliative care hmore
A woman holds the hand of her mother who is dying from cancer during her final hours at a palliative care hospital in Winnipeg July 24, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best
A man's hand drips blood as he stands in front of riot policemen during a demonstration in Athens December more
A man's hand drips blood as he stands in front of riot policemen during a demonstration in Athens December 9, 2008. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful from his popemobile during a weekly general audience in St. Peter's more
Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful from his popemobile during a weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A beggar extends his hand for money at a street in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad January 21, 2007. more
A beggar extends his hand for money at a street in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Anti-Mursi protesters, who want a peaceful demonstration, join hands as they try to stop clashes and rock-tmore
Anti-Mursi protesters, who want a peaceful demonstration, join hands as they try to stop clashes and rock-throwing at riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An elderly couple touch the names of their relatives after sticking chrysanthemums onto the name list of vimore
An elderly couple touch the names of their relatives after sticking chrysanthemums onto the name list of victims who were killed during the Nanjing Massacre, at the Nanjing Massacre Museum during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province April 5, 2011. The festival, which falls annually on April 5 in China, is a day for the Chinese to remember and honor their ancestors. REUTERS/Jeff Xu
The hand of Daiane dos Santos of Brazil is seen during a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena beforemore
The hand of Daiane dos Santos of Brazil is seen during a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A model does her nails backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 15, 2012. REUTERS/more
A model does her nails backstage during the 10th anniversary of Dakar Fashion Week June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Members of a white supremacy group give the fascist salute during a gathering in West Allis, Wisconsin, Sepmore
Members of a white supremacy group give the fascist salute during a gathering in West Allis, Wisconsin, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
An Indonesian man shows his finger after voting at a polling station in Cikeas district in Bogor July 8, 20more
An Indonesian man shows his finger after voting at a polling station in Cikeas district in Bogor July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Tibetan exile weeps as the body of Jamphel Yeshi is carried for cremation inside the Tsuglagkhang temple,more
A Tibetan exile weeps as the body of Jamphel Yeshi is carried for cremation inside the Tsuglagkhang temple, in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala March 30, 2012. Yeshi, 27, a Tibetan man, set himself ablaze at a protest criticizing China's President Hu Jintao's visit to India. He died in a local hospital from his injuries, the general secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress said in a statement. Born in Tibet but living in exile in India, Yeshi was an activist with the youth organization, which seeks independence for the Himalayan region, under Chinese rule for more than six decades. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A hand of an acid attack victim hangs from a bed during a therapy session at a secure shelter run by non-prmore
A hand of an acid attack victim hangs from a bed during a therapy session at a secure shelter run by non-profit organisation "Cambodia Acid Survivors Charity" outside Phnom Penh July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A four-month-young baby holds the hand of her father in Eichenau near Munich April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michaelmore
A four-month-young baby holds the hand of her father in Eichenau near Munich April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Supporters reach out to touch the hand of then democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama aftermore
Supporters reach out to touch the hand of then democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama after he spoke at a rally in Dallas, Texas February 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta presents his personal coin to a sailor at Hanger Bay One of the aircraft more
Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta presents his personal coin to a sailor at Hanger Bay One of the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise during a visit, off the coast of the U.S. state of Georgia, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Wong/Pool
A member of the European Parliament votes during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg more
A member of the European Parliament votes during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A homeless woman has a manicure at the charity Crisis UK temporary day centre for the homeless at a school more
A homeless woman has a manicure at the charity Crisis UK temporary day centre for the homeless at a school in London December 23, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Supporters of defeated Iranian presidential candidate Mirhossein Mousavi attend a rally in Tehran June 17, more
Supporters of defeated Iranian presidential candidate Mirhossein Mousavi attend a rally in Tehran June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Demotix
A boy with powder applied on his hands grabs onto a Mallakhamb pole during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree more
A boy with powder applied on his hands grabs onto a Mallakhamb pole during a Mallakhamb class at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport which originated as a complementary exercise for wrestling, but is now practiced as a sport in itself. The name is a combination of the words "malla", which means athlete or strong man, and "khamba", which means pole. Athletes perform a variety of yogic and gymnastic poses while suspended from a rope or on a pole. Practitioners say that the sport not only develops a healthy and strong body, but also strengthens willpower and helps compose the mind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An employee holds a spanner as she works at the Krasnobrodskaya-Koksovaya coal-preparation plant owned by Kmore
An employee holds a spanner as she works at the Krasnobrodskaya-Koksovaya coal-preparation plant owned by Kuzbassrazrezugol company, part of UMMC Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company, some 150 km (93 miles) south of the Siberian city of Kemerovo, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An inmate holds a cigarette with his tattoo-covered hand in the yard of the multi-drug resistant tuberculosmore
An inmate holds a cigarette with his tattoo-covered hand in the yard of the multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) ward in a prison hospital in the Siberian city of Tomsk, about 3500 km (2175 miles) east of Moscow, June 4, 2008. In the mid-1990s, virulent tuberculosis was killing prisoners here every week, but with the help of a group of American doctors, the jail near one of the world's biggest swamps has set an example to others worldwide dealing with drug-resistant TB. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An unexploded hand grenade lies near the body of Marudhamuttukalli Selvan in Vavuniya, Sri Lanka, June 24, more
An unexploded hand grenade lies near the body of Marudhamuttukalli Selvan in Vavuniya, Sri Lanka, June 24, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
"Lemon Marilyn" by artist Andy Warhol is displayed at Christie's auction house in London March 19, 2007. A more
"Lemon Marilyn" by artist Andy Warhol is displayed at Christie's auction house in London March 19, 2007. A U.S. collector who bought the Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe in 1962 for $250 is offering the painting for sale in May and can expect to fetch over $15 million, auctioneers Christie's said on Monday. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Tsunami survivors rush for clothes and food donated by volunteer organisations in Cuddalore, about 180 km (more
Tsunami survivors rush for clothes and food donated by volunteer organisations in Cuddalore, about 180 km (112 miles) south of the Indian city of Madras December 29, 2004. One of the most powerful earthquakes in history hit Asia over the weekend, unleashing a series of tidal waves which devastated coastal areas of Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia and tourist isles in Thailand, killing tens of thousands of people. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A bloody handprint of a penitent called battenti, or beater, is seen on a wall during a procession through more
A bloody handprint of a penitent called battenti, or beater, is seen on a wall during a procession through the streets in the town of Verbicaro, southern Italy April 2, 2010. The penitents hit their legs with a "cardillo" (a cork with attached pieces of glass), and then, bleeding, walk in groups of three through the streets and stop in front of all the churches and chapels in the town. The tradition began in the thirteenth century and serves as penitence for Christ's death. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
下一个
Debating gay marriage
The Supreme Court weighs the meaning of marriage.
The Big Sandy Shoot
The Big Sandy Shoot is the largest organized machine gun shoot in the United States attended by shooters from around the country.
Two moms, two kids, one family
Mercedes Santos and Theresa Volpe are a same-sex couple raising two of their biological children as they struggle to get same-sex marriages passed into law in...
Refugee camp fire in Thailand
Dozens are dead after a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees near the Thai-Myanmar border.
精选图集
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.